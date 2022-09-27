‘Bachelor in Paradise’ premieres tonight — what to expect from the 8th season

ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” is scheduled to return for an eighth season tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

What to know before watching

“Bachelor in Paradise” contestants are headed to Sayulita, Mexico, in hopes of a second chance at love. All 20 “Bachelor in Paradise” contestants are former “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” franchise stars.

ABC shared a trailer for the newest season on Twitter. The sneak-peek to Season 8 has no shortage of drama, tears or romance.

TONIGHT at 8/7c, ride the waves of emotion with your favorites from Bachelor Nation! 🌊 Don't miss the season premiere of #BachelorInParadise on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/vrb7hl7E8I — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) September 27, 2022

Former NFL star and season 5 “Bachelor” star Jesse Palmer was named host of the “Bachelor” franchise in 2021. Palmer hosted season 26 of “The Bachelor,” but this will be Palmer’s first time hosting “Bachelor in Paradise.”

since Season 4. The majority (nine out of 11) of the female cast are from Season 26, the most recent season of “The Bachelor.”

This season will also be available to stream on Hulu after it airs.

What the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ stars are saying

Serene Russell, from season 26 of “The Bachelor,” announced her return to the franchise on Instagram. “When you joke about wanting to live in a bikini and it becomes a reality,” Russell said.

announced her return to the franchise on Instagram. “When you joke about wanting to live in a bikini and it becomes a reality,” Russell said. Creative director and musician Casey Woods posted a pun, “Wading for paradise,” with an image of himself wading through a pool on his Instagram.

Hailey Malles, a pediatric nurse and Season 26 star, also posted on Instagram about the return of “Bachelor in Paradise.” “If you're NOT having a watch party for the premiere of @bachelorinparadise...” Malles said, “You’re done.”

Justin Glaze, an investment sales consultant from Season 17, simply said, “Let the memes begin,” on his Instagram.

What ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ fans are saying

Fans had plenty to say about the new season of “Bachelor in Paradise” on social media.

cant wait to see Victoria Fuller destroy every man this season on #BachelorInParadise — ✞ (@bedcorpse) September 26, 2022

Did I just see Logan and shaneanea kiss on the commercial for #BachelorInParadise ?! They deserve each other. Gross! — Susan Thayer (@susan1RRmoxfan) September 26, 2022