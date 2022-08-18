High school soccer: Thursday night highlights include Alta edging Timpview in Region 8 slugfest, Davis beating Weber

In a battle of the top two teams in Region 8, Alta won a high-scoring affair to improve to 5-1 on the season and 2-0 in Region 8. After ending the half 2-1 Alta held on to its small lead to secure the win Thursday evening, behind two goals from junior Ella Labrum as well as goals from seniors Bella Woods and Megan Scharman.

“Timpview is a great team and the game was a fun one! Scoring went back and forth. I’m really proud of how Alta kept working together and figured out a way to win,” said Alta coach Mackenzie Hyer.

1 of 14 2 of 14 3 of 14 4 of 14 5 of 14 6 of 14 7 of 14 8 of 14 9 of 14 10 of 14 11 of 14 12 of 14 13 of 14 14 of 14

Davis gets a bounce back win against Weber after narrowly losing to Viewmont last week. Olivia Flint continues to have an impressive season as she scored her seventh and eighth goal of the season in today’s game. It wasn’t just an offensive performance tonight for the Darts but a defensive one as well as they shut out the Warriors, this being the first scoreless game of the season for Weber.

“It was a good team win. More importantly we were able to get some starters back from injury just in time for region play. We have a lot of room for improvement, but it was nice to start off with a win against a quality opponent,” said Davis coach Souli Phongsavath.

A low-scoring game today in West Valley City as the Hunter Wolverines defended home against the Kearns Cougars. It was a bitter fight, but after ending half 0-0 it was anyone’s game. However, in the second half Natalie Sanoval found Aspen Spring for the only goal of the game, winning it for Hunter.

“The girls played their hearts out tonight. We made some adjustments at half time which proved to be the difference. Playing together as a team lead to our success,” said Hunter coach Cherilyn Foster.

A nail-biter Thursday night as Westlake took on Mountain Ridge in Herriman. It was back and forth with two first half goals from Mountain Ridge, while Westlake matched those goals in the second half. The score remained tied through overtime which led to a shootout. Westlake took home the win behind an impressive performance from goalkeeper Emmy Finlinson, who only allowed 2 goals in shootouts.

“To start off our game Mountain Ridge walked right through us and scored two goals early. Fortunately, my team dug deep and locked down our defense, it allowed us to start working our attack. Our team started figuring out our rhythm and we were able to put a lot more attacking pressure in the second half. We equalized and I felt pretty good going into PK’s,” said Westlake coach Jason Judy.

“My keeper, Emmy Finlinson is one of the best PK goalies I have seen. She blocked 2 and we were able to pull out the win in a tough match against a really well coached team.”

An incredible season so far for the Lady Knights as they notch their sixth win this season. A well-rounded team win with a goal each from Solena Sellers, Kate Denney, and Michelle Cave, all receiving help in the form of assists from Elle Young, Samantha Sellers, Bella Devey and a shutout from goalkeeper Eliza Collings. The Knights are rolling right now.

“Our back line had a real solid game today. Bingham knocked us off our game a little bit, but our girls responded well by putting away some good chances,” said Lone Peak coach Shantel Jolley.

