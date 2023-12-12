High school girls basketball: Tuesday night roundup

Region 9

Desert Hills (2-2) took the lead early against Pine View (2-5) and maintained it throughout for a decisive win of 68-26. For Desert Hills, Hannah Heaton led the scoring with 16 points, doing much to secure the team’s victory. Jenna Brown, Tess Peterson, and Mylee Villanueva also featured prominently, contributing 11 points each. Ashtin Hansen added nine points to the team’s total. In a hard-fought effort for Pine View, the top scorer was Reese Gustin with nine points. The third quarter was the major turning point, where Desert Hills amplified their lead by scoring 24 points to Pine View’s 10.

Region 12

The Carbon Dinos decimated the North Sanpete Hawks with a massive 76-36 victory, improving their season record to (5-2). Underlining the Dinos’ dominance was Amiah Timothy who exploded for an incredible 31 points, including four 3-pointers. Additionally, Madi Orth and Bailey Curtis added 17 and 12 points respectively. The Hawks’ top scorer was Jessica Applegarth with 19 points, but the team’s efforts were not sufficient to counter the Dinos’ offensive onslaught. This defeat brings the Hawks’ season record to an even (5-5).

In a highly-competitive game, Juab (6-1) rallied against Emery (5-4), ending the game with a narrow victory of 61-58. For Juab, versatile player Ava Cuff contributed a game high 30 points, including four 3-pointers. Emmy Lovell proved instrumental with 11 points and two 3-pointers while Lucy Richards and Mollie Blankenagel put up eight and six points respectively. On the Emery side, Kenadie Maughan led the team with 20 points. Aliya Lester also made a strong contribution with 16 points, including successfully netting four 3-pointers. Karleigh Stilson achieved 10 points with two 3-pointers while Katelyn Nielson added six points.

Region 16

Rockwell (4-2) dominated over Freedom Prep Academy (0-5) in a region matchup with a resounding score of 68-13. For Rockwell, Kiaya Bond played exceedingly well by scoring a game high 33 points. Autumn Blackburn added another 16 points, which included two 3-pointers. Cassidy Jessop also contributed significantly with 13 points, including one 3-pointer. On the side of Freedom Prep Academy, Zoie Stilwell was the leading scorer with seven points. Rockwell showed their skills, particularly in the first and third quarters, where they managed to score 22 and 20 points respectively, while keeping the Freedom Prep Academy’s contribution very minimal.

Region 17

In a game that saw American Heritage (5-4) maintaining a formidable lead, they secured a decisive victory over Rowland Hall (2-4) with a final score of 41-15. In the American Heritage lineup, Afton Torgerson led the scoring with 13 points, including three 3-pointers. Other significant contributors included Sophie Reed with 8 points, Anne Marie Gibbs with seven points, and Ellie Reed with six points. For Rowland Hall, Zakrie Smith was the top scorer with 8 points. American Heritage took control of the game right from the start, setting the pace with 20 points in the first quarter. They maintained their momentum throughout the game, leading in each quarter, which ultimately led to their decisive victory.

In a game that saw the momentum shift by halftime, Waterford (5-1) clinched the victory against Maeser Prep (1-7) with a final score of 46-29. Leading the scoring for Waterford, Anne Howard had a stellar game with 25 points, which included a 3-pointer. Other key contributors included Halee Hasebi with 7 points and Kenley Carter with 8 points. On Maeser Prep’s side, Patricia Keeley topped the score with 12 points, which included two 3-pointers. Autumn Dossey scored 9 points, and Eleanor Hamberger added another 5 points to the tally. Waterford really stepped up their game in the second and third quarters, turning the tide with 15 points in each, after trailing in the first quarter. This strategic comeback led Waterford to a resounding victory.

Region 18

Millard (2-6) triumphed over Parowan with a final score of 52-32 (1-5). Leading the pack for Millard, Sydney Braman scored 12 points, while Shayda Carter added 11 points, including three 3-pointers, to the board. Other notable contributions came from Eliza Larsen with 10 points, and Caislee Lunt with nine points. For Parowan, Bella Robinson was the standout player with 18 points, including four 3-pointers. Millard showed their prowess, especially in the second and fourth quarters, where they scored 15 points in each, stretching their lead over Parowan.

In what was a tight battle, the Kanab Cowboys narrowly defeated the South Sevier Rams with a 58-54 final score. The win elevates the Cowboys’ impressive season record to (8-1). The game was highlighted by standout performances from the Cowboy’s Ashlyn Houston, Anna Cutler, and Savannah Bateman who scored 13, 12, and 12 points respectively. For the Rams, Kinsey Parsons led the offense with 12 points. Despite their efforts, the Rams’ record now stands at (4-1). The match’s turning point proved to be the fourth quarter, where the Cowboys were able to outperform the Rams, ultimately leading to their victory.

Enterprise (4-5) managed a convincing victory against Water Canyon (2-5), tallying a score of 62-28. Bentlee Rogers and Liza Balajadia made weighty contributions to Enterprise’s victory, scoring 15 points each. For Water Canyon, Martha Jessop led the charge with 15 points. Alyshe Cooke added nine more to the board, but their efforts, unfortunately, couldn’t close the large gap in points. Enterprise pulled ahead in the third quarter with a massive 26-point surge, which left Water Canyon unable to mount a competitive comeback.

Nonregion

The Davis Darts maintained their flawless season record (6-0) with a decisive 53-19 trouncing over the Cyprus Pirates. Kate Richards spearheaded the Darts’ offense with a collective 13 points, and was closely followed by Kate Willard and Kendra Kitchen, who scored nine and eight points respectively. Though Amelia Echternkamp tallied 11 points for the Pirates, the commanding lead established by the Darts in the first two quarters was insurmountable. This game leaves Cyprus with a balanced record (3-3).

The Granger Lancers (2-6) defeated the Logan Grizzlies (1-8) 39-35 on Tuesday night. Despite trailing in the first two quarters, the Grizzlies managed a roaring comeback in the third quarter, outscoring the Lancers 19-12, but couldn’t maintain their momentum in the last quarter. Haylie Harper made significant contributions for the Lancers, scoring 15 points and delivering an exceptional 5 3-pointers, while Olivia Martin added another nine points and hit 3 3-pointers. For the Grizzlies, Julia Held recorded 10 points, leading the charge for her team.

The Viewmont Vikings cruised past the Weber Warriors 69-40, improving their record to (4-3). The Vikings’ Kristina Gunnell was a major catalyst, scoring 19 points, five of them 3-pointers, closely followed by Mary Carr who contributed 17 points. Karissa Goff also chalked up 11 points, three of them 3-pointers. Rylee Jugler fronted Weber’s offense with 11 points, but fell short in reversing the tide. This defeat brings Weber’s season record to (3-5).

Copper Hills (7-0) got the better of Lone Peak (3-4), coming out on top with a final score of 52-47. For Copper Hills, Ellie Taylor had an outstanding game, amassing an impressive 28 points, including three 3-pointers. Following close in impressive play was Skylie Barker who contributed 14 points. The scoring leaders for Lone Peak were Shawnee Nordstrom with 11 points, including three 3-pointers, and Naia Tanuvasa with 10 points. Additional points were scored by Sarah Bartholomew and Zuri Nordstrom with six points each, and Kaylee Rich who added seven points to the team’s tally.

Bingham dominated the court over Brighton with a comfortable 75-50 victory, bringing both teams’ records to (5-2). The Miners’ Brianna Badonie led all scorers wit 21 points, which included five 3-pointers. Support came from Mak Horsley and Addy Horsley, contributing 11 and 10 points respectively. Brighton’s leading scorers were Sophie Nielsen with 15 points and Charlotte O’Neal with 14, however their efforts were not enough to overcome the deficit. The Miners’ high-scoring first quarter proved central to the game’s outcome.

The Hunter Wolverines pulled off a 54-48 win over the Mountain View Bruins, pushing their record to (5-4). Kalysa Ng and Grace Gallagher led the Wolverines with 14 points each. Despite an impressive 25-point performance from Jaycee Carlson, including five 3-pointers, the Bruins were unable to claw back the lead. This result marks another setback for the Bruins, leaving their season record at (2-4).

Maintaining their perfect record (8-0), the North Summit Braves clinched a 59-40 victory over the Layton Christian Eagles. For the Braves, Hayzlyn Murdock, Chezlie Langston, and Hartlynn Richins contributed heavily with 17, 14 and 12 points respectively. Murdock also bolstered team efforts with 11 rebounds and Langston matched, pulling down 11 boards as well. The Eagles’ offense was led by Ava Smith with 13 points and Penelope Arroyo who added 12, but it was insufficient to keep pace with the surging Braves. The loss adjusted the Eagles’ record to (4-5).

The Corner Canyon Chargers secured a decisive 69-44 victory over the Springville Red Devils, improving their record to (5-2). Leading the charge for the Chargers was Elina Mortensen with an impressive 22 points, including one 3-pointer, and Maia Rhay, who contributed 15 points, one of which was a 3-pointer. For the Red Devils, Gwen Fales topped the scoring charts with 14 points, but this effort fell short in the face of the Chargers’ offensive prowess. Springville now sees their struggling season continue as they fall to (1-6).

The Skyridge Falcons triumphed over the Riverton Silverwolves with a score of 60-38, steering their season record to (5-1). The Falcons’ victory was fueled, in large part, by a standout performance from Payton Newbold who poured in 21 points, including seven 3-pointers. Merceius Mili also made significant contributions with 12 points, two of which were 3-pointers. The Silverwolves’ leading scorer was Faythe Stauffer with 13 points, but the team’s overall struggle resulted in their record slipping to (2-5). The consistent quarter-over-quarter performance by the Falcons was crucial in accomplishing this win.

The Summit Academy Bears overpowered the Park City Miners with a 53-22 victory, pulling their season record to an even (3-3). The Bears were led by Avery Backus who poured in 21 points, including two 3-pointers, and Kita Holmes who provided solid support with 20 points, six of which were 3-pointers. The Miners, on the other hand, struggled offensively with Sutton Hull leading their scoring with just nine points. This defeat intensifies Park City’s poor start to the season, pushing their record to (1-8).

The Olympus Titans achieved a 58-44 win over the Taylorsville Warriors, improving their season record to (4-3). For the Titans, Keily Trabanino boasted an impressive performance with 20 points, which included four 3-pointers, seven rebounds, four assists, and two blocks. Insiding support were Joss Baker with 12 points and 13 rebounds, and Chloe Bontempo contributing 10 points. The Warriors’ top scorers were Marlee Reupena with 12 points and Ella Wolfgramm with 11, but their combined efforts were not enough to surpass the Titans. Taylorsville’s new season record now stands at (4-3).

In an overtime thriller, the Kearns Cougars clinched a narrow 49-48 win over the Provo Bulldogs. The win lifts the Cougars’ season record to (3-3). For the Cougars, Crystal Afemata-Marasco, Iman Finau, and Kylee Glade led the scoring with 12, 11, and 10 points respectively. Despite a strong performance from the Bulldogs’ Elise Fale and Tessa Deucher, who scored 13 and 12 points respectively, the Bulldogs couldn’t clinch the win. Provo’s season now sits at a difficult (0-5) record. The game was notably pushed into overtime, showing the intense competition between the two teams. Ultimately, the Cougars’ ability to outscore the Bulldogs in overtime secured them the victory.

The Alta Hawks showcased their dominance with a resounding 66-20 victory over the Juan Diego Soaring Eagle, improving their season record to a promising (6-1). The Hawks were led by the remarkable performance of Fuifuilupe Niumeitolu, who scored 21 points including three 3-pointers. Quincy Kegel and Aolele Liava’a also contributed significantly with 11 and 10 points respectively. On the other hand, the Soaring Eagle struggled to find their offensive rhythm, with Ella Sabit leading their scoring with a total of just 6 points. This loss brings Juan Diego’s unsettling record to (2-7) for the season.

The Mountain Ridge Sentinels bested the Cottonwood Colts with a final score of 56-48, improving their season record to a solid (6-2). Jessica Maynard led the charge for the Sentinels with a game-high 18 points, with Kya Newton and Jada Jangard pitching in 11 and 10 points, respectively. For the Colts, Ashlyn Tripp led the way with 13 points, but it wasn’t enough to secure a win. This loss brings Cottonwood’s season record to an even (3-3). Bouncing back from a weaker second quarter, the Sentinels uplifted their performance in the second half which eventually led to their victory.

Lehi (4-2) edged out Payson (3-5) with a final score of 43-39. For Lehi, the standout player of the match was Addy Scrivner, who scored 20 points, including two 3-pointers. Other point contributors included Kaleigh Freeman with 8 points and Sammi Love with seven points. In the Payson lineup, Quincy Mathews was the top scorer with 17 points. Other noteworthy contributions came from Oaklie Jackman with nine points and Averie Roundy with eight points. The game was highly competitive, with both teams trading blows in each quarter.

Layton (2-5) managed a narrow victory over West Jordan (2-2), with a final scoreline of 71-67. For Layton, Oakley Homer was a key player, dropping 21 points including four 3-pointers, three assists, two steals, and three blocks. Roxy Casper, Ebony Davis, and Ashlynn Purcell also added significantly to Layton’s score, posting 11, 11, and 11 points respectively. For West Jordan, Giselle Muffet rose to the occasion with a contribution of 20 points including one 3-pointer. Rochelle Afo Manuma with her 16 points and Jocelyne Donat with eight points, including two 3-pointers, aimed to keep the game competitive.

Syracuse (6-1) triumphed over Dixie (4-3) in a convincing win, ending with a score of 68-47. Their decisive victory was primarily due to the exceptional performance of Avery Sanders who amassed a total of 29 points, including two 3-pointers, bolstering Syracuse’s lead. Maylee Anderson significantly boosted the team’s momentum with 17 points, along with three 3s. Other notable contributions came from Olivia Sorenson with 8 points, and Cortnie Barker and Grace Thomas, netting 7 and 5 points respectively. Dixie’s leading scorer was Kealah Faumuina who scored 14 points. Jaycee Bundy added 13 points, including three 3’s, and Hali Smith chipped in with 10 points. Syracuse’s dominant second and third quarters, with a combined score of 40 points to Dixie’s 19, proved too substantial of a lead for Dixie to overcome.

Timpview (5-2) of Highland (0-4) and secured the victory with a score of 46-28. Timpview’s key performer was Lina Ballin who contributed 16 points, including three 3-pointers. Further support came from Rayli Galea’i with 10 points, and Ahria Skipps contributing six points, including two from beyond the arc. For Highland, their top scorer was Danae Asiata with nine points. Additional contributions came from Mele Giles and Kennedy Gurgel who chipped in with six and five points respectively. Timpview led the game from the start and kept their momentum consistently through the quarters.

Ogden (3-4) clinched a victory over St. Joseph (0-4), finishing with a scoreline of 42-20. For Ogden, the star performer was Ruth Larsen, who scored a total of 14 points. Tamara Jimenez chipped in with eight points, while Salote Tonga contributed seven points, including two 3-pointers. Taylor Duke and Lily Gonzalez added four and five points respectively to extend Ogden’s lead. Katelyn Martinez emerged as the leading scorer for St. Joseph with seven points, but her efforts couldn’t steer the team against a strong Ogden side.

Monticello (1-5) emerged victorious over Dolores, Colo., (1-6) with the final score reading 42-32. Notably for Monticello, Kenlee Atwood led the team by scoring 18 points, including one 3-pointer. Jemma Robison also scored a commendable 15 points.

Draper APA dominated American Leadership, finishing with a substantial lead with the final score 74-21. For Draper APA, Samantha Kartchner impressed with a massive 28 points, including two 3-pointers. Aaliyah Baldwin followed close behind with a notable 23 points. Additionally, Taylor Stratton and Bailey Bluth significantly contributed eight and nine points, respectively. On the side of American Leadership, Kaytlynn Elswood led the team with nine points, three of which came from 3-pointers. The game was a show of power from Draper APA, particularly in the second and third quarters, where they dominated with 27 and 26 points respectively while keeping the American Leadership’s score to a minimum.

In a closely contested game, Pleasant Grove (5-2) overcame Maple Mountain(6-2), scoring on a last second three-pointer to win the game with a score of 43-40. Pleasant Grove relied heavily on Tabi Clark, who dropped 18 points, including two 3-pointers that helped boost the team’s momentum. Sarah Newman and Amber Cook also made significant contributions for Pleasant Grove with 12 and 10 points respectively. For Maple Mountain, Leah Bailey led the Maple Mountain squad, recording 14 points, five rebounds, and two assists. Ashlynn Lainhart and Jaynee Tanner also delivered commendable performances, scoring 10 and six points respectively, with Tanner also registering eight rebounds, one assist, and a block.

Delta(4-4) rallied late in the game to secure a victory over Manti(4-4), ending with a final score of 46-38. Delta’s top scorer was Joslyn Christiansen who tallied a total of 23 points, including four 3-pointers. In addition, Ebony Dodoo contributed 12 points, which included one 3-pointer. Caitlin Allred and Aubree Finlinson also helped with seven and four points respectively Strong efforts came from Manti’s Carlie Thompson with 12 points and June Olsen with 10 points, as they tried to pile the pressure on Delta. Despite Manti’s initial lead, the tables turned in the fourth quarter when Delta rallied to score 20 points compared to Manti’s nine.

In a gripping bout, Fremont eked out a 48-46 win over Morgan, improving their record to (4-3). Ama Herrick, Abigail Christensen, and Kale Brian each accumulated 11 points for the Silverwolves, with Christensen also recording three 3-pointers. For the Trojans, Makayla Williams and Abby Titus both scored 11 points. The fourth-quarter rally by Fremont was pivotal in the outcome as it marked their resurgence to seal the win. This loss extends Morgan’s challenging season to (1-8).

Clearfield had no problem beating Ben Lomond with a final score of 59-27. Clearfield’s standout performance came from Ciara De La O, who tallied 14 points, one assist, one rebound, and five steals to secure her team’s dominance, which keeps Clearfield undefeated with a record of 5-0. Nevea Cordova added to Clearfield’s performance with three points, two assists, and three rebounds. Izzy Wyaskett also contributed significantly, scoring six points on five 3-pointers and assisting on three other occasions. For Ben Lomond’s side, Dory Jenson was the leading scorer with 14 points.

The Beaver Beavers dominated against the North Sevier Wolves, securing a massive 71-21 victory. The Beavers’ win, which takes their season record to (6-1), featured significant contributions from Gentry Brown and Danzee Bradshaw, both scoring 16 points. Additionally, Brittni Crum added a solid 11 points, including three 3-pointers. Despite Alyssa Rosquist’s best efforts, scoring 13 points for the Wolves, the team’s overall performance could not match the Beavers’ intensity. This defeat leaves the Wolves with a troubling (2-6) record for the season.

South Summit (5-1) achieved a hard-fought victory over Bear River (2-3) with a final score of 63-58. The game’s standout performer came from South Summit, with Emma Broadbent who tallied a staggering 42 points, largely contributing to the team’s victory. Additionally, Mariah Bowen contributed significantly for South Summit, registering 11 points, including one 3-pointer, while Remi Arnout and Adri Fitzgerald added 3 and 5 points respectively to the scoreline. Aubree Fry emerged as the top scorer for Bear River with 18 points.

West(3-1) has had no problem beating Northridge(4-2), winning by a score of 75-40. West’s Kylee Falatea dominated the game, scoring 24 points, including four 3-pointers. Other significant contributors for West included Fina Tua with 16 points and one 3-pointer, Mia Martinez with eight points, and Jasmine Fehoko along with Jerzey Tapusoa, each scoring six points. On the Northridge side, the leading scorer was Kaylee Hess with 21 points, including five 3-pointers.

In a thrilling game that stretched into overtime, Murray (4-5) overcame Farmington (0-5) with a final score of 47-42. In the Murray lineup, the outstanding performance by Mia AuClaire with a sensational 29 points, including four 3-pointers, significantly contributed to the team’s victory. Other scorers included Charlotte Scherbel with eight points, which included a three-pointer, and Sariah Taeoalii with four points. Farmington, while losing out in the overtime, had some solid contributions from Brynn Ryan with 17 points, and Morgan Rogers scoring 14 points.

Spanish Fork (5-3) beat Skyline (2-6) with a final score of 62-51 on Tuesday. For Spanish Fork, Olivia Roberts led the scoring with 14 points, including three 3-pointers. Other significant contributions came from Hailey Sullivan and Eden Erickson, both scoring 13 points, and Gracyn Cook with nine points. For Skyline, Lauren Johnson led the way with 17 points, including an impressive five 3-pointers. Leelu Bare followed closely with 13 points and Mia Johnson contributed nine points, which included three 3-pointers. The second and third quarters of the game were defining moments for Spanish Fork as they scored 20 and 16 points respectively, building a lead that Skyline could not surmount, despite their best efforts.

Richfield (5-3) were victorious in their game over Canyon View (3-5), with a final score of 36-32. For Richfield, Abbee Albrecht led the charge by scoring 14 points, significantly influencing the team’s win. Additionally, Abby Evensen posted 13 points and Brielle Jolley added nine points, including two 3-pointers. Kamryn Knutson also played well by contributing six points. Canyon View’s highest scorer was Maylee Spencer with 10 points including two 3-pointers. Richfield held the lead from the start and maintained it despite Canyon View’s persistent attempts in the fourth quarter to catch up.

