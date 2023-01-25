Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, January 25, 2023 | 
Food U.S. & World World & Nation

Get ready for ‘the Most Oreo Oreo’ cookie to go on sale

The cookie company announced its newest flavor, saying, ‘With a cookie so meta, it’s only right that we’re dunking into the Metaverse with our very own Oreoverse’

By Madison Selcho Madison Selcho
SHARE Get ready for ‘the Most Oreo Oreo’ cookie to go on sale
Packages of Nabisco Oreo cookies line a shelf in a market in Pittsburgh.

Packages of Nabisco Oreo cookies line a shelf in a market in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Oreo announced the pre-sale and regular sale for their newest cookie, ‘the most Oreo Oreo cookie.’

Gene J. Puskar, Associated Press

The public has enjoyed many flavors of Oreo, from rainbow-filled to confetti, but no one could have prepared for “the Most Oreo Oreo” cookie.

Here’s what we know.

Related

What happened: CNN reported that there has been a pre-sale for Oreo’s newest flavor — itself.

The new limited-edition Oreo cookie was announced on Twitter with the caption, “With a cookie so meta, it’s only right that we’re dunking into the Metaverse with our very own OREOVERSE.”

Related

Details: The new flavor has been given the title of “the Most Oreo Oreo” and is a double-stuffed Oreo cookie with a creme filling that, “has Oreo bits mixed in, for a meta cookies-n-creme experience,” according to CNN.

The company hinted in a Twitter post on Monday about the announcement, saying, “Something big is coming...”

When will they go on sale: Though the pre-sale only started Tuesday, the highly anticipated cookies will be on shelves beginning Jan. 30, according to USA Today.

Fox Business reported that each package of “the Most Oreo Oreo” will have a QR code that, once scanned, will take the buyer to online games that lead to prizes in the new “Oreoverse,” navigated by Martha Stewart herself.

Related

What has been said: USA Today reported that Oreo’s senior brand manager, Julia Rosenbloom said in a statement, “The Most Oreo Oreo cookie gives fans a whole new way to playfully engage with us.”

Rosenbloom added, “By scanning the pack, they will ‘dunk into’ the Oreoverse world.”

Next Up In Utah
Bill to outlaw child sex dolls advances in Utah Legislature
Why 100 students at this Salt Lake high school staged a walk out
Unique baby names might be more trouble than they are worth — names carry weight
Biden says rents are too high, wants federal government to step in
Utah lawmakers unveil two pieces of ‘historic’ legislation for the Great Salt Lake
School choice, teacher pay raise poised to pass Utah Senate