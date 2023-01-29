High school swimming: 3A region recaps

Here’s a recap of the results from this weekend’s four region swimming meets in Class 3A as the teams prepare for the state tournament at BYU on Feb. 10 and 11.
The four region champions for the girls were Carbon, Ogden, Union and Juan Diego, while the four boys region champs were Canyon View, Ogden, Union and Judge Memorial.
Region 12 championships
At Richfield High School
Girls team scores
- Carbon, 463
- Canyon View, 424
- Emery, 402.5
- Richfield, 245
- Grand, 216
- Beaver, 52.5
- Parowan, 37
- South Sevier, 28
- Gunnison Valley, 13
Individual results
- 200 medley relay — 1. Emery, 2:03.37; 2. Canyon View, 2:06.97; 3. Carbon, 2:11.65.
- 200 freestyle — 1. Mackenzie Mayer, Grand, 2:11.03; 2. Ellie Hanson, Carbon, 2:22.36; 3. Annicka Lovell, Canyon View, 2:22.59.
- 200 individual medley — 1. Melody Lake, Emery, 2:30.25; 2. Soleil Grimshaw, Canyon View, 2:33.38; 3. Zoe Warren, Grand, 2:40.66.
- 50 freestyle — 1. Alyssa Chamberlain, Carbon, 26.57; 2. Avah Kling, Richfield, 26.64; 3. JayDee Schena, Beaver, 27.04.
- 100 butterfly — 1. Sydni Laurer, Parowan, 1:03.45; 2. Aubrey Guymon, Emery, 1:05.35; 3. Soleil Grimhaw, Canyon View, 1:12.94.
- 100 freestyle — 1. Alyssa Chamberlain, Carbon, 57.95; 2. Avah Kling, Richfield, 58.27; 3. Mackenzie Mayer, Grand, 58.36.
- 500 freestyle — 1. Melody Lake, Emery, 5:59.04; 2. Sydni Lauer, Parowan, 6:10.59; 3. Ada Bradford, Carbon, 6:23.95.
- 200 freestyle relay — 1. Carbon, 1:50.39; 2. Grand, 1:54.85; 3. Canyon View, 1:55.54.
- 100 backstroke — 1. Annicka Lovell, Canyon View, 1:06.65; 2. Aubrey Guymon, Emery, 1:07.55; 3. Ada Bradford, Carbon, 1:10.66.
- 100 breaststroke — 1. Carley Young, Emery, 1:20.16; 2. Brenna Haley, Canyon View, 1:22.75; 3. Riley Gough, South Sevier, 1:23.37.
- 400 freestyle relay — 1. Emery, 4:05.84; 2. Carbon, 4:12.49; 3. Grand, 4:15.71.
Boys team scores
- Canyon View, 513
- Richfield, 323
- Emery, 305.5
- Carbon, 282.5
- Grand, 234
- South Sevier, 121
- Gunnison Valley, 98
- Beaver, 5
Individual results
- 200 medley relay — 1. Grand, 1:49.23; 2. Canyon View, 1:49.38; 3. Richfield, 1:50.69.
- 200 freestyle — 1. Kurt Morgan, Canyon View, 1:50.48; 2. Nathan Engar, Carbon, 1:59.64; 3. Tagert Farnsworth, Grand, 2:00.94
- 200 individual medley — 1. Nick Hren, Grand, 2:14.15; 2. Gabe Ibanez, Carbon, 2:15.47; 3. Sam Despain, Canyon View, 2:19.79.
- 50 freestyle — 1. Hayden Hansen, South Sevier, 23.05; 2. Jacob Grimshaw, Canyon View, 24.04; 3. Jacob Fauver, Emery, 24.69.
- 100 butterfly — 1. Grant Kling, Richfield, 54.63; 2. Sam Despain, Canyon View, 57.72; 3. Jakson Mayer, Grand, 1:02.50.
- 100 freestyle — 1. Grant Kling, Richfield, 49.91; 2. Jacob Grimshaw, Canyon View, 53.54; 3. Jacob Fauver, Emery, 54.64.
- 500 freestyle — 1. Ethan Cannon, Canyon View, 5:21.45; 2. Gabe Ibanez, Carbon, 5:30.07; 3. Nick Bittmenn, Canyon View, 5:36.68.
- 200 freestyle relay — 1. Canyon View, 1:36.30; 2. Carbon, 1:38.41; 3. Emery, 1:39.49.
- 100 backstroke — 1. Kurt Morgan, 58.83; 2. Tagert Farnsworth, Grand, 59.06; 3. Joe Anderson, 1:04.04.
- 100 breaststroke — 1. Hayden Hansen, South Sevier, 1:06.67; 2. Nick Hren, Grand, 1:09.27; 3. Kade Larsen, Emery, 1:09.34.
- 400 freestyle relay — 1. Canyon View, 3:31.68; 2. Carbon, 3:37.86; 3. Grand, 3:39.74.
Region 13 championships
At Tooele High School
Girls team scores
- Ogden, 414.5
- Morgan, 302.5
- South Summit, 283
- Grantsville, 246
- St. Joseph, 166
- Ben Lomond, 118
- Layton Christian, 80
Individual results
- 200 medley relay — 1. Ogden, 2:03.96; 2. Morgan, 2:08.01; 3. Ogden, 2:11.40.
- 200 freestyle — 1. Pinar Donmez, Layton Christian, 1:57.79; 2. Mary Armantrout, Grantsville, 2:16.28; 3. Abigail Andruschenko, South Summit, 2:28.67.
- 200 individual medley — 1. Nehir Donmez, Layton Christian, 2:21.32; 2. Cyan Schatz, Ogden, 2:35.93; 3. Kadee Dow, Grantsville, 2:45.31.
- 50 freestyle — 1. Stella Hunter, Ogden, 25.78; 2. Allison Henneuse, South Summit, 26.62; 3. Meghan Graham, Ben Lomond, 26.94.
- 100 butterfly — 1. Grace Gordon, Morgan, 1:08.90; 2. Shae Stephenson, Ogden, 1:13.52; 3. Libby Whitham, Grantsville, 1:14.51.
- 100 freestyle — 1. Kamryn Kennedy, Ogden, 1:02.95; 2. Lola Beneke-Goni, St. Joseph, 1:04.83; 3. Anna Card, South Summit, 1:07.91.
- 500 freestyle — 1. Cyan Schatz, Ogden, 6:01.57; 2. Mary Armantrout, Grantsville, 6:06.23; 3. Kadee Dow, Grantsville, 6:23.61.
- 200 freestyle relay — 1. Ogden, 1:58.42; 2. Grantsville, 2:00.07; 3. St. Joseph, 2:05.56.
- 100 backstroke — 1. Nehi Donmez, Layton Christian, 1:05.57; 2. Allison Henneuse, South Summit, 1:07.29; 3. Grace Gordon, Morgan, 1:08.74.
- 100 breaststroke — 1. Pinar Donmez, Layton Christian, 1:07.39; 2. Megan Graham, Ben Lomond, 1:17.33; 3. Shae Stephenson, Ogden, 1:18.42.
- 400 freestyle relay — 1. South Summit, 4:18.45; 2. Morgan, 4:40.41; 3. South Summit, 5:14.15.
Boys team scores
- Ogden, 557
- South Summit, 321.5
- Morgan, 315
- St. Joseph, 195.5
- Ben Lomond, 152
- Grantsville, 107
Individual results
- 200 medley relay — 1. Ogden, 1:47.07; 2. St. Joseph, 1:47.96; 3. Morgan, 1:54.32.
- 200 freestyle — 1. Brooks Mortensen, Ogden, 1:58.97; 2. Tyler Robertson, Morgan, 2:02.22; 3. Nicholas Henneuse, South Summit, 2:03.09.
- 200 individual medley — 1. Dalton Rivkind, Ogden, 2:12.19; 2. Toby Carlton, Ogden, 2:22.23; 3. Connor Smith, Morgan, 2:26.50.
- 50 freestyle — 1. James Keddington, South Summit, 23.24; 2. Porter Bartlett, Ogden, 23.57; 3. Elijah Pfeifer, Morgan, 24.42.
- 100 butterfly — 1. Will Jones, St. Joseph, 51.55; 2. James Keddington, South Summit, 56.04; 3. Josh Parks, Grantsville, 1:03.02.
- 100 freestyle — 1. Gabe Jones, St. Joseph, 49.83; 2. Nathan Belnap, Ogden, 50.96; 3. Elijah Pfeifer, Morgan, 55.60.
- 500 freestyle — 1. Porter Barlett, Ogden, 5:29.08; 2. Gerrit Noorda, Morgan, 5:38.41; 3. Nicholas Henneuse, South Summit, 5:42.75.
- 200 freestyle relay — 1. Ogden, 1:34.33; 2. St. Joseph, 1:37.86; 3. South Summit, 1:39.20.
- 100 backstroke — 1. Gabe Jones, St. Joseph, 53.37; 2. Nathan Belnap, Ogden, 58.21; 3. Brooks Mortensen, ogden, 58.66.
- 100 breaststroke — 1. Will Jones, St. Joseph, 1:01.57; 2. Dalton Rivkind, Ogden, 1:08.97; 3. Toby Carlton, Ogden, 1:09.67.
- 400 freestyle relay — 1. Ogden, 3:47.81; 2. Morgan, 3:49.07; 3. Ben Lomond, 3:59.27.
Region 14 championships
At North Sanpete High School
Girls team scores
- Union, 517
- Millard, 440
- Manti, 257
- North Sanpete, 207
- Maeser Prep, 104
- Delta, 100
- Wasatch Academy, 66
- Juab, 40
Individual results
- 200 medley relay — 1. Millard, 2:03.91; 2. Union, 2:15.59; 3. North Sanpete, 2:21.96.
- 200 freestyle — 1. Sienna Scholes, Union, 2:16.07; 2. Tori Day, North Sanpete, 2:18.21; 3. Lillian Wasden, Manti, 2:23.53.
- 200 individual medley — 1. Grace Holman, Juab, 2:29.28; 2. Meghan Fowles, Manti, 2:48.80; 3. Kate Larsen, Union, 2:50.37.
- 50 freestyle — 1. Lizzy Despain, Millard, 27.33; 2. Emma Listergarten, Wasatch Academy, 27.78; 3. Chloe Lemaire, Manti, 28.30.
- 100 butterfly — 1. Sarah Puertas, Maeser Prep, 1:08.89; 2. Kailey Thurman, Millard, 1:12.19; 3. Larissa Zhou, Wasatch Academy, 1:16.92.
- 100 freestyle — 1. Abbey Burnham, Union, 1:02.93; 2. Whitney Whiting, Union, 1:04.36; 3. Devin Roper, Millard, 1:04.47.
- 500 freestyle — 1. Sienna Scholes, Union, 6:10.34; 2. Tori Day, North Sanpete, 6:27.46; 3. Kynlee Hanke, Union, 6:32.92.
- 200 freestyle relay — 1. Union, 1:53.80; 2. Millard, 1:58.18; 3. Manti, 2:02.02.
- 100 backstroke — 1. Sarah Puertes, Maeser Prep, 1:07.89; 2. Emma Koyle, Millard, 1:09.75; 3. Kailey Thurman, Millard, 1:09.76.
- 100 breaststroke — 1. Grace Holman, Juab, 1:12.81; 2. Emma Listergarten, Wasatch Academy, 1:16.91; 3. Lizzy Despain, Millard, 1:17.75.
- 400 freestyle relay — 1. Millard, 4:12.99; 2. Union, 4:16.79; 3. Manti, 4:29.56.
Boys team scores
- Union, 619
- Millard, 420
- North Sanpete, 204
- Manti, 176
- Delta, 40
- Maeser Prep, 7
Individual results
- 200 medley relay — 1. Union, 1:50.55; 2. North Sanpete, 1:57.36; 3. Millard, 1:58.50.
- 200 freestyle — 1. Boston Bennett, Union, 1:56.02; 2. Ethan Bishop, Millard, 1:59.59; 3. Cameron Goss, Union, 2:00.58.
- 200 individual medley — 1. Stetson Batty, Union, 2:16.31; 2. Keaton Schmitt, Union, 2:23.82; 3. Kayson Zilles, Union, 2:29.38.
- 50 freestyle — 1. Joshua Andersen, North Sanpete, 23.36; 2. Brannigan Cheney, Manti, 25.42; 3. Ryker Getchell, Union, 25.45.
- 100 butterfly — 1. Cameron Goss, Union, 1:00.06; 2. Ashton Hadlock, Union, 1:04.45; 3. Tate Pearson, Union, 1:06.08.
- 100 freestyle — 1. Boston Bennett, Union, 51.44; 2. Joshua Andersen, North Sanpete, 52.10; 3. Ethan Bishop, Millard, 54.02.
- 500 freestyle — 1. Zack Wood, Union, 5:48.58; 2. Kayson Zilles, Union, 6:06.05; 3. Ashton Hadlock, Union, 6:06.08.
- 200 freestyle relay — 1. Union, 1:44.38; 2. Manti, 1:48.65; 3. Millard, 1:49.67.
- 100 backstroke — 1. Ryker Getchell, Union, 1:06.00; 2. Brenon Mathews, Union, 1:07.87; 3. Brady Smith, North Sanpete, 1:08.38.
- 100 breaststroke — 1. Stetson Batty, Union, 1:09.47; 2. Keaton Schmitt, Union, 1:10.01; 3. Jaedon Bassett, Millard, 1:12.01.
- 400 freestyle relay — 1. Union, 3:40.76; 2. Millard, 3:49.93; 3. North Sanpete, 3:53.83.
Region 15 championships
At Draper Pool
Girls team scores
- Juan Diego, 506
- Judge Memorial, 447
- North Summit, 230
- Rowland Hall, 224
- Summit Academy, 27
Individual results
- 200 medley relay — 1. Juan Diego, 1:58.53; 2. Judge Memorial, 2:00.86; 3. Rowland Hall, 2:10.64.
- 200 freestyle — 1. Delaney Dolan, Judge, 2:08.78; 2. Lyla Sylvia, Juan Diego, 2:10.34; 3. Sophie DuPont, Judge, 2:11.05.
- 200 individual medley — 1. Audrey Weller, Juan Diego, 2:13.82; 2. Thaia Tsandes, Juan Diego, 2:42.02; 3. Marin O’Brien, Judge, 2:42.66.
- 50 freestyle — 1. Lanee Farr, Judge, 26.98; 2. Piper Fennell, Juan Diego, 27.58; 3. Sophie Zheng, Rowland Hall, 28.56.
- 100 butterfly — 1. Isabella Hategan, Juan Diego, 1:04.29; 2. Lyla Sylvia, Juan Diego, 1:06.21; 3. Sophie Zheng, Rowland Hall, 1:08.70.
- 100 freestyle — 1. Benji Child, Judge, 57.08; 2. Thomas Shakib, Rowland Hall, 57.45; 3. Matt Eagar, Judge, 59.38.
- 500 freestyle — 1. Delaney Dolan, Judge, 5:45.65; 2. Marin O’Brien, Judge, 6;24.98; 3. Adelia Schupbach, North Summit, 6:45.70.
- 200 freestyle relay — 1. Juan Diego, 1:55.64; 2. Judge, 1:58.94; 3. Rowland Hall, 2:00.45.
- 100 backstroke — 1. Isabella Hategan, Juan Diego, 1:04.49; 2. Sophie DuPont, Judge, 1:08.59; 3. Tessa Bartlett, Rowland Hall, 1:08.63.
- 100 breaststroke — 1. Audrey Weller, Juan Diego, 1:07.33; 2. Amelia Conner, Judge, 1:11.14; 3. Lenora Schupbach, North Summit, 1:21.82.
- 400 freestyle relay — 1. Juan Diego, 3:56.96; 2. Judge, 4:05.70; 3. North Summit, 5:04.46.
Boys team scores
- Judge Memorial, 580
- Juan Diego, 501
- North Summit, 227
- Rowland Hall, 188
Individual results
- 200 medley relay — 1. Judge Memorial, 1:41.36; 2. Juan Diego, 1:47.25; 3. Rowland Hall, 1:53.06.
- 200 freestyle — 1. Benji Gillespie, Judge, 1:53.54; 2. Frank Sankovitz, Judge, 1:58.83; 3. Jack Talboys, Judge, 1:59.30.
- 200 individual medley — 1. Nico Morton, Judge, 1:54.36; 2. Benji Child, Judge, 2:17.34; 3. Joseph Shami, Juan Diego, 2:20.98.
- 50 freestyle — 1. Levi Galaviz, Judge, 23.48; 2. Liam Boyle, Rowland Hall, 23.94; 3. Matt Eagar, Judge, 24.03.
- 100 butterfly — 1. Benji Child, Judge, 57.08; 2. Thomas Shakib, Rowland Hall, 57.45; 3. Matt Eagar, Judge, 59.38.
- 100 freestyle — 1. Charlie Gleason, Juan Diego, 51.62; 2. Frank Sankovitz, Judge, 52.12; 3. Liam Boyle, Rowland Hall, 52.60.
- 500 freestyle — 1. Levi Galaviz, Judge, 5:27.98; 2. Jack Talboys, Judge, 5:32.49; 3. Jack Bulf, Juan Diego, 5:33.06.
- 200 freestyle relay — 1. Judge, 1:32.21; 2. Juan Diego, 1:35.56; 3. Rowland Hall, 1:37.92.
- 100 backstroke — 1. Nico Morton, Judge, 52.23; 2. Benji Gillespie, Judge, 53.89; 3. Thomas Shakob, Rowland Hall, 57.83.
- 100 breaststroke — 1. Charlie Gleason, Juan Diego, 1:04.57; 2. Sam Cowan, Judge, 1:06.40; 3. Xavier Flieringa, Juan Diego, 1:07.39.
- 400 freestyle relay — 1. Juan Diego, 3:35.91; 2. Judge, 3:44.49; 3. North Summit, 4:34.80.
