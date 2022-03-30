Facebook Twitter
‘Moon Knight’ takes place in the MCU, and there are major plans for more

In a rather unsurprising development, ‘Moon Knight’ is a new MCU show

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 30, 2022 11 p.m. MDT
Steven Grant in “Moon Knight.

Oscar Isaac as Steven Grant in “Moon Knight.

Marvel Studios

An executive producer for Marvel’s “Moon Knight” confirmed that the upcoming Disney+ series takes place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and that there are plans to expand the character’s role in the MCU.

Why this matters: “Moon Knight” will premiere only two weeks after Disney+ added a slew of non-MCU Marvel shows to its catalog, including “Luke Cage,” “Jessica Jones” and “Daredevil.”

What they said: Executive producer Grant Curtis told Inverse that “Moon Knight” is a show within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, even though it takes place in England and Egypt — far away from New York City.

  • “‘Moon Knight’ is very much in the MCU,” Grant Curtis told Inverse. “The observant viewer is going to hear and see those Easter eggs we drop that do explain that and confirm that.”
The plans: Per ComicBook.com, Moon Knight has often teamed up with the Avengers in the Marvel comics. So it wouldn’t be surprising to see him show up in future crossover films.

What he said: “I could see Marc and Steven driving the characters of the MCU crazy,” Diab said, per ComicBook.com. “Marc’s speaking to someone with complete seriousness, and suddenly he turns into Steven, or Moon Knight turns into Mr. Knight. I think it would be amazing.”

The bigger picture: There’s ongoing fan speculation that Moon Knight will team up with other darker heroes — like Black Knight and Blade. This group would be the Midnight Sons team, which fights the terrors of the night.

Mahershala Ali’s Blade has yet to make his on-screen debut, but there was a hint of his appearance in a recent MCU movie.

