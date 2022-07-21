BYU and NC State have never played in football, and it reportedly will stay that way.

A scheduled two-game series between the schools has been canceled, according to FBSchedules.com.

BYU and NC State, a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference, originally agreed to the two-game series back in 2018, with games scheduled for Nov. 9, 2024, in Raleigh, North Carolina, and on Aug. 29, 2030, in Provo.

Neither school has made any official announcement regarding a cancellation of the series.

NC State’s sports information department, though, told FBSchedules.com’s Brian Wilmer that those games “are no longer on our schedule.”

The reported cancellation helps BYU trim down its future schedules, as the school prepares to move from being an independent — when athletic director Tom Holmoe was tasked with scheduling all 12 games each year — to joining the Big 12 Conference in 2023, and will have just three nonconference games each season.