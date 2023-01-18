Facebook Twitter
Madonna releases the schedule for her 2023 ‘Celebration Tour’

Madonna will celebrate four decades of her music career

By Margaret Darby
Madonna performs during her “Rebel Heart Tour” at the KFC Yum! Center on Jan. 16, 2016, in Louisville, Ky.

It’s time for “Celebration” — Madonna is going on tour. The pop star’s “Celebration Tour” celebrates four decades of Madonna’s music. Tickets go up for sale this month.

Driving the news: On Tuesday, Madonna released her 2023 tour dates for her “Celebration Tour,” which begins in the U.S. this summer.

  • “Madonna, the best-selling female solo touring artist of all time, rises to the challenge announcing The Celebration Tour which will be highlighting her unmatched catalog of music from the past 40 plus years,” reads a statement announcing the singer’s tour on her website.
  • Bob the Drag Queen (aka Caldwell Tidicue) will accompany Madonna as a special guest for all dates of the tour, per Variety.
  • “I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” said Madonna, per her website.

What they’re saying: Fans are looking forward to seeing Madonna live (if they can get a ticket). The singer has not toured since 2019, for her studio album “Madame X,” per Billboard.

Details: Madonna will not have a show in Utah, but she is slated to perform in Las Vegas on Oct. 7 and Phoenix on July 22. To see the complete list of tour dates, look at Madonna’s website.

  • The singer’s tour spans across the U.S., U.K. and Europe.
  • She will have multiple performances in New York City. The tour “pays respect to the city of New York where her career in music began,” per Madonna’s website.
