Friday, September 2, 2022 | 
Weber State holds D-II Western Oregon to 95 total yards in season-opening win

By  Associated Press
Weber State's defense, wearing purple, tackles Western Oregon's London Smalley in Ogden on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

Weber State's defense tackles Western Oregon's London Smalley in Ogden on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Kris Jackson had two of Weber State’s five rushing touchdowns, Maxwell Anderson made two interceptions and the Wildcats beat Division II school Western Oregon 41-5 on Thursday night in a season opener for both teams.

The Weber State defense forced three turnovers and held Western Oregon to 95 total yards.

Weber State Wildcats linebacker Garrett Beck (54) celebrates his interception against Western Oregon in Ogden on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Weber State's defense, wearing purple, tackles Western Oregon's London Smalley in Ogden on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

Weber State’s defense tackle tackles Western Oregon’s London Smalley in Ogden on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Weber State Wildcats wide receiver Haze Hadley (80) runs back a punt against Western Oregon in Ogden on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Weber State Wildcats wide receiver Jacob Sharp (14) celebrates a long pass reception against Western Oregon in Ogden on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Weber State Wildcats running back Josh Davis (20) runs against Western Oregon's Tyquan Coleman in Ogden on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Weber State Wildcats linebacker Garrett Beck (54) celebrates his interception against Western Oregon in Ogden on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Weber State Wildcats quarterback Bronson Barron (10) throws against Western Oregon in Ogden on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Weber State Wildcats running back Josh Davis (20) runs near the goaline again Western Oregon in Ogden on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Weber State Wildcats quarterback Bronson Barron (10) takes a snap against Western Oregon in Ogden on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
The Weber State defense tackles Western OregonIsaiah Abraham in Ogden on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Weber State Wildcats tight end Justin Malone (88)trie to block a punt by Western Oregon's Logan Reese in Ogden on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Weber State Wildcats safety Naseme Colvin (9) sacks Western Oregon's Gannon Winker in Ogden on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Weber State Wildcats quarterback Bronson Barron (10) scrambles against Western Oregon in Ogden on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Weber State Wildcats running back Josh Davis (20) scores against Western Oregon's Isaiah Abraham in Ogden on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Weber State Wildcats running back Damon Bankston (26) celebrates his touchdown with Weber State Wildcats offensive lineman Ethan Atagi (66) against Western Oregon in Ogden on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Weber State's defense tackle Western Oregon's Andrew Valledares in Ogden on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Weber State's Western Oregon's in Ogden on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Weber State Wildcats wide receiver Devin Ford (83) celebrates his tackle on Western Oregon punter Tiwfaluk Umulap in Ogden on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Weber State Wildcats quarterback Bronson Barron (10) slides after a run against Western Oregon in Ogden on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Weber State Wildcats cornerback Maxwell Anderson (3) blocks a punt by Western Oregon punter Tiwfaluk Umulap in Ogden on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Jackson, Damon Bankston and Josh Davis each rushed for a touchdown in the first half as Weber State led 24-2. The Wildcats held Western Oregon to 53 yards in the first half. Jackson and Steven Shoats-Thomas added rushing touchdowns in the second half.

Shoats-Thomas’s scoring run of 13 yards was the only rushing touchdown over six yards.

Davis had a team-high 53 yards rushing and Bankston added 42 for Weber State. Garrett Beck also made an interception.

Gannon Winker was 15-of-33 passing for 129 yards with three interceptions for Western Oregon. Thomas Wright made four catches for 80 yards.

