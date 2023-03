High school track: Top returning performers from 2022 season

As the 2023 high school track and field season gets underway, which included a big meet at Snow Canyon last weekend, here’s a look at the top returning athletes from the 2022 season. The performances listed below ranked in the top 15 at the end of last season in each event.

Among the top returners on the boys side are sprinters Smith Snowden (Skyridge) and Kevin Doe (East), thrower Bo Hickman (Snow Canyon) and distance runners Jaron Hartshorn (Lone Peak) and Tyson Echohawk (Orem).

On the girls side, some of the marquee athletes to watch are distance runners Jane Hedengren (Timpview) and Avalon Mecham (American Fork), sprinters Amare Harlan (Fremont) and Sarah Ballard (Lehi) and jumper Cortnie Barker (Syracuse).

The Deseret News will update its top 15 performances list each week throughout the 2022 track and field season.

East’s Kevin Doe races to a win in the 5A 100 meters in the high school state championships at BYU in Provo on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Boys top performances

100 meters

10.54 — Smith Snowden, Skyridge, Jr. (5/21 at State Meet).

10.83 — Amari Adams, Murray, Jr. (4/23 at Stansbury).

10.86 — Colby Anderson, Roy, Jr. (3/23 at Weber).

10.90 — Kevin Doe, East, Jr. (5/6 at Mountain Ridge).

10.95 — Aiden McDonald, Corner Canyon, Jr. (5/21 at State Meet).

10.96 — Caiden Cooper, Dixie, Jr. (5/21 at State Meet).

Note: State record is 10.47 by Murray’s Brian Hazelgren in 1981.

200 meters

21.68 — Smith Snowden, Skyridge, Jr. (4/15 at Farmington).

21.74 — Kevin Doe, East, Jr. (5/21 at State Meet).

21.90 — Colby Anderson, Roy, Jr. (5/11 at Region 2).

21.97 — Aiden McDonald, Corner Canyon, Jr. (5/21 at State Meet).

22.04 — Amari Adams, Murray, Jr. (5/21 at State Meet).

Note: State record is 20.96 by Pine View’s Dominique McKenzie in 2021.

400 meters

48.36 — Tate Kjar, Corner Canyon, So. (5/21 at State Meet).

49.05 — Colby Anderson, Roy, Jr. (4/30 at Davis).

49.29 — Ethan Valletta, Lone Peak, Jr. (5/6 at BYU).

49.65 — Banks Jackson, Maple Mountain, So. (5/21 at State Meet).

49.75 — Preston Rasmussen, Corner Canyon, So. (5/21 at State Meet).

49.88 — Travis Stewart, Kanab, Jr. (5/21 at State Meet).

Note: State record is 46.24 by Syracuse’s Hunter Woodhall in 2017.

800 meters

1:53.26 — Carter Cutting, Corner Canyon, Jr. (3/26 at Pine View).

1:53.60 — Richard Crane, Richfield, Jr. (5/7 at BYU).

1:53.81 — Tayson Echohawk, Orem, Jr. (3/26 at Pine View).

1:54.45 — Jaron Hartshorn, Lone Peak, Jr. (5/21 at State Meet).

Note: State record is 1:49.77 by Davis’ Logan MacKay in 2016.

1,600 meters

4:10.45 — Tyson Echohawk, Orem, Jr. (5/7 at BYU).

4:11.34 — Jaron Hartshorn, Lone Peak, Jr. (5/21 at State Meet).

4:11.54 — Carter Cutting, Corner Canyon, Jr. (5/21 at State Meet).

Note: State record is 4:05.16 by Skyline’s Thomas Boyden in 2020.

3,200 meters

9:03.05 — Jaron Hartshorn, Lone Peak, Jr. (5/6 at BYU).

9:11.14 — Jake Seegmiller, Riverton, Jr. (3/26 at Pine View).

9:11.33 — Sam Hansen, Woods Cross, Jr. (4/30 at Davis).

9:12.52 — Tayson Echohawk, Orem, Jr. (5/21 at State Meet).

9:13.52 — Parker Barnes, Mountain View, Jr. (5/6 at BYU).

Note: State record is 8:49.08 by Park City’s Ben Saarel in 2013.

110 hurdles

14.58 — Benjamin Johansen, Lehi, Sr. (5/6 at BYU).

14.80 — Easton Brotherson, Park City, Jr. (5/7 at BYU).

15.01 — Zane Wong, Brighton, Jr. (5/21 at State Meet).

15.04 — Jacob Eldridge, Juab, Jr. (5/7 at BYU).

15.23 — Trevor Gough, Snow Canyon, So. (5/6 at BYU).

Note: State record is 13.81 by West Jordan’s Jake Garlick in 2000.

300 hurdles

39.16 — Benjamin Johansen, Lehi, Sr. (5/7 at BYU).

39.25 — Jacob Eldridge, Juab, Jr. (5/7 at BYU).

39.29 — Cole Mortensen, Box Elder, Jr. (5/21 at State Meet).

39.34 — Easton Brotherson, Park City, Jr. (5/6 at BYU).

39.41 — Trevor Gough, Snow Canyon, So. (5/21 at State Meet).

Note: State record is 36.30 by Woods Cross’ Cam Dopp in 2013.

High jump

6’06.00 — Owen Mackay, Snow Canyon, So. (5/7 at BYU).

6’04.00 — Kovin Brazzle, Desert Hills, Jr. (4/2 at Desert Hills).

6’04.00 — Owen Iloa, Hurricane, So. (4/22 at Dixie).

6’04.00 — Noah Begay, Lehi, Jr. (5/7 at BYU).

6’04.00 — Chance Lazenby, Tabiona, So. (5/10 at Region 22).

6’04.00 — Jackson Olsen, Ridgeline, Jr. (5/11 at Region 11).

6’03.50 — Cole Johnson, Orem, Jr. (5/21 at State Meet).

6’03.00 — Hayden Gribble, Herriman, So. (5/11 at Region 3).

Note: State record is 7’2.00 by Snow Canyon’s Adam Timo in 2008.

Long jump

22’08.50 — Tommy Sheeran, Monticello, Jr. (4/29 at San Juan).

22’03.25 — Chet Colvin, Ogden, Jr. (5/12 at Region 13).

21’10.00 — Will Warner, Snow Canyon, Jr. (4/9 at Crimson Cliffs).

21’08.25 — Logan Sircable, Maple Mountain, So. (3/25 at Salem Hills).

21’07.75 — Jayson Diaz, Delta, So. (5/21 at State Meet).

21’06.50 — Austin Eaton, Crimson Cliffs, So. (4/9 at Crimson Cliffs).

21’06.00 — Travis Stewart, Kanab, Jr. (4/30 at Cedar City).

Note: State record is 23’10.50 by Davis’ Xakai Harry in 2017.

Shot put

55’03.50 — Tyler Poole, Layton, Jr. (5/21 at State Meet).

51’11.50 — Evan Forbush, Davis, Jr. (5/11 at Region 1).

49’03.00 — Cameron Beck, Skyridge, Jr. (5/11 at Region 4).

Note: State record is 66’06.50 by Mountain View’s Leif Arrhenius in 2004.

Discus

184’02.00 — Tyler Poole, Layton, Jr. (5/11 at Region 1).

154’08.00 — Teancum Jensen, Pine View, So. (5/21 State Meet).

152’11.50 — Dallan DeMille, Cedar City, Jr. (5/7 at BYU).

Note: State record is 225’05.00 by Mountain View’s Nik Arrhenius in 2001.

Javelin

201’06.00 — Bo Hickman, Snow Canyon, Jr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon).

182’10.50 — Sawyer Woods, Pine View, Jr. (4/22 at Dixie).

178’04.00 — Walker Deede, Springville, Jr. (5/12 at Region 9).

174’01.00 — Brevin Hamblin, Syracuse, Jr. (3/19 at Herriman).

166’09.50 — Kadan Allen, Herriman, Jr. (5/7 at BYU).

165’03.00 — Chase Robison, Sky View, Jr. (3/30 at Box Elder).

Note: State record is 217’09.50 by Jordan’s Austin Kafentzis in 2014.

Pole vault

15’06 — Jackson Merrill, Orem, Jr. (5/21 at State Meet).

14’04 — Kyle James, Riverton, Jr. (4/15 at Farmington).

14’04 — Wyatt Barker, Riverton, So. (4/15 at Farmington).

13’10 — Shawn Spencer, Hillcrest, Jr. (3/26 at Copper Hills).

13’06 — Raymond Jordan, Davis, Jr. (4/30 at Davis).

13’06 — Sam Price, Syracuse, So. (5/21 at State Meet).

13’06 — Brendan Croft, Timpanogos, So. (5/21 at State Meet).

13’04 — Tyson Morley, Viewmont, Jr. (4/30 at Davis).

13’03 — Bentley Smith, Maple Mountain, So. (5/12 at Region 9).

Note: State record 9s 16’09 by Bingham’s Dallin Thornton in 2022.

Athletes in 5A compete in the High school state championships at BYU in Provo on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Girls top performances

100 meters

11.58 — Amare Harlan, Fremont, Jr. (5/7 at BYU).

11.79 — Sarah Ballard, Lehi, Jr. (5/7 at BYU).

12.21 — Madi Durrant, Wasatch, Jr. (5/21 at State Meet).

12.24 — Andrea Amoah, Bingham, So. (4/15 at Farmington).

12.36 — Ellie Hadfield, Maple Mountain, Jr. (5/21 at State Meet).

12.38 — Natalie Hadlock, Cedar Valley, So. (5/21 at State Meet).

12.40 — Kooper Dennison, Desert Hills, Jr. (4/30 at Cedar City).

12.48 — Morgan Carter, Park City, So. (5/7 at BYU).

12.51 — Kylee Dox, Green Canyon, So. (5/12 at Region 11).

12.54 — Brooklyn Sturdivant, Orem, Fr. (4/30 at Orem).

12.54 — Angelina Appel, Bingham, So. (5/21 at State Meet).

Note: State record is 11.58 by Fremont’s Amare Harlan in 2022

200 meters

23.83 — Amare Harlan, Fremont, Jr. (5/21 at State Meet).

24.15 — Sarah Ballard, Lehi, Jr. (5/21 at State Meet).

24.98 — Andrea Amoah, Bingham, So. (5/21 at State Meet).

25.08 — Madi Durrant, Wasatch, Jr. (5/21 at State Meet).

25.26 — Brooklyn Sturdivant, Orem, Fr. (5/6 at BYU).

25.29 — Elyse Jessen, Alta, Jr. (5/21 at State Meet).

25.38 — Kooper Dennison, Desert Hills, Jr. (4/30 at Cedar City).

25.39 — Ellie Hadfield, Maple Mountain, Jr. (5/21 at State Meet).

25.46 — Jada Crockett, Rowland Hall, Jr. (5/21 at State Meet).

25.51 — Katie Hutchings, Timpview, So. (5/21 at State Meet).

Note: State record is 23.75 by Enterprise’s Jaslyn Gardner in 2017.

400 meters

56.33 — Madi Durrant, Wasatch, Jr. (5/21 at State Meet).

55.78 — Elyse Jessen, Alta, Jr. (5/6 at BYU).

56.09 — Kylie Olsen, Skyridge, Jr. (5/21 at State Meet).

57.07 — Brooklyn Sturdivant, Orem, Fr. (5/6 at BYU).

57.10 — Sunny Meyers, Corner Canyon, Jr. (5/21 at State Meet).

57.13 — Grace Gordon, Morgan, Jr. (5/21 at State Meet).

57.17 — Sarah Ballard, Lehi, Jr. (4/22 at American Fork).

57.24 — Kylie Hadfield, Box Elder, Jr. (4/30 at Davis).

57.58 — Bria Anderson, Timpanogos, So. (5/21 at State Meet).

57.83 — Cambree Tensmeyer, Green Canyon, Jr. (5/21 at State Meet).

Note: State record is 52.59 by Provo’s Meghan Hunter in 2018.

800 meters

2:12.16 — Kylie Olsen, Skyridge, Jr. (5/21 at State Meet).

2:12.17 — Elyse Jessen, Alta, Jr. (3/26 at Pine View).

2:14.48 — Kaylee Hale, Park City, So. (3/26 at Pine View).

2:14.77 — Avalon Mecham, American Fork, So. (5/21 at State Meet).

2:15.48 — Shelby Jensen, Westlake, Jr. (5/21 at State Meet).

2:16.66 — Caroline Moon, Lehi, Jr. (5/21 at State Meet).

2:16.71 — Jane Hedengren, Timpview, Fr. (3/30 at Timpanogos).

2:17.06 — Boston Bybee, Fr. (5/11 at Region 4).

Note: State record is 2:08.45 by Davis’ Shea Martinez in 2013.

1,600 meters

4:50.91 — Jane Hedengren, Timpview, Fr. (5/21 at State Meet).

4:56.26 — Avalon Mecham, American Fork, So. (4/15 at Salem Hills).

4:57.82 — Julie Moore, Mountain View, Fr. (4/21 at State Meet).

4:59.55 — Mari Konold, Mountain View, Jr. (5/21 at State Meet).

5:00.16 — Shelby Jensen, Westlake, Jr. (5/21 at State Meet).

5:00.76 — Natalie Swain, Bingham, Jr. (5/7 at BYU).

5:02.28 — Raygan Peterson, Timpanogos, Jr. (5/7 at BYU).

5:02.33 — Hailey Low, Layton, Jr. (5/7 at BYU).

5:02.57 — Caroline Moon, Lehi, Jr. (5/21 at State Meet).

5:02.84 — Emily Sumsion, Springville, So. (5/21 at State Meet).

5:03.03 — Boston Bybee, Lone Peak, Fr. (5/21 at State Meet).

Note: State record is 4:45.13 by Ogden’s Sarah Feeny in 2014.

3,200 meters

10:34.58 — Jane Hedengren, Timpview, Jr. (5/21 at State Meet).

10:34.78 — Julie Moore, Mountain View, Fr. (5/21 at State Meet).

10:37.61 — Avalon Miller, American Fork, So. (5/6 at BYU).

10:40.22 — Mari Konold, Mountain View, Jr. (5/21 at State Meet).

10:51.23 — Natalie Swain, Bingham, Jr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon).

10:55.25 — Emily Sumsion, Springville, So. (5/21 at State Meet).

10:57.73 — Hailey Low, Layton, Jr. (5/21 at State Meet).

11:01.03 — Shelby Jensen, Westlake, Jr. (5/6 at BYU).

Note: State record is 10:13.86 by Ogden’s Sarah Feeny in 2014.

100 hurdles

14.81 — Eden DeVries, Weber, Jr. (5/11 at Region 1).

14.98 — Sarena Mackley, Box Elder, Jr. (5/21 at State Meet).

14.99 — Sariah Gerald, Westlake, Fr. (5/21 at State Meet).

15.18 — Sydney Watson, Springville, Jr. (5/6 at BYU).

15.19 — Ebony Dodoo, Delta, So. (5/21 at State Meet).

15.32 — Brinley Beus, Ogden, Jr. (5/21 at State Meet).

15.51 — Brentlee Mineer, Parowan, So. (4/30 at Cedar City).

15.52 — Lucy Harris, Desert Hills, Fr. (5/21 at State Meet).

Note: State record is 14.08 by East’s Sue DeVries in 1983.

300 hurdles

44.25 — Abby Egbert, Orem, Fr. (5/21 at State Meet).

44.42 — Sydney Watson, Springville, Jr. (5/21 at State Meet).

45.02 — Sarena Mackley, Box Elder, Jr. (4/30 at Davis).

45.15 — Ainsli Heap, Weber, So. (5/21 at State Meet).

45.21 — Mia Kauffman, Skyridge, Jr. (5/21 at State Meet).

45.33 — Sariah Gerald, Westlake, Fr. (5/21 at State Meet).

45.34 — Megan Eaton, Lone Peak, Jr. (5/21 at State Meet).

45.46 — Lillian Smith, Copper Hills, So. (5/21 at State Meet).

45.60 — Ebony Dodoo, Delta, So. (5/21 at State Meet).

45.65 — Emily Gwillim, Spanish Fork, So. (5/21 at State Meet).

45.82 — Harmony Lopez, Canyon View, So. (5/21 at State Meet).

Note: State record is 41.54 by Sky View’s Brenna Porter in 2013.

High jump

5’09.00 — Cortnie Barker, Syracuse, So. (5/11 at Region 1).

5’07.75 — Cami Cvitkovich, Weber, So. (5/21 at State Meet).

5’06.00 — Loryn Helgesen, Davis, So. (3/30 at Timpanogos).

5’05.00 — Summer Christensen, Timpanogos, Jr. (3/30 at Timpanogos).

5’05.00 — Kora Cook, Uintah, Jr. (4/30 at Davis).

5’04.00 — Shelby Johnson, Box Elder, Jr. (3/11 at Snow Canyon).

5’04.00 — Madi Orton, Kanab, Jr. (4/2 at Desert Hills).

5’04.00 — Nancy Roundy, Pleasant Grove, Fr. (4/15 at Salem Hills).

5’04.00 — Presley Gray, American Fork, So. (4/15 at Salem Hills).

5’04.00 — Madeline Carmona, Ridgeline, Jr. (4/23 at Sky View).

5’04.00 — Madeline Carmona, Ridgeline, Jr. (5/21 at State Meet).

Note: State record is 6’1.25 by Mountain View’s Julie Waters in 1981.

Long jump

19’03.00 — Amare Harlan, Fremont, Jr. (5/21 at State Meet).

17’09.75 — Kate Tueller, Northridge, Jr. (5/21 at State Meet).

17’09.00 — Tehana Moo, Syracuse, Jr. (5/21 at State Meet).

17’09.00 — Kirsten Oldham, Jordan, Jr. (5/11 at Region 8).

17’07.50 — Elle Jacobson, Jordan, Jr. (5/21 at State Meet).

17’06.00 — Sarena Mackley, Box Elder, Jr. (4/30 at Davis).

17’05.00 — Sarah Ballard, Lehi, Jr. (3/26 at Pine View).

17’05.00 — Harmonie Ragin, Lone Peak, Jr. (4/15 at Salem Hills).

17’04.25 — Kora Cook, Uintah, Jr. (3/26 at Pine View).

17’03.00 — Cortnie Barker, Syracuse, So. (4/25 at Woods Cross).

17’03.00 — Avery Judi, North Summit, Jr. (4/26 at North Summit).

Note: State record is 19’04.75 by Alta’s Amy Menlove in 2001.

Shot put

39’11.25 — Nicole Willardson, Richfield, Jr. (5/21 at State Meet).

38’09.25 — Kalo Fifita, Herriman, Jr. (5/7 at BYU).

38’03.75 — Abigail Blau, Green Canyon, Jr. (5/7 at BYU).

38’03.75 — Clara Baker, American Fork, So. (5/21 at State Meet).

Note: State record is 49’06.00 by Davis’ Kelli Burton in 2002.

Discus

133’00.00 — Kalo Fifita, Herriman, Jr. (4/30 at Orem).

120’08.00 — Kiara Hansen, Cedar City, So. (5/21 at State Meet).

119’06.75 — Quincy Esplin, Cedar, Jr. (5/21 at State Meet).

115’06.50 — Tava Lutui, Dixie, So. (5/21 at State Meet).

Note: State record is 160’10.00 by Clearfield’s Candice Workman in 2000.

Javelin

137’09.50 — Sarah Snell, St. Joseph, Jr. (5/21 at State Meet).

133’02.50 — Cadee Alder, Manti, Fr. (5/21 at State Meet).

127’06.25 — Hallie Reeder, Box Elder, So. (5/21 at State Meet).

126’10.00 — Emmalyn Jacobs, Juan Diego, Jr. (5/21 at State Meet).

125’06.00 — Maren McKenna, Green Canyon, Jr. (5/11 at Region 11).

122’04.50 — Jenilee Keener, Green River, So. (5/7 at State Meet).

Note: State record is 160’06.00 by Park City’s Chrissy Glasmann in 2014.

Pole vault

11’09 — Sabrina Fairbanks, Lone Peak, Jr. (5/21 at State Meet).

11’03 — Taylor Yee, Maple Mountain, So. (5/21 at State Meet).

11’02 — Emma Hamblin, Corner Canyon, So. (5/6 at BYU).

11’02 — Miley Richards, Skyridge, Jr. (5/6 at BYU).

11’02 — Lucy Jeppson, Lone Peak, So. (5/6 at BYU).

10’08 — Aaleiah Porter-Gyll, Herriman, So. (3/19 at Herriman).

10’08 — Rylan Marin, Bingham, So. (3/19 at Herriman).

10’08 — Emily Conlin, Layton, Jr. (5/11 at Region 1).

10’02 — Anna Ames, Hillcrest, So. (4/2 at Bingham).

9’08 — Rylan Marin, Bingham, So. (3/30 at Timpanogos).

9’08 — Jaida Jones, Fremont, Jr. (5/11 at Region 1).

9’08 — Katerina Aguera, Copper Hills, So. (5/11 at Region 3).

Note: State record is 13’00 by Copper Hills Brielle Davis in 2022.