High school girls soccer: Thursday highlights include Maple Mountain with second half comeback, Alta wins eight in a row

A first-half goal makes the difference after a hard-fought second half in Springville.

After letting the 1-0 first half lead go, it was now the Golden Eagles’ game to lose. They stayed in it mentally and were able to score twice to retake the lead and win 3-2.

Junior Mika Krommenhoek had a nice game, finishing with two goals, while senior Nixon Jackson was also able to find the back of the net.

Maple Mountain did a great job of rallying back, allowing them to clutch the in-region comeback win on the road. This win increases Maple Mountain’s win streak to 5, as well as puts them up 3-0 in region play and 6-3 overall.

“This was a good win for us. We scored first but couldn’t hold it. Our girls had to dig deep to come back after Springville took the lead away. We connected through the middle when it mattered and got the win,” said Maple Mountain coach Cliff Swain.

A second-half goal was enough to win the defensive battle between Farmington and Davis. It was tight the whole game, neither team let up.

However, Emery Jacobs scored the only goal of the game for Davis and handed Farmington its first in-region loss of the season.

“I’m super proud of the girls for bouncing back a getting a great team win. The entire team played very well, from the backline to the front, against a talented and tough opponent. We created several quality chances and was pleased were finally able to break through to take the lead,” said Davis coach Souli Phongsavath.

It was a nail-biter Thursday afternoon in Roy as the Royals hosted the Hunter Wolverines.

Prior to today’s game both teams stood at the top of region twos standings tied 4-0. In the end it was the Royals who would break the stalemate, when Anastasia Guerrero found Essence Burrus for the goal in overtime.

“I’m really proud of the way my girls responded to being down early. They are implementing what we are working on in training and pushing themselves every day. Every girl contributed to our win today and you can’t ask more than that from your team,” said Roy coach Alyssa Foutz.

After losing its first game of the season to an extremely strong Lone Peak team, Alta has absolutely dominated the competition with an eight-game win streak, outscoring opponents 39-11 in those games.

With some great defense and goals from Bella Woods and Elyse Jessen, Alta never gave Lehi a shot at today’s game.

“Tough defense was the key to the game tonight. Lehi had some great chances but our goalkeeper, Maisie Vietti came up big with the help of the back line led by Annie Heaton,” said Alta coach Mackenzie Hyer.

A flurry of offense in the first half helped Delta get a victory on the road against Union.

Delta senior Kate Smith had an extraordinary game, recording all four goals for the Rabbits. After falling against Manti on Tuesday, Delta is happy to get this win.

“I was really proud of the effort that was given against Union. We’ve been battling some lingering injuries the past week it has left us without some of our core group, so I really appreciated how the girls took on different roles tonight for the betterment of the team,” said Delta coach Shanae Johnson.

