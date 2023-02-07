High school boys basketball: Tuesday’s highlights include Timpview’s barnburner, upset win for Herriman

In game that got off running and never stopped, Timpview made what few stops they needed and held off Mountain View on the road in a 98-90 scorch-fest in 5A Region 8. The Thunderbirds benefitted from a monster performance from senior guard James Rust as he rebounded from a low-scoring game against Timpanogos to erupt for a career-high 31 points and 12 rebounds. Rust was one of five Thunderbirds in double figures: senior Taki Uluilakepa with 18, junior Quezon Villa with 17, senior Eli St. Clair with 12 and freshman Dean Rueckert with 12. Mountain View also had five double-figure scores led by senior Taylor Hamblin’s 24 points, including five 3-pointers, and freshman Bryce Mella with 20 points, including four 3-pointers. Senior Sherman Stafford added 16 points for the Bruins, while juniors Conner Fairbanks and Anthony Burgos added 13 apiece. By halftime, the two squads were already tied at 50, but Timpview’s defensive approach coming out of halftime made all the difference, holding Mountain View to just 10 points in the third quarter to jump to a 15-point lead. Mountain View rushed back with 30 points in the fourth but didn’t catch up.

“It was a very up-tempo and high intensity game. Mountain View does a great job getting out in transition which made it tough for us to get stops. I’m proud of our team’s ability to adjust at halftime. We slowed them down in the third quarter and were able to build a lead that was just enough for us to escape with a win,” Timpview coach Izzy Ingle said.

Led by a strong first quarter, Herriman stayed ahead and managed to claim an upset in 6A Region 3 with a 69-66 win over Copper Hills. Junior Ike Palmer and freshman Carlo Mulford each scored 20 points to lead the Mustangs, while junior Malcolm Johnson scored 14 points, and sophomore Cale Barclay added another 10. Senior forward Ashtyn Howick scored 20 points to lead the Grizzlies, along with 13 points from junior Logan Weidauer and 12 from senior Kyson Hymas. It was the second straight game decided by a single possession for the Mustangs, who lost by a point to Riverton the week prior. The win also avenged Herriman’s previous 22-point loss to the Grizzlies last month.

“Other than a five-point deficit at the very start of the game, Herriman led the whole way. Carlo Mulford and Ike Palmer led the way on offense in the fourth quarter for Herriman to secure the win. Malcolm Johnson and Cale Barclay made some great defensive plays down the stretch,” Herriman coach Lance Gummersall said.

Thanks to a good run in the third quarter, Brighton powered through and escaped with a win on the road against Murray, 59-57. The Bengals were tied, 24-24, with the Spartans at the half but outscored them, 18-12 in the third and held on to win. Senior Owen Schmel led the Bengals in scoring with 16 points, while sophomore John Rosevear added 13 points, but it may have been the defense Brighton put on the leading scorer in the state, Murray senior guard Chudi Anosike, that made the biggest difference. Anosike led Murray in scoring with 17 points, more than 10 points below his season average and just the third time this season he’s finished with less than 20. Senior guard Jaxson Workman added another 16 points for the Spartans, including four 3-pointers.

“It was a grinder tonight and both teams were making plays down the stretch. We were fortunate to get the road win,” Brighton coach Tim Gardner said.

If Salem Hills wanted to steal the crown in 5A Region 9, Springville senior Chase Haslem was going to make the Skyhawks go through him to get it. Haslem scored 13 of his game-high 24 points in the fourth quarter to keep the Red Devils on top of the region standings with a 64-55 win over the Skyhawks. Springville opened up a wide early lead, 19-9, in the first quarter, but Salem Hills hung around and challenged in the fourth. Led by Haslem, the Red Devils charged to the finish with a 22-point quarter. Haslem was one of three Springville scorers in double figures along with 13 points from freshman Mason Hansen and 11 from junior Luke Nadauld. Junior Chase DeGraffenried scored 18 points to lead the Skyhawks, while senior Jackson Nelson added another 16.

“Great game between two really good teams. We had some great senior leadership in Chase Haslem, who scored 13 points in the fourth to help us seal the win,” Springville coach Justin Snell said.

There seems to be scarcely a night when 2A Region 19 doesn’t deliver a heartstopping close game somewhere, and Enterprise proved the benefactor of yet another one as the Wolves narrowly inched past Parowan at home, 50-47. Some stalwart defense in the second quarter proved the biggest difference as Enterprise held the Rams to just 8 points and claimed a halftime lead, 23-21. Junior Dax Hunt led three Enterprise players in double figures with 14 points, as fellow senior Austin Thomas and sophomore center Treyson Whitman each added 10 points. This offset a game-high 21 points from Parowan senior center Brock Felder, while senior Luke Millett added another 15 points.

“It was another hard-fought Region 19 game. I thought our kids played hard all night. We did a better job on the boards this time around, and thanks to our free throws, we were able to pull off the win against a great Parowan team,” Enterprise coach Bud Randall said.

