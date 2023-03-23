High school boys basketball: Players of the Year were catalysts to their team’s success

The 2022-2023 Deseret News boys basketball Players of the Year were the catalysts to their teams’ success this season as they did a bit of everything for their schools.

All but one led their teams to the state championship, but regardless of the final outcome they all were tremendous playmakers for their teams.

Here’s a look the 2022-2023 Deseret News boys basketball Players of the Year.

Corner Canyon plays American Fork during the 6A boys basketball finals at the Dee Events Center at Weber State in Ogden on March 4, 2023. Ryan Sun, Deseret News

6A Player of the Year

Brody Kozlowski, Corner Canyon, 6-8, Forward, Jr.

In high school basketball, recording a double-double is no small feat. Averaging a double-double? Now that’s the mark of a true standout player.

That’s exactly what Corner Canyon’s Brody Kozlowski did this past season in playing a key role in leading the Chargers to the 6A state title.

The junior forward averaged 17.6 points and 11.8 rebounds, and finished with 20 double-doubles in 27 games. He was also a lethal shooter who buried 60 3-pointers.

“To me what’s more impressive than his shooting, and he can flat out shoot it, is his knack to be around every ball that comes off the rim. It’s incredible. He has a nose away from where the ball is,” said Corner Canyon coach Dan Lunt.

Corner Canyon won every region game and playoff game by double digits, and Kozlowski was instrumental in that as he recorded a double-double in 11 of those 14 games.

In Corner Canyon’s final two games of the season he showed off his dominance with a double-double in a win over Lone Peak and then another double-double with four assists in the state championship win over American Fork.

Alta’s Jaxon Johnson drives to the hoop between Orem’s Nick Clark, left, and Lance Reynolds, right, in a high school boys basketball game in Sandy on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

5A Player of the Year

Jaxon Johnson, Alta, 6-8, Forward, Jr.

When either a strong work ethic or inherent talent are present, a player can be good. However, when both are combined, you’ve got the recipe for a player that can be great.

That very combination was how Jaxon Johnson helped lead the Hawks to a title-winning season.

“He has all the skills and tools to be great, but it’s his work ethic and drive that sets him apart from others,” Alta coach Travis Ohrn said. “He has a motor that doesn’t stop. When you combine his abilities with that type of drive, he’s the best player on the floor every night.”

The 6-foot-8 junior did a bit of everything at the highest level for Alta, averaging nearly 17 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.6 blocks.

That versatility shined through in Alta’s biggest game of the year, as Johnson recorded 15 points, 11 boards, four assists, five steals and three blocks in the 5A championship victory over Timpview.

The work ethic, talent and unselfishness were more than enough to propel Johnson to the top of the 5A player ranks.

“There were so many times this year as coaches we would see him make a play during a game or practice and comment on how fun it would be to play with a guy like him,” Ohrn said. “There are a lot of great players in our state and no doubt Jaxon is right up there with them. He is very deserving of this award.”

Snow Canyon’s Owen Mackay was voted the Deseret News 4A Player of the Year. Aaron Crane, St. George News

4A Player of the Year

Owen Mackay, Snow Canyon, 6-4, Guard, Jr.

Few scorers in the state were as prolific as Snow Canyon junior Owen Mackay, who proved to be a threat at any spot on the floor.

Mackay finished the season averaging 24.3 points per game, 8 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals. The scoring average was good for the third-highest scoring average in the state.

With multiple 30-point games — including a 37-point performance against Desert Hills on Feb. 15 — Mackay also notched nine double-doubles this season to help the Warriors finish with 18 wins.

Snow Canyon coach Doug Meacham said that Mackay’s work to improve his game in the offseason and in practice bled into the rest of the Warriors roster.

“Owen is such a fun player to coach because he bought into the little things that make a player great.,” Meacham said. “He’s an unbelievable teammate, positive leader and leads by example. … When your best player wants to win the little competitions in practice it spreads to the whole team and into the season.”

With a season still to play, Mackay will look to build on a season that was more than worthy of 4A player of the year honors and help Snow Canyon make a run at a state title next season.

Manti’s Reggie Frischknecht was voted the Deseret News 3A boys basketball Player of the Year. Provided by Travis Story

3A Player of the Year

Reggie Frischknecht, Manti, 6-4, Forward, Jr.

Not many players in the state could dominate the paint quite like Manti’s Reggie Frischknecht did.

Despite his lanky 6-foot-4 frame, the junior forward, whose father was once in the NFL, handled interior defenses with a physicality that was hard to match. Frischknecht anchored one of the state’s top offenses as the Templars averaged 71 points per game. His leadership in a locker room full of seniors helped Manti to its third 3A state championship since 2018.

“When Reggie steps into practice or a game, he makes everyone better,” Manti coach Devin Shakespear said. “He dominated every facet of the game.”

On a team filled with high-percentage 3-point shooters and six seniors, Frischknecht was neither. He was one of just three players — the other two being far down the depth chart — to not even attempt a three. Yet he averaged a team-high 12.7 points per game while nabbing 9.1 rebounds and dishing out 3.1 assists. Most of his scoring, especially later in the season, came from fighting through double-teams. In 26 games, he had 10 double-doubles.

“Everyone on the team loves Reggie because he comes every day to give everything he has to make himself and his team better and does it with humility,” Shakespear said. “Reggie is unfazed in adversity and plays with great poise. He has earned everything he gets with extra work and dedication. I am fortunate to have coached Reggie and his team this year.”

Parowan’s Brock Felder goes to the hoop over Kanab’s Logan Little in the 2A high school boys basketball championship game at Salt Lake Community College in Taylorsville on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

2A Player of the Year

Brock Felder, Parowan, 6-8, Forward, Sr.

Though playing in the 2A classification, Parowan’s Brock Felder possesses the athleticism and skill set that would allow him to thrive at any level of competition.

The 6-foot-8 center was a force for the Rams, with averages of 21.2 points, 11 rebounds, 1 steal and 1.6 blocks — all while shooting a staggering 63.4% from the field.

Though he was tough to contain every time he stepped on the floor, Felder came through the biggest of Parowan’s most important games, including a 32-point performance in the Rams’ 2A state championship victory over Kanab.

“Brock’s ‘refuse to lose’ attitude during the state tournament ultimately led the team to a state title,” Parowan coach Rod Murphy said. “When you have an athlete like Brock that can make all those game changing plays, you know you have a very special player. … Brock is a superstar”

Parowan coach Rod Murphy said that Felder’s ability to quickly swing the momentum of a game was big for the Rams, who often fed off the energy he brought.

“The real energy came from his massive dunks and his awesome shot blocking ability,” Murphy said. “When those two things happen, the energy in the gym goes off the charts.”

Felder’s ability to will the Rams helped the senior center earn 2A Player of the Year honors.

Panguitch’s Klyn Fullmer was voted the Deseret News 1A Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Provided by Mandy Morrill

1A Player of the Year

Klyn Fullmer, Panguitch, 6-1, Guard, Sr.

Klyn Fullmer is no stranger to the spotlight.

The senior guard was a four-year starter with Panguitch and helped the Bobcats to four straight 1A championship game appearances, winning two of them, including this season.

“(Fullmer) possesses the unique combination of both speed and power,” Panguitch coach Clint Barney said. “As our point guard, Klyn learned how to control the tempo of games and get all his teammates involved.”

Fullmer’s tenacity showed early on as he was always the one to take on the toughest assignment on defense. “His energy on defense was contagious throughout the entire team,” Barney said.

In addition to averaging 11.6 points per game, Fullmer led the Bobcats in assists (4.06 per game) and steals (2.21 per game).

“Klyn is a great teammate, and was a leader on and off the court,” Barney said. “He was always positive and was driven to be the best he could be. His work ethic is incredible. He worked as hard in practice as he did in games. He is just an overall great kid, and it is easy to cheer for a player like him. He has left a great legacy at Panguitch High School and an example that many young players want to follow.”

