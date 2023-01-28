Facebook Twitter
Saturday, January 28, 2023 | 
Alissa Pili leads the way against her former team, Kennady McQueen finishes strong as Utah beats USC

By Bruce Smith
Utah’s women’s basketball team huddles during an NCAA women’s basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Sandy on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah’s Alissa Pili welcomed her former team to the Huntsman Center Friday night, but she welcomed the help from her new teammates to subdue the USC Trojans, 83-73.

Pili scored a game-high 21 points and seemed relieved afterward as the ninth-ranked Utes remained undefeated at home and in contention for the Pac-12 regular season title.

“Great game,” coach Lynne Roberts said afterward.

She let the game do the talking.

Most of the pregame talk was how Pili would react to playing against the school where she spent the last three seasons. Roberts said she really didn’t speak to her star player much about that, and the Utes led most of the way.

Still confident from last year’s run to the championship game of the Pac-12 tournament, the Utes built a 20-point lead Friday and then held on thanks to a pair of 3-pointers from Kennady McQueen – the last one with 52 seconds left that finally let the season-high crowd of 3,251 cheer – and exhale.

“It’s hard to be up and continue to have that killer instinct and that’s part of our development,” said Roberts. “We just kind of took our foot off the gas, and offensively, we were sputtering.”

merlin_2960376.jpg

Utah Utes guard Kennady McQueen (24) shoots the ball during an NCAA women’s basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Sandy on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2960436.jpg

Utah head coach Lynne Roberts reacts from the sideline during an NCAA women’s basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Sandy on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2960434.jpg

Utah head coach Lynne Roberts reacts from the sideline during an NCAA women’s basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Sandy on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2960432.jpg

Utah Utes guard Gianna Kneepkens (5) lays the ball up during an NCAA women’s basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Sandy on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2960430.jpg

Utah head coach Lynne Roberts reacts from the sideline during an NCAA women’s basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Sandy on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2960428.jpg

Utah head coach Lynne Roberts reacts from the sideline during an NCAA women’s basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Sandy on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2960426.jpg

Utah Utes forward Jenna Johnson (22) drives the ball during an NCAA women’s basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Sandy on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2960424.jpg

Utah Utes forward Dasia Young (34) drives down the court during an NCAA women’s basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Sandy on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2960388.jpg

Utah Utes guard Lani White (3) celebrates from the bench during an NCAA women’s basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Sandy on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2960386.jpg

Utah Utes forward Kelsey Rees (53) lays the ball up during an NCAA women’s basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Sandy on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2960384.jpg

Utah head coach Lynne Roberts watches from the sideline during an NCAA women’s basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Sandy on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2960382.jpg

Utah Utes guard Isabel Palmer (1) lays the ball up during an NCAA women’s basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Sandy on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2960380.jpg

Utah Utes forward Alissa Pili (35) passes the ball during an NCAA women’s basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Sandy on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2960378.jpg

Utah Utes guard Isabel Palmer (1) drives past USC defenders during an NCAA women’s basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Sandy on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2960374.jpg

Utah Utes forward Alissa Pili (35) drives down court during an NCAA women’s basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Sandy on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
Utah’s women’s basketball team huddles during an NCAA women’s basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Sandy on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2960370.jpg

Utah Utes forward Alissa Pili (35) looks for a pass during an NCAA women’s basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Sandy on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2960368.jpg

Utah Utes guard Gianna Kneepkens (5) lays the ball up during an NCAA women’s basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Sandy on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2960366.jpg

Utah Utes forward Jenna Johnson (22) looks to shoot the ball during an NCAA women’s basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Sandy on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2960364.jpg

Utah Utes forward Dasia Young (34) shoots the ball during an NCAA women’s basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Sandy on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2960362.jpg

Utah Utes guard Gianna Kneepkens (5) jumps for a rebound during an NCAA women’s basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Sandy on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2960360.jpg

Utah Utes guard Gianna Kneepkens (5) drives past a USC defender during an NCAA women’s basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Sandy on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2960358.jpg

Utah Utes forward Alissa Pili (35) looks for a loose ball during an NCAA women’s basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Sandy on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2960356.jpg

Utah Utes forward Dasia Young (34) pushes past USC defenders during an NCAA women’s basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Sandy on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2960354.jpg

Utah Utes guard Ines Vieira (2) drives down the baseline during an NCAA women’s basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Sandy on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
merlin_2960352.jpg

Utah Utes forward Alissa Pili (35) drives the ball during an NCAA women’s basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Sandy on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
McQueen finished with 17 points and Gianna Kneepkens added 16. McQueen was especially deadly from the perimeter, where she made 5 of 8 shots from long range.

“They started cutting into the lead and we just found a way to win,” said McQueen, who was dealing with injury problems last week.

“That’s a testament to learning from last year, and the locker room is really confident right now. We know who we are and we know our strengths and we’re getting better at our weaknesses.”

Added depth, resiliency and experience from last year’s impressive finish are definitely strenghs, and they are still spurring the Utes toward another exciting year as March Madness gets closer.

They’ve also been helped by the success of travel partner Colorado, which edged eighth-ranked UCLA 73-70 in overtime later Friday, and the two Rocky Mountain squads are combining to make this road swing the most difficult in the league.

UCLA, of course, comes to the Huntsman Center Sunday for a noon contest, and Roberts hopes Utah’s good fortune continues – in front of an even bigger crowd.

“We’re playing at a level that makes people really enjoy watching us,” she said.

That was true for most of the first half Friday, when Pili, McQueen and Kneepkens outplayed their more athletic counterparts and led 49-33.

The Utes also kept their composure when Southern Cal scored on its first six possessions of the second half and cut the margin to 10 points.

The “Big Three” of Pili, McQueen and Kneepkens, combined with extra efforts by Kelsey Rees, Jenna Johnson and Dasia Young, eventually robbed USC of its swagger and the score reached 69-49.

But things changed as the third quarter ended when Utes’ point guard Issy Palmer left the game with an apparent ankle injury.

She was replaced by Ines Vieira, who made 4 of 4 free throws in the final period, but Utah’s offense was not as fluid and USC rallied behind Rayah Marshall and Destiny Middleton (15 points apiece).

The Trojans had a chance to get closer, but had a basket removed due to a close shot clock violation.

Pili added a free throw, and Vieira forced a turnover, which changed the game’s momentum and McQueen was left open from beyond the arc and she buried the shot to help Utah improve to 9-0 at the Huntsman Center. 

