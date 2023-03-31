Gov. Katie Hobbs’ press secretary resigns over controversial tweet

Gov. Katie Hobbs’ press secretary resigned after making a controversial tweet in the wake of the school shooting in Tennessee earlier this week.

Gubernatorial spokesperson Josselyn Berry’s social media post included a photo of a woman holding a pistol in both hands, with fingers on the trigger, and the caption said, “Us when we see transphobes.”

The post went online shortly after the shooting at a small, private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, that resulted in the deaths of three children and three adults, as well as the shooter, who was killed by the police, as the Deseret News reported. The shooter was identified as a former student who was transgender.

Arizona’s governor responded the same day, stating that “she does not condone violence in any form.”

“The post by the Press Secretary is not reflective of the values of the administration. The Governor has received and accepted the resignation of the Press Secretary,” the statement said.

Please see the statement from the Office of Governor Hobbs:https://t.co/HTqtkIWO9k — Governor Katie Hobbs (@GovernorHobbs) March 29, 2023

A replacement has not been announced yet.

Reports indicate that prior to tweeting the controversial photo, Berry also posted, “If you work in the progressive community and are transphobic, you’re not progressive. Period. End of story.”

Her account has since been changed from a public profile to a private one.

The Arizona Freedom Caucus, which is chaired by Sen. Jake Hoffman and often opposes Hobbs, posted a tweet, saying, “Less than 12 hours after the tragic shooting in Nashville by a deranged transgender activist (Hobbs’) Press Secretary calls for shooting people Democrats disagree with.”

“Calling for violence like this is un-American & never acceptable,” the post added.