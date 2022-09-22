High school volleyball Thursday highlights: Skyridge rallies, Crimson Cliffs topples Desert Hills

Skyridge started slow, but eventually the Falcons ran away with a win in Region 4 against Corner Canyon. The Chargers’ Ellie Mortensen played aggressive which helped her team get the first point, 25-19. Skyridge’s defense toughened up after that and won the second set by seven points, then they rode the momentum to the finish. Madi Standifird and Emma Grant led the Falcons’ attack with 14 and 10 kills, respectively.

“We served tough consistently tonight. I think it helped us control Corner Canyon’s offense. Madi Standifird and Emma Grant gave us a good balance attack to lead the way. Defensively, we had blocks and key digs at crunch time. Ellie Mortensen of Corner Canyon is a tough matchup for us, and she can get kills from anywhere on the court. We did our best to keep double blocks on her, but she’s so good,” Skyridge coach Silver Fonua said.

Crimson Cliffs didn’t need all five sets to let top-ranked Desert Hills know there’s a new sheriff in town. The Mustangs surrendered the first set point to the home team, then rattled off three straight sets to take home the win and tie the Thunder for first place in Region 10. Callie Finlinson led the Mustangs’ attack with 14 kills and an incredible 42 assists. Riann Gines’ 21 digs led five total players for Crimson Cliffs with double-digit digs.

“Today’s win is a testament to our efforts in practice and improvement in our focus. This win is all the girls. They wanted it and they earned it,” Crimson Cliffs coach Gabi Hasenbeck said.

After a solid point in the first set, Syracuse got down 2-1 against Region 1 foe Davis after the Darts took the third set convincingly, 25-16. The Titans clawed back and won the final two by a combined eight points for the win. Syracuse senior Tehana Mo’o led the attack with 16 kills while senior Kambree Rodriguez had 19 digs on defense. Davis senior Aubrey Nielson had 20 kills in the loss, and fellow seniors Cambria White and Brinley Bush each had over 20 digs.

“Even though it wasn’t a solid match for us consistency wise, we were able to make some adjustments and pull out the win over a good Davis team. We still have a lot to work to do, but I was proud of the way the kids gritted it out. It was nice to have some kids step up and have an impact on the match,” Syracuse coach Corrie Vigil said.

It took a few extra serves at the end, but Riverton held together and took down Westlake in a comeback win after being down in the first set. The Silverwolves turned the corner in the match after claiming the second set with extra serves, 29-27. Four different hitters have over 10 kills for the Silverwolves, and McCall Browning led the serving effort with four aces.

“Our girls gave everything they had tonight! I asked them to leave it all out on the floor and they did. They didn’t give up even when they got down by a few points. It was a complete team effort,” Riverton coach Megan Holt said.

In a matchup between two of the top powers in 5A, Bountiful thoroughly steamrolled Northridge in three straight sets by an average of 12 points per set. The Redhawks remained undefeated on the year and secured their grip on first place in Region 5. Senior Evalyn Chism anchored the team with 29 assists, while the Harvey sisters, Jordan and Taylor, combined for 18 kills and six aces.

“I was really happy with how our team served tough and passed well. We played together as a team, and since that has been a focus for us in practice, it was nice to see it starting to come together,” Bountiful coach Sarah Chism said.

