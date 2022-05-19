High school boys lacrosse: 6A/5A recap of Thursday’s second round

6A Playoffs
Hunter Hernandez scored the tying goal late in the fourth quarter and then the winning goal in overtime as No. 9 Westlake rallied past No. 8 Bingham for the 6A second round victory. Hernandez finished with three goals to lead the Thunder.
No. 3 seed American Fork rolled to the 6A second round win over Skyridge.
Davis was led by Rhett Rice’s six goals and great defense from a stellar backline as the Darts knocked Copper Hills out of the playoffs.
No. 6 seed Fremont rolled past No. 11 seed Herriman to advance to the 6A quarterfinals.
Corbin Alvord scored five goals to pace No. 4 seed Weber past No. 13 seed Riverton for the 6A second round victory.
Anders Neuenschwander and Logan Tucker each scored three goals as No. 7 seed Lone Peak pulled away from visiting Farmington for the 6A second round victory.
Corner Canyon 22, Pleasant Grove 3
Every Corner Canyon starter recorded a goal and assists as the Chargers took down Pleasant Grove in the second round of the 6A tournament.
Mountain Ridge took down the Royals behind three-goal performances from Colby Roberts and Gavin Gann.
5A Playoffs
Wasatch went on the road and pulled out the 5A second round victory over Timpview. The Wasps fell behind 4-0 early and then after coming back to tie they fell behind again 10-8 in the fourth quarter. Wasatch regrouped and scored the final three goals. Great face-off play from Sam Madsen and Spencer Bodily gave the Wasps momentum in the fourth quarter, with Caleb Taylor scoring the winning goal.
Isaac Hanson made 16 saves while Donovan Wismer recorded two goals and two assists to lead visiting Brighton to the 5A second round win over East.
No. 2 seed Park City made quick work of Box Elder to easily punch its ticket into the 5A quarterfinals.
Abe Salmon scored five goals as Viewmont edged out Maple Mountain in overtime.
Freshman Julian Hodges scored three goals to lead Skyline over the visiting Knights.
Berkley Horoba scored three goals and tallied six assists as Alta knocked the Mighty Dons out of the state tournament.
Charlie Droitsch scored five goals, while Ethan Hartsfield added four goals and an assist and then Cole Cummings chipped in with four assists as top seed Olympus dominated Salem Hills for the 5A second round win.
Hayden Hanson had eight goals and two assists to lead Bountiful to the win over Lehi in the 5A second round.