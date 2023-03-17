Facebook Twitter
Friday, March 17, 2023 | 
How to watch Utah women’s basketball in the NCAA Tournament first round

The Utes open the NCAA play against Gardner-Webb

By Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
SHARE How to watch Utah women’s basketball in the NCAA Tournament first round
Utah practices at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, March 16, 2023. The Utes will face No. 15 seed Gardner-Webb in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 5:30 p.m. MDT at the Huntsman Center.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

No. 2 seed Utah (25-4) vs. No. 15 seed Gardner-Webb (29-4)

NCAA women’s basketball tournament first round

Friday, 5:30 p.m. MDT

Huntsman Center (Salt Lake City)

TV: ESPNU

Radio: 700 AM

How the Utes got here: Utah earned a share of the Pac-12 regular-season championship with Stanford by going 15-3 in conference play. The Utes, who were ranked as high as No. 3 during the season, earned an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament — the No. 2 seed is the highest NCAA seed in program history.

How the Runnin’ Bulldogs got here: Gardner-Webb, which is on a 21-game winning streak, went undefeated during Big South Conference play, then won the conference tournament to earn an automatic NCAA Tournament bid. 

Key players: Alissa Pili is the Pac-12 Player of the Year and averages 20.3 points and 5.4 rebounds per game for the Utes while shooting 58.5% from the field; Gianna Kneepkens has made a team-high 66 3-pointers for a Utah team that is 15th nationally in 3-pointers per game (8.6).

Jhessyka Williams paces Gardner-Webb by averaging 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds per game — she was named the Big South Player of the Year — while Alasia Smith contributes across the board, averaging 13.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.   

What’s at stake: The winner of Friday’s game will play the winner of No. 7 seed NC State and No. 10 Princeton in the NCAA Tournament’s second round on Sunday.

