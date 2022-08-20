Facebook Twitter
Sunday, August 21, 2022 | 
Real Salt Lake Sports

Julian Gressel’s equalizer helps Vancouver Whitecaps tie Real Salt Lake, 1-1

By  Associated Press
Julian Gresel, wearing white, of Vancouver Whitecaps FC celebrates

Julian Gresel (31) of Vancouver Whitecaps FC celebrates after scoring a goal against Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. The game was a 1-1 draw.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Julian Gressel scored the tying goal for the Vancouver Whitecaps in a 1-1 draw with Real Salt Lake on Saturday.

Gressel’s game-tying goal came in the 87th minute for the Whitecaps (9-11-7). Ryan Gauld had an assist on the goal.

Sergio Cordova scored the lone goal for RSL (10-8-8).

merlin_2936099.jpg

Leo the Lion runs off the field before a match between Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. The game was a 1-1 draw.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
1 of 18
merlin_2936093.jpg

Thomas Has (1) of Vancouver Whitecaps FC jumps over other players to make a save while playing Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. The game was a 1-1 draw.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
2 of 18
merlin_2936113.jpg

Thomas Hasal (1) of Vancouver Whitecaps FC jumps to make a save while playing Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. The game was a 1-1 draw.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
3 of 18
merlin_2936111.jpg

Beckham Mcgill, 14, and his father, Lonnie, wave their flags before a match between Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. The game was a 1-1 draw.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
4 of 18
merlin_2936095.jpg

Julian Gressel (19) of Vancouver Whitecaps FC grabs a ball while playing Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. The game was a 1-1 draw.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
5 of 18
merlin_2936097.jpg

Jake Nerwinski (28) and Thomas Has (1) of the Vancouver Whitecaps FC collide in the air for a save while playing Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. The game was a 1-1 draw.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
6 of 18
merlin_2936101.jpg

Charity Chandler and Bracken lesser, right, jump before a match between Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. The game was a 1-1 draw.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
7 of 18
merlin_2936103.jpg

Fans make smoke before a match between Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. The game was a 1-1 draw.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
8 of 18
merlin_2936105.jpg

Zac MacMath (18) of Real Salt Lake jumps to make a save against Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. The game was a 1-1 draw.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
9 of 18
merlin_2936107.jpg

A referee plugs his ears before a match between Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. The game was a 1-1 draw.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
10 of 18
merlin_2936115.jpg

Marcelo Silva (30) of Real Salt Lake reacts after playing Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. The game was a 1-1 draw.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
12 of 18
merlin_2936117.jpg

Justin Meram (9) of Real Salt Lake and Russell Teibert (31) of Vancouver Whitecaps FC jump for a head ball while playing at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. The game was a 1-1 draw.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
13 of 18
merlin_2936119.jpg

Lucas Cavallini (9) of Vancouver Whitecaps FC kicks the ball while playing Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. The game was a 1-1 draw.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
14 of 18
merlin_2936121.jpg

Youth soccer players prepare to go the field before a match between Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. The game was a 1-1 draw.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
15 of 18
merlin_2936123.jpg

Sergio Cordova (10) of Real Salt Lake and Tristian Blackmon (6) of Vancouver Whitecaps FC run to play the ball while playing at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. The game was a 1-1 draw.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
16 of 18
merlin_2936125.jpg

Bryan Bailey, 1, is held up by his father Nick, while his wife Becca watches after Real Salt Lake scores against Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. The game was a 1-1 draw.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
17 of 18
merlin_2936127.jpg

An interpreter signs the Canadian National Anthem before a match between Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. The game was a 1-1 draw.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
18 of 18
The Whitecaps outshot Real Salt Lake 14-13 and each team had four shots on goal.

Zac MacMath saved three of the four shots he faced for RSL. Thomas Hasal made three saves for the Whitecaps.

Both teams next play Saturday. RSL visits Dallas and the Whitecaps host Nashville.

