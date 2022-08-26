Facebook Twitter
Saturday, August 27, 2022 | 
High School Football Sports High School Sports

High school football: Big plays down the stretch give American Fork win over West

By  Tom Ripplinger
SHARE High school football: Big plays down the stretch give American Fork win over West
merlin_2937233.jpg

Staten Havili (19) of the West Panthers is tackled by Zane Edwards (1) of Caveman in American Fork on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. The Caveman won 20-13.

Ben B. Braun, Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

It took American Fork almost three quarters to pull away from West Friday night. The Cavemen used a trick play and a defensive touchdown to keep their unblemished record intact and come away with a 20-13 victory at home over the Panthers. 

American Fork found itself in a dogfight, up 3-0 near the end of the third quarter. That’s when the Cavemen reached into their bag of tricks and finally scored the first touchdown of the night. Senior wide receiver Jace Hull turned a jet sweep into a 29-yard touchdown pass when he found fellow senior wide receiver Trey Roberts behind the defense for the score.  

“Jace Hull has been throwing that since he was a sophomore. … He was a backup quarterback,” American Fork head coach Aaron Behm said. “They were doing a great job of stopping what we wanted to do offensively. So when we got in the red zone, we knew we wanted to absolutely come away with points and Jace did a great job executing that pass to Trey.”

Just a few plays after Hull’s touchdown pass, junior linebacker Tyson Eggett scooped up a loose ball, taking it 32 yards, giving the Cavemen their second touchdown in less than 30 seconds.  

“I just saw my D-lineman hit him and the ball just popped right in front of me,” Eggett said. “I just grabbed it and ran. It was pretty easy.”

merlin_2937239.jpg

Emily Traveller, 17, strolls onto the field with Caveman players before they play the West Panthers at American Fork on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. The Caveman won 20-13.

Ben B. Braun, Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
1 of 15
merlin_2937235.jpg

Jacob Wilson (15) of West Panthers is Tackled by Caveman players in American Fork on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. The Caveman won 20-13.

Ben B. Braun, Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
2 of 15
merlin_2937237.jpg

Weston Rockwell paints “JB” Ashcraft, 15, arm before the Caveman play the West Panthers at American Fork on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. The Caveman won 20-13.

Ben B. Braun, Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
3 of 15
merlin_2937261.jpg

Champion Edwards (10) of Caveman runs with the ball while playing the West Panthers in American Fork on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. The Caveman won 20-13.

Ben B. Braun, Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
4 of 15
merlin_2937259.jpg

Isaiah SueSue (7) of the West Panthers carries the ball while Evan Agor (24) of Caveman tries and tackle him in American Fork on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. The Caveman won 20-13.

Ben B. Braun, Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
5 of 15
merlin_2937257.jpg

Isaiah SueSue (7) of the West Panthers throws the ball while playing the Caveman in American Fork on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. The Caveman won 20-13.

Ben B. Braun, Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
6 of 15
merlin_2937255.jpg

Kingsley Brown (22) of the West Panthers jumps for an incomplete pass while playing the Caveman in American Fork on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. The Caveman won 20-13.

Ben B. Braun, Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
7 of 15
merlin_2937253.jpg

Lincoln Jackson (3) of the Caveman gets a pass off before being hit by Ryder Masina of the West Panthers in American Fork on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. The Caveman won 20-13.

Ben B. Braun, Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
8 of 15
merlin_2937251.jpg

The Caveman enter the field before playing the West Panthers in American Fork on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. The Caveman won 20-13.

Ben B. Braun, Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
9 of 15
merlin_2937249.jpg

Charlie Holbrook (2) of the West Panthers catches the ball while Aiden Cage (2) of the Caveman tries and strips it in American Fork on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. The Caveman won 20-13.

Ben B. Braun, Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
10 of 15
merlin_2937247.jpg

Dancers perform during halftime in a game between the West Panthers and the Caveman in American Fork on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. The Caveman won 20-13.

Ben B. Braun, Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
11 of 15
merlin_2937245.jpg

Viliata Tua’one (21) of the West Panthers puts his hand up in celebration before the touchdown was reversed by a flag, while playing the Caveman in American Fork on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. The Caveman won 20-13.

Ben B. Braun, Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
12 of 15
merlin_2937243.jpg

Dancers perform during halftime in a game between the West Panthers and the Caveman in American Fork on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. The Caveman won 20-13.

Ben B. Braun, Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
13 of 15
merlin_2937241.jpg

Jace Hull (11) of the Caveman falls during an incomplete pass against the West Panthers in American Fork on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. The Caveman won 20-13.

Ben B. Braun, Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
14 of 15
merlin_2937231.jpg

Ethan Genessy, 17, throws cups at a high school football game between the Caveman and West Panthers in American Fork on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. The Caveman won 20-13.

Ben B. Braun, Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
15 of 15
merlin_2937239.jpg
merlin_2937235.jpg
merlin_2937237.jpg
merlin_2937261.jpg
merlin_2937259.jpg
merlin_2937257.jpg
merlin_2937255.jpg
merlin_2937253.jpg
merlin_2937251.jpg
merlin_2937249.jpg
merlin_2937247.jpg
merlin_2937245.jpg
merlin_2937243.jpg
merlin_2937241.jpg
merlin_2937231.jpg

Getting into the end zone had not been so easy for either team before that moment. The game proved to be American Fork’s toughest challenge to date, after the Cavemen scored 48 points in each of the school’s first two contests, cruising to a 2-0 record. 

“We want a preseason schedule that challenges us,” Behm said. “We knew West would be that. They were every bit of what we hoped for.” 

After squandering two golden opportunities in the first half with turnovers, American Fork took a 3-0 lead into the break. 

“We needed to finish in the red zone,” Behm said. “We got a field goal, threw a pick inside the 20 and then fumbled on the goal line. So if those go in the end zone, the game feels totally different. They didn’t. So it’s good to be able to rally back and finish the second half.”

The Cavemen took care of the ball in the second half and forced three turnovers of their own. An interception by American Fork junior defensive back Davis Andrews set his team up in Panther territory, leading to Robert’s touchdown catch which put the Cavemen in control. 

West did its best to claw back into the game, scoring a touchdown in the final minute of the third quarter, and another in the fourth. The two scores came on the ground with junior quarterback Isaiah SueSue accounting for both.

American Fork will resume play next Friday night in a home matchup against 2021 5A Idaho state champion Rigby. West will compete in its first game of region play when it welcomes Cyprus to Salt Lake City the same evening. Both games are set to kickoff at 7 p.m.

Next Up In Sports
High school football: Big offensive first half lifts Provo to comfortable win over Cedar Valley
High school football roundup for Friday, Aug. 26 (Week 3)
High school football: Corner Canyon tops Bingham, 38-28, thanks to big offensive second quarter
High school football: Riverton finds early momentum, rolls to easy win over Cyprus
Why is there an NCAA football game in Ireland?
A football life: Former Utes coach Ron McBride just can’t hang up the whistle