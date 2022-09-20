Gautam Adani beats out Jeff Bezos on the list of world’s wealthiest people

Indian businessman Gautam Adani, 60, has surpassed Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in Bloomberg and Forbes’ lists of the richest people in the world this week. Adani ranks second on Bloomberg’s list under Elon Musk, and third according to Forbes, following Musk and Bernard Arnault respectively.

Who is Gautam Adani? Adani, whose net worth comes in at $148 billion, according to Bloomberg, is the founder of Adani Group, India’s largest port operator.



The Times of India stated that Adani increased his wealth by almost $61 billion this year alone by deals involving cement, coal, airports and more.

Adani is the first Asian to ever reach the top three richest people in the world, according to The Economic Times.

About Adani Group: The Adani Group’s headquarters are located in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, and was founded by Adani in 1988.



The group specializes in almost every major commodity, such as port management, electric power generation, airport operations, natural gas, renewable energy, mining and more.

Details: According to Forbes, Jeff Bezos follows Adani at No. 4 on the list, with a net worth of $148.1 billion, and according to Bloomberg, Bezos comes in at No. 3.

