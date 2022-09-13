Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, September 13, 2022 
Utah’s alumni golf team wins University Cup at Sand Hollow

Former Ute Jordan Costello fires seven under par to win medalist honors

By  Dick Harmon Dick Harmon
HURRICANE — Former Utah golfer Jordan Costello fired a 7-under-par 65 to win medalist honors and lead his Ute team to the Zion’s Bank University Cup title at Sand Hollow Golf Resort on Tuesday, a part of Golf Week in southern Utah.

Utah’s Mitchell Schow finished second, two shots back with a 67. The Utah team, comprised of former Utes and friends of the program, earned a $40,000 check for the golf program. Other Utah team members were Garrett Clegg, Michael Blackman, Chad Pettingill and Blake Tomlinson.

“It’s just great to get out and represent something again, something besides yourself. ... It was great to see some of the guys,” said Costello, who is a professional player and tried to find a spot on the Korn Ferry Tour.

“The weather was tough and it was a different Sand Hollow than I’ve seen, and I’ve played it a lot.” Rain fell most of the play time on Tuesday at Sand Hollow.

Southern Utah University finished second, followed by Weber State, Utah State and Utah Tech. SUU’s team shot +14, 16 strokes behind Utah at 15 under par.

BYU did not send a team for the second straight year of the University Cup competition.

The event is part of a week of golf at Sand Hollow that features the Friendship Cup, a match between 12 players from Scotland and 12 Utah amateurs from country clubs throughout Utah and Las Vegas. The Charity Cup, which is a competition between Utah Jazz and Las Vegas Raiders alumni and friends takes place on Wednesday.

The Sand Hollow team defeated Team St Andrews (Scotland) on Tuesday 25.5 points to 15.5 in a Ryder Cup-type competition that had its first round of play in Scotland in June.

