Weber State holds D-II Western Oregon to 95 total yards in season-opening win

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Kris Jackson had two of Weber State’s five rushing touchdowns, Maxwell Anderson made two interceptions and the Wildcats beat Division II school Western Oregon 41-5 on Thursday night in a season opener for both teams.

The Weber State defense forced three turnovers and held Western Oregon to 95 total yards.

Jackson, Damon Bankston and Josh Davis each rushed for a touchdown in the first half as Weber State led 24-2. The Wildcats held Western Oregon to 53 yards in the first half. Jackson and Steven Shoats-Thomas added rushing touchdowns in the second half.

Shoats-Thomas’s scoring run of 13 yards was the only rushing touchdown over six yards.

Davis had a team-high 53 yards rushing and Bankston added 42 for Weber State. Garrett Beck also made an interception.

Gannon Winker was 15-of-33 passing for 129 yards with three interceptions for Western Oregon. Thomas Wright made four catches for 80 yards.

