High school boys basketball: Tuesday’s games featured OT wins at Milford, South Sevier and Spanish Fork

Fremont kept its spot at the top of the Region 1 mountain and remained undefeated in region play with a narrow 58-56 win over second-place Davis. Silverwolves senior guard Treyden Hoggan set the net aflame with eight 3-pointers in a 27-point night that nearly tripled his previous career-high. Meanwhile, Fremont senior guard Braden Flinders had a rare non-scoring double-double as he paired his 8 points with 10 rebounds and 12 assists. Junior Zach Fisher led the Darts with 16 points and eight rebounds.

“Treyden Hoggan hit 8 3-pointers tonight, which was obviously huge. Braden Flinders flirted with a triple double with 8 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists with zero turnovers. Christian Blanch had 12 points as well. Great road victory for us tonight, but we have a lot of work to do,” Fremont coach Corey Melaney said.

It was close throughout, but Spanish Fork outlasted Wasatch by a hair to come away with an overtime victory, 72-70, for their second-straight and fourth overall win of the season. Senior guard Jackson Rhees went off for a career-high 27 points, including four 3-pointers to help the Dons to victory.

“Our team battled to the very end. They never stopped believing and fighting. We made some huge plays down the stretch to come up with the win. I very proud of the heart and fight in this team,” Spanish Fork coach Garrett Johnson said.

In a battle of top teams in 2A, Enterprise stayed jumped ahead early and held on the rest of the way in a win over Kanab, 56-52. The Wolves only had five players score, but they all scored 8-plus as senior forward Austin Thomas led the way with 18. Kanab senior forward Kason Janes led all scorers with 19 points.

“It was a hard battle tonight, Kanab is a great team and well coached. We were able to get an early lead and hold on to it. This was a classic region 19 game that went down to the wire. Our kids fought hard and executed down the stretch and hit some key free throws to preserve the win,” Enterprise coach Bud Randall said.

It was a barnburner in Region 19 out in Monroe as South Sevier pulled out an overtime win over Parowan at home, 79-76. The Rams made nine 3-pointers and had four players in double figures led by senior Emilio Miramontes with 23 points. Parowan had two players over the 20-mark as seniors Waylon Robinson and Brock Felder scored 25 and 24, respectively. Robinson drained five 3s.

“Great team win! Our boys never gave up and battled to the end against a tough Parowan team. We had a couple sophomores (Brace Brindley and Stockton Roberts) step up big to help out our seniors,” South Sevier coach Carson Christensen said.

A small-town rumble in Region 20 went Milford’s way as the Tigers rallied from an 8-point deficit in the fourth quarter and went on to beat Wayne in overtime, 60-55. Sophomore guard Sadler Barnes was on fire, making five 3-pointers as part of a 19-point evening to lead all scorers. The Badgers had three players in double-figures led by 13 points from junior Jake Batty.

“It was a dog fight for sure. Both teams played extremely hard and the breaks went our way down the stretch. Wayne is well coached and it took all we had to pull it out tonight. Proud of our kids for battling also, it was another Region 20 slugfest and we were fortunate to come out on top. Complete team effort,” MIlford coach Rick Rose said.

