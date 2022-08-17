Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, August 17, 2022 | 
Environment Science & Tech

Scientists plan to bring back an extinct Australian apex predator

Tasmanian tiger First Woolly Mammoth,

By  Gitanjali Poonia Gitanjali Pooniagpoonia@deseretnews.com
SHARE Scientists plan to bring back an extinct Australian apex predator
Two-year-old Harry Russell gazes at a stuffed Thylacine, also known as a Tasmanian Tiger, on display at the Australian Museum in Sydney.

Harry Russell, age 2, gazes at a stuffed Thylacine, also known as a Tasmanian Tiger, on display at the Australian Museum in Sydney, in this Feb. 27, 2001 photo Authorities in southern Australia fear an influx of bounty hunters after a magazine offered a U.S. $983,000 reward to anyone who can produce proof of the Tasmanian tiger a dog-like, striped creature long believed to be extinct. The last known Tasmanian tiger also known as Tasmanian wolf, or thylacine died in captivity in 1936.

Rick Rycroft, Associated Press

A multimillion-dollar project is in the works to bring back a tiger that died in the 1930s.

The thylacine, a Tasmanian tiger, was the only marsupial apex predator in Australia’s Tasmania island.

European colonizers wrongly blamed the wolflike creature for killing sheep and chickens, according to Scientific American.

The problem escalated when the Tasmanian Parliament placed a bounty of 1 pound on the species. The last known thylacine spent its last days in a zoo and died of neglect, only two months after the species was granted protected status.

Related

This is Colossal Biosciences’ second de-extinction project. The Texas-based startup announced back in September that it is planning to bring back the woolly mammoth by altering the DNA of Asian elephants.

“The challenges ahead of us are engineering challenges, they’re not science challenges,” said Ben Lamm, co-founder of Colossal, per CNET.

In partnership with the University of Melbourne, the team of scientists sequenced the genome of a specimen possessed by Museums Victoria and now, through gene editing, they will be able to resurrect the thylacine.

“The Tasmanian tiger is an incredible animal,” Andrew Pask, a biosciences professor at the University of Melbourne who is leading the thylacine project, told Fast Company.

Related

Technically, the thylacine isn’t a tiger but a marsupial, a mammal that carries its babies in a pouch, Pask said. They do have tiger-like stripes.

The animal is highly essential to Tasmania’s ecosystem because it’s the only apex predator in that animal group, he said.

“When you lose those apex predators, it throws that entire ecosystem beneath it completely out of balance,” Pask said.

Next Up In Environment
This invasive bug species is a threat to the East Coast’s economy
Urgent steps taken to save Colorado River, Glen Canyon Dam amid drought
Could $20K trash cans find their way to the streets of San Francisco?
How will Utah be affected by an ‘Extreme Heat Belt’ predicted to hit the nation in 30 years?
Opinion: The humbling message from a high schooler on climate change
Can mimicking beavers help save the Great Salt Lake?