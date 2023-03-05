Facebook Twitter
3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 129-119 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder

The Utah Jazz are now 0-2 on their six-game road trip

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker, left, defends Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker, left, defends Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, right,, in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Oklahoma City.

Sue Ogrocki, Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Utah Jazz are now 0-2 on their six-game road trip after a 129-119 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night.

Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz’s loss:

  • For the second-straight game, the Jazz struggled to score while the Thunder were able to get easy open looks and knock them down. The Jazz only converted on 29.7% of their 3-pointers, while the Thunder shot 39.5% on 38 3-point attempts on Sunday.
  • This time, the Jazz were without their leading scorer, Lauri Markkanen, who was sidelined after getting a knee to the back when he fell on the court Friday night. Without Markkanen, the Jazz were forced to use some lineups that didn’t have a clear scoring option.
  • Jordan Clarkson returned to the lineup after missing a couple of games with a thumb sprain, but as the game progressed on Sunday, Clarkson was holding onto that right thumb and seemed to be in a little bit of pain. Though he scored a team-high 18 points for the Jazz, he didn’t quite seem like his usual self.

