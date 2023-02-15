Lori Vallow’s request to dismiss case was denied

On Monday, Idaho 7th District Judge Steven Boyce denied Lori Vallow’s attorneys’ request to dismiss her case. Previously, Deseret News reported that Vallow’s attorneys, Jim Archibald and John Thomas, requested that her case be dismissed due to the amount of time it was taking to get to trial.

J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, Vallow’s children, went missing in September 2019. Their bodies were later found on June 9, 2020, in the yard of Vallow’s husband, Chad Daybell.

Vallow and Daybell were investigated for the children’s deaths, along with the deaths of their former spouses. They were both charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft by deception for the deaths of Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow. They were additionally charged with first-degree murder for the deaths of Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow.

Vallow and Daybell are scheduled to face trial on April 3 in Ada County.

Boyce issued a response denying Vallow’s motion to dismiss the case on Monday. East Idaho News reported that mediation efforts are going on this week. Previously, Archibald mentioned that prosecutors sent him a letter to determine if Vallow would be interested in settling the case. Both Vallow and Daybell are pleading not guilty to all charges. It’s possible that plea agreements could be reached before trial.

The next hearing is scheduled for Feb. 23.

