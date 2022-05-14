High school soccer: 5A first round recap from Saturday’s game

5A Playoffs

Bountiful 2, Jordan 0

Second half goals from Jackson Wersland and Max Barlow were all the Redhawks needed to dispatch Jordan and advance to the second round. Keeper Parker Hayford notched the clean sheet for Bountiful.

Stansbury 1, Tooele 0

Wyatt Barry’s first half goal was enough for Stansbury to pick up the narrow victory over rival Tooele and secure its spot in the second round. Devun Collins recorded the clean sheet for Stansbury.

Salem Hills 2, Box Elder 1

Lane Lindstrom’s golden goal with 20 seconds left in overtime punched the 13th-seeded Skyhawks’ ticket into the second round.. Jackson George netted the other goal for Salem Hills.

Northridge 1, Woods Cross 0

Aryan Soorma kicked the lone goal for Northridge with just 40 seconds left to pick up the shut out victory over Woods Cross in the first round of the 5A Playoffs. Mathew Ramires recorded the clean sheet in the win.

Cottonwood 2, Hillcrest 1

Cottonwood’s Isma Byangoy netted a brace as his side booked its spot in the second round. Guido Rocha and Ulises Alvarado assisted Byangoy’s goals.

Orem 4, Viewmont 2

Clate Bergeson’s hat trick propelled Orem past the Vikings and into the second round. The Tigers scored two goal in each half.

Brighton 2, Spanish Fork 0

Scoreless at the end of the first half, tenth-seeded Brighton netted two goals in the second half of play to take down Spanish Fork and advance to the second round. Justin Fahrenkrog and Kaden Wilson were the goal scorers for the Bengals, while Zac Simpson notched the clean sheet in goal.

Bonneville 1, Park City 0

Aidan Iverson’s first half goal was all that Bonneville needed to advance into the second round. Karson Vanderhoof recorded the shutout for the Lakers.

