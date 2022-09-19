After a recent fall on stage during a show in St. Louis, Post Malone has said he will continue on with his tour — which includes a stop at Salt Lake City’s Vivint Arena in November.

How did Post Malone fall on stage?

Over the weekend, Post Malone performed at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. While singing his hit song “Circles” and interacting with fans, he stepped back and fell into a rectangular hole near the center of the stage, The Los Angeles Times reported. As he turned from his stomach to his back, the music stopped and security came onto the stage.

Post Malone fell on stage tonight at St. Louis #twelvecarattour pic.twitter.com/M9A0NfJo85 — Xavier (@xaviierw0lf) September 18, 2022

X-rays revealed that Post Malone bruised his ribs, the rapper’s manager, Dre London, said in an Instagram post on Sunday.

“In true Posty fashion loving his fans he finished the show!” London wrote. “I truly don’t know any artist like him.”

Post Malone later explained to fans in a video on Twitter that the hole on stage was where his guitar rises up during the acoustic part of show, per The Los Angeles Times.

Is Post Malone still doing his ‘Twelve Carat’ tour?

Post Malone said he still plans to carry on with his “Twelve Carat Toothache” tour, which stops at Salt Lake City’s Vivint Arena on Nov. 1.

Post Malone turned away from the entertainment hub of Los Angeles to live close to Salt Lake City, in a “near-seven-acre mountainside sanctuary,” Billboard reported.

“Here, there are very few distractions,” he said, per the Deseret News.

He previously called Utah an “oasis” away from Hollywood, the Deseret News reported.

Post Malone’s current tour is in support of his his fourth album, “Twelve Carat Toothache” which he released in June. The album features a number of guest artists, including The Weeknd, Doja Cat and Fleet Foxes, according to a news release sent to the Deseret News.