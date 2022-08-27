Facebook Twitter
Saturday, August 27, 2022 
Anderson Julio helps Real Salt Lake earn 1-1 draw with FC Dallas

By  Associated Press
merlin_2875576.jpg

Real Salt Lake forward Anderson Julio during an MLS soccer game at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, June 26, 2021.

Annie Barker, Deseret News

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Anderson Julio scored in the 69th minute to help Real Salt Lake earn a 1-1 draw with FC Dallas.

Dallas (11-8-10) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 7th minute on Alan Velasco’s fifth goal of the season — unassisted. Aaron Herrera and Jasper Löffelsend notched assists on Julio’s second score of the campaign.

Zac MacMath finished with two saves for Real Salt Lake (10-8-9). Maarten Paes had five saves for Dallas.

