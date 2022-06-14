New study reveals the most popular Steven Spielberg movies in the U.S.

It’s been 40 years since “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” hit theaters. To celebrate the big milestone, a study from GetCenturyLink.com has revealed the most popular Steven Spielberg film in every state.

What is the most popular Steven Spielberg movie?

Although “E.T.” has been making headlines recently, it is far from the most popular Spielberg movie in the United States, according to research from GetCenturyLink.com that was recently shared with the Deseret News.



Examining search volume and Google Trends, the study revealed that “Saving Private Ryan” was the most searched Spielberg movie in 19 states.

was the most searched Spielberg movie in 19 states. “Schindler’s List” was the second most popular Spielberg film, being the most searched movie in nine states.

was the second most popular Spielberg film, being the most searched movie in nine states. “E.T.” rounded out the top three as the No. 1 searched Spielberg film in seven states.

What is Utah’s favorite Steven Spielberg movie?

The study pointed out that Utah might love Spielberg films more than any other state, because five movies tied for the most googled film: “Hook,” “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Saving Private Ryan” and “West Side Story.”

Although the opening scene of “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” was filmed in Utah’s Arches National Park, it was “Raiders of the Lost Ark” that ultimately won by a slim margin.

that ultimately won by a slim margin. “Raiders of the Lost Ark” was the most popular film in just two other states: California and Wyoming.

Worth noting: This isn’t the first time Utah has led the way in pop culture fandom. Last month, a “Star Wars” study revealed that Utah is the most “Star Wars”-obsessed state in the country, the Deseret News reported.

Location, location, location

Filming locations played a role in popularity, the study revealed.



“ Jaws,” which was filmed on Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, was the most searched film in that state.

which was filmed on Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, was the most searched film in that state. Hawaii marked the filming location for “Jurassic Park,” and was the only state to Google that film the most.

and was the only state to Google that film the most. Parts of “West Side Story” were filmed in New Jersey, where residents searched the film more than any other state.

What is your favorite Spielberg film? Share it in the comments section below.