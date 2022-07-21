Facebook Twitter
Thursday, July 21, 2022 | 
BYU Football College Football Sports

BYU’s football series with NC State reportedly canceled

The Cougars and Wolfpack previously announced a two-games series set for 2024 and 2030

By  Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
SHARE BYU’s football series with NC State reportedly canceled
The North Carolina State team charges onto the field for a football game against North Carolina Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Raleigh, N.C.

The North Carolina State team charges onto the field for a game against North Carolina Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Raleigh, N.C. The two-game series between BYU and NC State, with contests in 2024 and 2030, has reportedly been canceled, according to FBSchedules.com.

Chris Seward, Associated Press

BYU and NC State have never played in football, and it reportedly will stay that way.

A scheduled two-game series between the schools has been canceled, according to FBSchedules.com.

BYU and NC State, a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference, originally agreed to the two-game series back in 2018, with games scheduled for Nov. 9, 2024, in Raleigh, North Carolina, and on Aug. 29, 2030, in Provo. 

Related

Neither school has made any official announcement regarding a cancellation of the series.

NC State’s sports information department, though, told FBSchedules.com’s Brian Wilmer that those games “are no longer on our schedule.”

The reported cancellation helps BYU trim down its future schedules, as the school prepares to move from being an independent — when athletic director Tom Holmoe was tasked with scheduling all 12 games each year — to joining the Big 12 Conference in 2023, and will have just three nonconference games each season.

Next Up In BYU sports
Sorting through the chaos that is college athletics
BYU’s Puka Nacua is up for one of college football’s most prestigious receiver awards
Former BYU soccer star Ashley Hatch wins ESPY
Former BYU star Courtney Wayment finishes 12th in fast world championships race
A record-tying 4 BYU Cougars selected in 20-round Major League Baseball draft
Where the ACC and SEC stand on conference realignment