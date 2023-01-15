Analysis: What the Jazz learned from the failed last play in their 1-point loss to the Sixers

The Utah Jazz have been in an insane number of close games this season. They’ve been in a league-leading 28 when the score is within five points in the final two minutes, and they are 12-16 in those games.

The most recent was on Saturday night against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Jazz lost, 118-117.

Is the loss bad? Sure. Everyone likes a win and a win is always better, but the Jazz were playing the second game of a back-to-back without Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, Kelly Olynyk and Rudy Gay and they still managed to take the game down to the wire and had a chance to win on the final play.

In the closing moments, Jordan Clarkson had the ball in his hands and ended up being double-teamed and forced to heave a no-chance shot from outside on the left side of the court.

What went wrong in the final seconds?

With 4.9 seconds left on the clock, Nickeil Alexander-Walker inbounded the ball to Talen Horton-Tucker, who was open because Mike Conley set a screen in order for him to pop out and receive the inbound pass.

“It’s a flip back play for J.C. where Mike is sitting behind and has an option to slip out or screen and I think if Mike slips out a little bit earlier, maybe J.C. sees him,” Jazz head coach Will Hardy said.

“But you know, those possessions are hard when it’s four seconds and the (opponent) is really locked in on you, obviously.”

In setting that screen, Joel Embiid switched onto Conley. In the video below you can see the next moments.

Conley and Horton Tucker were sort of fading toward a double screen in order to free up Clarkson, but Embiid immediately abandons Conley to help double Clarkson.

Instead of quickly recognizing the double-team and swinging the ball to Conley, Clarkson drives straight into the double-team and then he can’t see Conley or safely get him the ball.

Keep in mind that there’s only four seconds for all of this to happen, so once Clarkson was in trouble on the left side of the court, he doesn’t really have a choice but to throw up a Hail Mary shot.

“Credit to Embiid because he just left Mike to go to double J.C. on that last play and they had great size on the ball and so I don’t think he was able to see Mike,” Hardy said.

“The first part of the play, I thought, was executed very well, and then once the ball gets in bounds, it’s hard to really predict what a team is going to do defensively.”

After the game, Conley mentioned that he maybe should have moved over to the right side more to take Embiid completely out of the play and allow Clarkson some more room to operate, but if we’re being completely honest, Clarkson should have realized what was happening and tried to get the ball to Conley who was wide open.

Clarkson admitted as much.

“I think Embiid makes a good play at the end, doubling in that situation with the ball on the side,” Clarkson said. “If I look at myself I could probably have tried to rip it back the other way and avoid getting in that double-team situation and playing the sideline.”

With it all said and done, though, the good thing is that this team, which is bound to have more close games and in be in similar situations, will know better what to do next time.

