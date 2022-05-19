High school boys lacrosse: 6A/5A recap of Thursday’s second round

6A Playoffs

Westlake 6, Bingham 5

Hunter Hernandez scored the tying goal late in the fourth quarter and then the winning goal in overtime as No. 9 Westlake rallied past No. 8 Bingham for the 6A second round victory. Hernandez finished with three goals to lead the Thunder.

American Fork 17, Skyridge 6

No. 3 seed American Fork rolled to the 6A second round win over Skyridge.

Davis 19, Copper Hills 5

Davis was led by Rhett Rice’s six goals and great defense from a stellar backline as the Darts knocked Copper Hills out of the playoffs.

Fremont 19, Herriman 6

No. 6 seed Fremont rolled past No. 11 seed Herriman to advance to the 6A quarterfinals.

Weber 16, Riverton 10

Corbin Alvord scored five goals to pace No. 4 seed Weber past No. 13 seed Riverton for the 6A second round victory.

Lone Peak 11, Farmington 2

Anders Neuenschwander and Logan Tucker each scored three goals as No. 7 seed Lone Peak pulled away from visiting Farmington for the 6A second round victory.

Corner Canyon 22, Pleasant Grove 3

Every Corner Canyon starter recorded a goal and assists as the Chargers took down Pleasant Grove in the second round of the 6A tournament.

Mountain Ridge 13, Roy 6

Mountain Ridge took down the Royals behind three-goal performances from Colby Roberts and Gavin Gann.

5A Playoffs

Wasatch 11, Timpview 10

Wasatch went on the road and pulled out the 5A second round victory over Timpview. The Wasps fell behind 4-0 early and then after coming back to tie they fell behind again 10-8 in the fourth quarter. Wasatch regrouped and scored the final three goals. Great face-off play from Sam Madsen and Spencer Bodily gave the Wasps momentum in the fourth quarter, with Caleb Taylor scoring the winning goal.

Brighton 9, East 5

Isaac Hanson made 16 saves while Donovan Wismer recorded two goals and two assists to lead visiting Brighton to the 5A second round win over East.

Park City 19, Box Elder 3

No. 2 seed Park City made quick work of Box Elder to easily punch its ticket into the 5A quarterfinals.

Viewmont 9, Maple Mountain 8

Abe Salmon scored five goals as Viewmont edged out Maple Mountain in overtime.

Skyline 10, Northridge 5

Freshman Julian Hodges scored three goals to lead Skyline over the visiting Knights.

Alta 19, Spanish Fork 5

Berkley Horoba scored three goals and tallied six assists as Alta knocked the Mighty Dons out of the state tournament.

Olympus 22, Salem Hills 1

Charlie Droitsch scored five goals, while Ethan Hartsfield added four goals and an assist and then Cole Cummings chipped in with four assists as top seed Olympus dominated Salem Hills for the 5A second round win.

Bountiful 20, Lehi 3

Hayden Hanson had eight goals and two assists to lead Bountiful to the win over Lehi in the 5A second round.