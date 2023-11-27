Church of Jesus ChristFaithChurch launches 2023 Light the World Giving Machine campaign from Times SquareAt the intersection of commerce, tourism and entertainment in the United States, leaders of charitable organizations kick off the global Giving Machine effortPublished: Nov 27, 2023, 4:26 p.m. MSTView CommentsShareLight The World Giving Machines in Times Square in New York City on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. $22 million has been donated through Light the World Giving Machines globally. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News alt=Sarah Jane WeaverBy Sarah Jane Weaver