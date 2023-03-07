High school softball: 2023 2A team-by-team region capsules/predictions

The 2023 high school softball season gets underway this week for teams in Class 2A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 2A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are seven new softball coaches in 2A this year: Charles Woodhouse (Altamont), Travis Kitson (Utah Military Hillfield), Mike Garver (North Summit), Laici Snyder (Monticello), Elle Woolsey (South Sevier), Kosha Swapp (Kanab) and Alli Farrar (Water Canyon).

Here are the 2A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 2A Central

1. Duchesne Eagles

duchesne

2023 schedule

Head coach: Kyle Grant (second year).

2022 record: 28-7 (first in Region 2A Central with a 13-1 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 2A.

2022 postseason: 6-1 record, Beat Enterprise in 2A state championship.

2022 offense: 11.6 rpg (No. 2 in 2A)

2022 defense: 3.3 rpg (No. 1 in 2A)

Returning contributors:



Kelsey Grant, Pitcher/SS

Lexi Morlan, Catcher/ IF/OF

Jaelee Farnsworth, SS/CF

Kaydence Crum, 3B

Chezney Farnsworth, 2B

Amberlee Skewes, OF

Sammy Skewes, OF/1B

Key newcomers:



Kira Grant, SS/P/Catcher

Lorisa Mower, P/IF/OF

Jessa Farnsworth, OF

Kamee Larsen, IF

Coach comment: We are looking forward to another great season and working toward another championship. We have a core group of girls coming back and are adding some solid new young girls. It should be another great season and we are looking forward to competing and working hard.

2. Gunnison Valley Bulldogs

gunnison

2023 schedule

Head coach: Sara Ellsworth (second year).

2022 record: 20-13 (second in Region 2A Central with a 12-1 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 4 in .

2022 postseason: 3-2 record, Eliminated by Beaver in quarterfinals.

2022 offense: 13.2 rpg (No. 1 in 2A)

2022 defense: 7.9 rpg (No. 5 in 2A)

Additional info not provided.

3. South Sevier Rams

south sevier

2023 schedule

Head coach: Elle Woolsey (first year).

2022 record: 13-12 (third in Region 2A Central with a 9-3 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 2A.

2022 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Millard in 2A second round.

2022 offense: 9.6 rpg (No. 7 in 2A)

2022 defense: 9.4 rpg (No. 7 in 2A)

Additional info not provided.

4. North Sevier Wolves

North Sevier

2023 schedule

Head coach: Kalie Frischknecht (third year).

2022 record: 9-18 (fifth in Region 2A Central with a 5-8 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 2A.

2022 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Gunnison in 2A second round.

2022 offense: 8.7 rpg (No. 12 in 2A)

2022 defense: 15.6 rpg (No. 15 in 2A)

Additional info not provided.

5. San Juan Broncos

san juan

2023 schedule

Head coach: Mike Bowers (second year).

2022 record: 10-15 (fourth in Region 2A Central with a 7-6 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 2A.

2022 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Millard in 2A second round.

2022 offense: 8.3 rpg (No. 13 in 2A)

2022 defense: 9.8 rpg (No. 8 in 2A)

Returning contributors:



Trinity Whatcott, Pitcher, Jr.

Coach comment: We are young and looking to improve upon last year.

7. Piute Thunderbirds

piute

2023 schedule

Head coach: James Barney (fifth year).

2022 record: 8-14 (sixth in Region 2A Central with a 4-8 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 2A.

2022 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by South Sevier in 2A second round.

2022 offense: 9.5 rpg (No. 8 in 2A)

2022 defense: 13 rpg (No. 11 in 2A)

Additional info not provided.

8. Wayne Badgers

wayne

2023 schedule

Head coach: Dan Taylor (fourth year).

2022 record: 2-15 (seventh in Region 2A Central with a 2-12 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 2A.

2022 postseason: 0-1 record, Eliminated by North Summit in 2A play-in game.

2022 offense: 9 rpg (No. 11 in 2A)

2022 defense: 15.9 rpg (No. 16 in 2A)

Additional info not provided.

2A North Region

1. Altamont Longhorns

altamont

2023 schedule

Head coach: Amanda Foy (first year).

2022 record: 5-10 (first in Region 2A North with a 3-0 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 2A.

2022 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by Kanab in 2A second round.

2022 offense: 8.2 rpg (No. 15 in 2A)

2022 defense: 10.6 rpg (No. 9 in 2A)

Returning contributors:



Brittan Jessen

Kenley Duncan

Reaygan Miles

Dylan Evans

Key newcomers:



Kylee Woodhouse

Jada Miles

Nylee Thacker

Coach comment: Excited for the coming year and future teams.

2. Rowland Hall Winged Lions

rowland hall

2023 schedule

Head coach: Kathy Howa (30th year).

2022 record: 2-8 (second in Region 2A North with a 2-2 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 2A.

2022 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by North Sevier in 2A first round.

2022 offense: 5.2 rpg (No. 19 in 2A)

2022 defense: 15.1 rpg (No. 14 in 2A)

Returning contributors:



Vika Feletoa, Catcher, Sr.

DJ Sjirkey, SS, Sr.

Aileen Robles, LF, Sr.

Ryan Agulair, 2b, Sr.

BB Earl Comoras, Catcher, So.

Abby Downs, 3B, So.

Rebecca Miles, RF, So.

Lily Swindle, LF, Jr.

Lauren Bates, CF, Jr.

Emma Hare, P, So.

Phoebe Labelle, RF, So.

Key newcomers:



Finley Bodeen, So.

Jane Borst, Fr.

Brooke Brown, So.

Ruby Rosh, Fr.

Amaris Villarreal-Flores, Fr.

Coach comment: New and young but a few returnees will be fun.

3. North Summit Braves

north summit

2023 schedule

Head coach: Mike Garver (first year).

2022 record: 3-25 (eighth in Region 2A Central with a 1-13 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 2A.

2022 postseason: 1-2 record, Eliminated by San Juan in 2A first round.

2022 offense: 5.1 rpg (No. 20 in 2A)

2022 defense: 17.2 rpg (No. 18 in 2A)

Returning contributors:

Caleese Tomaiko, P/SS, Sr.

Makell Hamilton, P, Sr.

Shea Christensen, C/SS, Jr.

Madison Sargent , 2B/3B, Jr.

Elyse Giauque, OF, Sr.

Savannah Windhorst, Inf, Sophomore

Key newcomers:

Taylor Bowen, 3B/OF, Freshman

Trinity Rigby, C/INF, Freshman

Coach comment: Looking to improve our season.

4. Draper APA Eagles

draper apa

2023 schedule

Head coach: Renee Fagg (second year).

2022 record: 1-6 (third in Region 2A North with a 1-3 record).

2022 postseason: Did not participate.

Additional info not provided.

5. Rockwell Marshals

rockwell

2023 schedule

Head coach: Troy Gifford (second year).

2022 record: Did not participate.

Additional info not provided.

6. Utah Military Hillfield Thunderbirds

UM Hillfield

2023 schedule

Head coach: Travis Kitson (first year).

2022 record: Did not participate.

Additional info not provided.

Region 2A South

1. Enterprise Wolves

enterprise

2023 schedule

Head coach: Katye Jones (fifth year).

2022 record: 23-10 (first in Region 2A South with a 12-0 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 2A.

2022 postseason: 4-2 record, Eliminated by Duchesne in 2A state championship.

2022 offense: 10.9 rpg (No. 3 in 2A)

2022 defense: 5.1 rpg (No. 2 in 2A)

Returning contributors:



We have our pitcher-catcher duo and some solid hitters.

Key newcomers:



We have some good new talent coming into the program and a couple young returns that can fill spots.

Coach comment: We lost some good players but we have a good group of younger girls that are able and willing to step up and fill their roles. We have a new group of pitchers and we should be a solid competitive team again this year.

2. Beaver Beavers

beaver

2023 schedule

Head coach: Dallen Bradshaw (second year).

2022 record: 19-14 (second in Region 2A South with a 9-3 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 2A.

2022 postseason: 3-2 record, Eliminated by Millard in 2A quarterfinals.

2022 offense: 9.4 rpg (No. 10 in 2A)

2022 defense: 8.5 rpg (No. 6 in 2A)

Returning contributors:



Hallee Hawkins, pitcher, Sr.

Aubree Murdock, pitcher, Sr.

Kazie Albrecht, catcher, Sr.

Emily Robinson, outfield, Sr.

Lyndsie Pender, Jr., utility

Key newcomers:



Talia Alisa, outfield, Jr.

Alexia Atkin, outfield, Jr.

Jaide McMullin, utility, Jr.

Brindee Carter, pitcher, So.

Tyler Marshall, hitter, So.

Danzee Bradshaw, utility, Fr.

Coach comment: We are extremely excited for our team this year we have a lot of key players back along with some new incoming talent. We should be both physically and mentally strong along with team chemistry to make a run for it.

3. Parowan Rams

parowan

2023 schedule

Head coach: Shelby Bartlett (second year).

2022 record: 13-12 (third in Region 2A South with a 8-4 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 2A.

2022 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Millard in 2A quarterfinals.

2022 offense: 10.1 rpg (No. 6 in 2A)

2022 defense: 7.9 rpg (No. 4 in 2A)

Coach comment: We are excited to have the majority of our lineup returning. We had a lot of younger players fill big roles last year and they are excited to start the season.

4. Millard Eagles

millard

2023 schedule

Head coach: Blaine Burraston (third year).

2022 record: 16-11 (fourth in Region 2A South with a 5-5 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 2A.

2022 postseason: 5-2 record, Eliminated by Duchesne in 2A semifinals.

2022 offense: 9.4 rpg (No. 9 in 2A)

2022 defense: 5.1 rpg (No. 3 in 2A)

Returning contributors:



Hailey Flynn, P/OF, Jr.

Halle Warner, C, Jr.

Kadi Dearden, OF, Jr.

Jaydee Cain, 3B, Sr.

Maddie Stephenson, OF, Sr.

Coach comment: We return a good core of five starters after losing a tough group of seniors. We will need some young, more inexperienced girls to step in and do good things for us.

5. Milford Tigers

milford

2023 schedule

Head coach: Tyler McMullin (second year).

2022 record: 5-17 (seventh in Region 2A South with a 0-12 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 2A.

2022 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Kanab in 2A first round.

2022 offense: 8.3 rpg (No. 14 in 2A)

2022 defense: 13.1 rpg (No. 12 in 2A)

Returning contributors:



Presley Willden, P/C/3B, Sr.

Courtney McDermott, P/Utility, Sr.

McKinlee Curtis, SS/OF/P, Soph.

Hadley Griffiths, CF, Soph.

Paizlee Florence, 2B/SS, Soph.

Kloee Dotson, C/3B, Soph

Key newcomers:



Miley Willden, P/INF, Fr.

Allie Monroe, DH/1B, Sr.

Whitney Wiseman, 1B, Soph.

Coach comment: Excited to start the season. We have a lot of key contributors back this year. We’re still going to be a young team with only five total juniors and seniors. We have some pretty good pitching experience coming back so we’re hoping that’s beneficial to us.

6. Kanab Cowboys

kanab

2023 schedule

Head coach: Kosha Swapp (first year).

2022 record: 9-15 (fifth in Region 2A South with a 4-6 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 2A.

2022 postseason: 2-2 record, Eliminated by Gunnison in 2A second round.

2022 offense: 10.1 rpg (No. 5 in 2A)

2022 defense: 11.5 rpg (No. 10 in 2A)

Additional info not provided.

7. Panguitch Bobcats

panguitch

2023 schedule

Head coach: Kelly Holman (eighth year).

2022 record: 7-14 (sixth in Region 2A South with a 2-10 record).

2022 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 2A.

2022 postseason: 0-2 record, Eliminated by Piute in 2A first round.

2022 offense: 10.4 rpg (No. 4 in 2A)

2022 defense: 13.8 rpg (No. 13 in 2A)

Returning contributors:



DJ Henrie, Infield, Sr., Great bat and excellent speed.

Kenli Hatch, Pitcher, Jr., Three years of pitching experience will be huge for our team.

Siena Sawyer, Outfield, Sr., Great bat and covers the field well.

Chanlee Owens, 2B, Sr., Can always get the bat on the ball.

Kadee Harland, Utility, So., Excellent offense and defense.

Key newcomers:



Kieran Mooney, Infield, So., With last year under her belt, will be a great factor.

Katie Hatch, Pitcher, Fr., Will be a big help with our pitching.

Lillee Torgersen, Catcher, Fr., Has a great arm and solid bat.

Coach comment: With only three seniors, we will be fielding a young team with a lot of heart and winning attitudes. The girls love playing softball and will come to every game with high expectations.