Gift ideas for the tech lovers in your life

Technology seeps into nearly every part of life. Whether you’re buying for a sports fanatic, a gadget geek or a self-care guru, tech-infused gifts will delight.

Here are some tech-focused gift ideas:

Sports-related tech gifts

Golf simulator

People who love golf want to play every single day. For those who live in colder climates, long winters without swinging a club can be torture.

Enter the Phigolf Golf Simulator.

It’s a weighted training stick with motion sensors and 3D swing analysis. When you use it, it feels like you’re swinging a real golf club and it can give you feedback on everything from distance to angle.

Pair the stick with an app to get access to real golf courses around the globe, but via the virtual world. The simulator gives users access to many golf courses with the ability to buy entry to others. Choose the course you want to play and cast it to a larger screen for better immersion.

Players can connect with more than 120,000 other golfers online, play against them or take part in monthly virtual tournaments. Some reviewers say the analysis isn’t perfectly accurate, but scratches the itch to hit the links.

For those who want to use their own clubs, simply place the sensor on the end of a club in order to receive the analysis.

Cost: There is a 30% off coupon right now on Amazon, taking the price down to $210.50.

Virtual Pong

Tennis-type action is also available for those who are stuck inside. Virtual Pong by Sharper Image projects a ball of light that bounces off the ceiling and walls. Players use the electronic rackets to hit the light ball back and forth, playing head-to-head with another person or against the console.

This game is recommended for ages 6+ and claims to help develop hand/eye coordination.

Cost: Virtual Pong is discounted right now, selling for $64.99.

Tech gifts for your home

Smart doorknob

Perfect for a rental property or a primary residence, the GeekTale Smart Door knob allows people to use their fingerprint for entry. The door knob fits most doors and is able to remember up to 20 different fingerprints.

If you’re considering outfitting your home with smart door locks, this smart door knob is a good option to try before spending thousands. Use the app to program scheduled times the door knob will lock or unlock or use the app to allow entry from your phone.

Cost: The price ranges from $64.99 to $99.99 depending on the finish and comes with backup keys in case of a power outage.

Smart power strip

Another good gift option for those not ready to spend the time and money it takes to smarten up an entire household is the Kasa Smart Power Strip. It allows anyone to independently remotely control whatever is plugged into one of its six outlets. Simply plug in a lamp, a coffee maker and whatever else you’d like to turn on and off via the accompanying app.

You can schedule when the devices will turn on and off or even control the power strip using Alexa or Google Assistant.

Cost: It is $39.99 and comes with three built-in USB ports.

Tech gifts for fans of self-care

Headache prevention

As someone prone to headaches, SmartGoggles from Therabody would be a dream come true. They have a biometric sensor that customizes treatments to lower a user’s heart rate through massage, vibration and heat.

Therabody recommends using these to soothe headaches, relieve eye strain and invite calmness. The goggles have three modes available: Focus, SmartRelax and Sleep, and can fold up to take anywhere.

Cost: $169.

Tech-infused hair brush

Most people on our gift lists would love thicker, fuller hair. The Light and Massage Therapy Hair Brush from Sharper Image uses LED lights that it says will boost cell energy, increasing blood circulation to hair follicles.

The brush also has a massage function that can be used with or without the LED light. Sharper Image claims the healthy stimulation can help relieve stress.

Cost: This brush that gives you a so-called “spa quality” scalp massage retails for $74.99.

Gaming

Atari Micro

Ready to go retro? The Atari Micro Player Pro has 100 built-in video games from Atari that will transport the user back to the arcades of old.

Choose from standouts like Asteroids, Centipede and PONG and then play on the little 2.75-inch full color screen. The sound effects are just as basic and wonderful as you remember.

Cost: Single game machines cost about $10 less, but this one with a wide variety of games costs $39.99.

Laptop cleaner

I try not to think about the amount of dirt and crumbs in my computer keyboard, not to mention the fingerprints and grime living on the screen. The Sweep & Swipe Laptop Cleaner from Oxo costs a mere $12 and tackles both those issues.

Use the retractable brush to sweep away any unwanted yuck and the specially shaped microfiber cleaning pad gets into every corner perfectly. It’s compact enough to throw in your bag and would be a welcome gift to even the most OCD among us.

Cost: $12.

Toys

Beginner 3D printing tool

The Create+ Essentials 3D Printing Pen Set from 3Doodler is a perfect entry into the world of 3D printing. It has no software or hardware to learn; it’s ready to go as soon as you plug it in.

Add any of the included 75 plastic strands to “draw” with the heated plastic and watch as it hardens almost instantly. Users have created art, fixed things, built models and just had fun with this pen. It’s recommended for ages 14+ and comes with 15 colors of plastic.

Cost: $79.99.

Robot pet

This Purrble Calming Pet Companion is recommended for anyone 3 to 103 years old.

The company says science has shown when people soothe others, they themselves become calmer. This pet companion’s heart palpably races, showing emotion. As you hold it and pet it, you will feel the heart beat slow down and then speed up again as the sensors detect continual touch. Finally, the pet will begin a gentle purr as it goes to sleep.

Reviewers tell stories of this calming pet helping them or their loved ones with anxiety, trouble going to sleep, stress and other overwhelming emotions. The pets have custom-dyed fabric so that no two are alike.

Cost: $59.99.

