High school volleyball Thursday highlights: Bountiful stays perfect, Woods Cross wins marathon five-setter for first win

Bountiful improved to 6-0 on the season with an impressive road victory at 6A power Pleasant Grove, 25-14, 22-25, 25-15, 25-17.

Evalyn Chism had a great game directing the offense with 49 assists to go along with her eight kills, two blocks and 11 digs.

“I was really happy with how our team found a way to win. They stayed forward focused and did whatever it took for the team to win. The season is still young, and we have a lot to improve on heading into Region play. But we had a lot of girls step up in bigs way tonight against a well coached Pleasant Grove team,” said Bountiful coach Sarah Chism.

Stanford commit Jordyn Harvey was outstanding again with 20 kills, 10 digs and two aces, while Taylor Harvey had 12 kills on 17 attempts with zero errors. She added six blocks.

In a nice early-season clash in Region 19, Parowan pulled away from San Juan for the win in four sets, 25-10, 25-16, 24-26, 25-19.

San Juan showed great resiliency in the third set to extend the match, but the visiting Rams played a strong fifth set to earn the win.

“Tonight was a great team win for us. It’s the first time that we have seen some adversity this season and we were able to mentally overcome it and get the job done. Paige Felder led us with a big offensive night and Taylen Yardley was big from the service line scoring us a big run of points each time she went back there,” said Parowan coach Macey Yardley.

In a great match featuring top teams in both 2A and 1A, it was 1A Panguitch who pulled away in the fifth set for an impressive victory, 25-27, 25-19, 25-16, 21-25, 15-8.

“Girls played really good defense and passing was extremely good for us tonight,” said Panguitch coach Troy Norris.

DJ Henrie led the Bobcats with 26 digs, with Tabetha Henrie adding 15 kills and Alexis Alan chipping in with 14 kills. The win helped Panguitch improve to 7-0 on the season.

Lydia Echols recorded 24 digs to lead the way as Green Canyon won a marathon five-set match over Morgan 26-28, 25-22, 26-24, 20-25, 15-10.

Adi Falslev recorded 15 kills and 14 digs for the Wolves, with Alli Anthony adding 12 kills and five aces in a battle of top 4A and 3A programs.

“Tonight was a battle. I was so proud of our girls implementing everything we have been working on both mentally and physically. They worked together and everyone did their part,” said Green Canyon coach Madison Larsen.

In a wild back-and-forth match that featured 228 total points, visiting Woods Cross eked out the win over Mountain Crest in the fifth set, 25-23, 26-28, 27-25, 23-25, 15-12.

The win was the first of the season for the Wildcats, who’ve played a tough schedule and been competitive in every match.

“This was a really good game for us. Our keys to success were tough serves, disciplined defense, aggressive swings and staying consistent with our overall play and mindset,” said Woods Cross coach Josey Hilton.

Woods Cross finished with 15 aces, with five coming from Dani Brey. Olivia Ruy chipped in with 13 digs and 17 kills with a .244 hitting percentage.

Carbon dropped the first set at North Summit in a battle of 2A and 3A programs, but then regrouped the rest of the way as it earned the 18-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-19 victory.

“Tonight we learned how to fight hard as a team and pull out a win even though we weren’t playing our best volleyball,” said Carbon coach Teresa Mower.

Madi Orth had a great match, recording 14 kills, two aces and nine digs, while Savannah Hurst added 30 assists. Taylor Secor and Dani Jensen combined for 10 kills and nine aces as Carbon improved to 3-1 on the season.

