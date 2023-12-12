These BYU women’s volleyball stars are heading to a new pro league

While their college volleyball careers may have ended earlier than they hoped, Whitney Bower and Kamaile Hiapo won’t have to wait long to play in their next match.

The pair of BYU seniors each heard their names called in Monday’s inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation draft. Since they were both selected by the Atlanta Vibe, they’ll remain teammates even after the Cougars’ season came to a close on Dec. 2.

Bower was taken with the draft’s ninth overall pick following a record-breaking five seasons in Provo. The Nampa, Idaho, native played the most sets in BYU history (464) while notching a program record 4,583 assists, including 980 this year as a First Team All-Big 12 setter.

𝑫𝑹𝑨𝑭𝑻𝑬𝑫 𝑻𝑶 𝑻𝑯𝑬 𝑨𝑻𝑳𝑨𝑵𝑻𝑨 𝑽𝑰𝑩𝑬 🏐 Congratulations Whitney Bower💙



🔗https://t.co/bLRXD8ia3b pic.twitter.com/ofZhdw6FAW — BYU Women’s Volleyball (@BYUwvolleyball) December 11, 2023

“I’m just so grateful to play with some the most selfless and humble teammates ever,” Bower said after BYU’s season-ending, second-round NCAA tournament loss to Arizona State. “I’m just so grateful for selfless coaches who always put in so much time to coach us. I know it’s not easy for them, but they’re always trying to problem solve and always trying to find ways to make us better. I love the grittiness about BYU and I’m just grateful for the chance to play here.”

Hiapo landed with the Cougars as a graduate transfer following four years at Arizona, serving as BYU’s libero this season and racking up a team-best 277 digs to earn AVCA Southwest All-Region honors. Hiapo finished her collegiate career with 1,961 digs, 593 assists, 114 service aces and 27 kills with both the Wildcats and Cougars. She was picked No. 20 overall by the Vibe.

𝑫𝑹𝑨𝑭𝑻𝑬𝑫 𝑻𝑶 𝑻𝑯𝑬 𝑨𝑻𝑳𝑨𝑵𝑻𝑨 𝑽𝑰𝑩𝑬 🏐 Congratulations Kamaile Hiapo💙



🔗https://t.co/bLRXD8ia3b pic.twitter.com/eynwWEu3TY — BYU Women’s Volleyball (@BYUwvolleyball) December 11, 2023

“I truly loved every second of (playing at BYU),” Hiapo said in a Dec. 8 Instagram post. “The relationships and memories made in just this one year will stay with me forever and I can proudly say that I am a Cougar for life.”

In its first year competing in the Big 12, BYU finished third in the conference standings with a 25-7 overall record, earning ranked marquee wins over Pitt, Baylor and Houston, and a No. 4 seed in the NCAA tournament.

The Cougars took down Weber State in the first round of postseason action before being upset by the lower-seeded Sun Devils.

What is the Pro Volleyball Federation?

The Pro Volleyball Federation will begin its debut campaign in January. Atlanta is joined by other teams in Columbus, Grand Rapids, Las Vegas, Omaha, Orlando and San Diego.

Each squad can hold 14 players on its roster and will play 24 matches across 2024.