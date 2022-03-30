‘Moon Knight’ takes place in the MCU, and there are major plans for more

An executive producer for Marvel’s “Moon Knight” confirmed that the upcoming Disney+ series takes place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and that there are plans to expand the character’s role in the MCU.

Why this matters: “Moon Knight” will premiere only two weeks after Disney+ added a slew of non-MCU Marvel shows to its catalog, including “Luke Cage,” “Jessica Jones” and “Daredevil.”

What they said: Executive producer Grant Curtis told Inverse that “Moon Knight” is a show within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, even though it takes place in England and Egypt — far away from New York City.



“‘Moon Knight’ is very much in the MCU,” Grant Curtis told Inverse. “The observant viewer is going to hear and see those Easter eggs we drop that do explain that and confirm that.”

The plans: Per ComicBook.com, Moon Knight has often teamed up with the Avengers in the Marvel comics. So it wouldn’t be surprising to see him show up in future crossover films.



Director Mohamed Diab said he hopes that Marc Spector and Steven Grant meet the Avengers.

What he said: “I could see Marc and Steven driving the characters of the MCU crazy,” Diab said, per ComicBook.com. “Marc’s speaking to someone with complete seriousness, and suddenly he turns into Steven, or Moon Knight turns into Mr. Knight. I think it would be amazing.”

Experience the six episode event. Marvel Studios’ #MoonKnight, an Original series streaming March 30, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/r339kCH3js — Moon Knight (@moonknight) March 14, 2022

The bigger picture: There’s ongoing fan speculation that Moon Knight will team up with other darker heroes — like Black Knight and Blade. This group would be the Midnight Sons team, which fights the terrors of the night.



Black Knight made his first MCU appearance (sort of) in “Eternals,” when Dane Whitman (Kit Harrington) found the Ebony blade — a major weapon his character uses in the Marvel comics.

Mahershala Ali’s Blade has yet to make his on-screen debut, but there was a hint of his appearance in a recent MCU movie.

