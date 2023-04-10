‘Stranger Things’ will receive an animated spinoff series — and the universe will continue to expand

“Stranger Things” is not parting ways with audiences any time soon. The popular Netflix show will receive an animated spinoff series on the streaming platform.

Minimal details have been revealed about the series so far, but it will be set in the “Stranger Things” universe, according to Variety, and produced by the “Stranger Things” creators, the Duffer brothers.

The animated series will be developed by Eric Robles and Flying Bark Productions — known for creating “Random! Cartoons,” “Fanboy & Chum Chum” and “Glitch Techs.”

“We’ve always dreamed of an animated ‘Stranger Things’ in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving, and to see this dream realized has been absolutely thrilling,” Matt and Ross Duffer said Monday in a statement, per Deadline. “We couldn’t be more blown away by what Eric Robles and his team have come up with — the scripts and artwork are incredible, and we can’t wait to share more with you! The adventure continues.”

Will ‘Stranger Things’ have more spinoff series?

It’s likely there will be more “Stranger Things” spinoffs — although no more have been formally announced.

Last summer, the Duffer brothers created their own production company — Upside Down Pictures — to create shows for Netflix.

“The Duffer brothers have formed Upside Down Pictures, a new production company through which they will develop film and television projects as part of their overall deal with Netflix. Here’s a sneak peek at a few of the projects that are currently IN DEVELOPMENT,” read a tweet from Netflix.

Netflix claimed a stage play set within the “Stranger Things” world, a live-action “Stranger Things” spinoff series and several other projects were already in the works.

Last year, rumors swirled that there would be a spinoff series featuring Eleven, but the Duffer brothers confirmed this to be untrue.

“I’ve read these rumors that there’s gonna be an Eleven spin-off. That there’s gonna be a Steve and Dustin spin-off or that it’s another number. That’s not interesting to me because we’ve done all that. We’ve spent I don’t know how many hours exploring all of that. So it’s very different,” Matt Duffer explained, per Glamour.

According to the Duffer brothers, no one knows what one of the potential spinoff series will be about — except Finn Wolfhard.

“We do have an idea for a spinoff that we’re super excited about … but we haven’t told anyone the idea yet, much less written it,” the Duffer brothers wrote in an emailed interview with Variety last year. “We think everyone — including Netflix — will be surprised when they hear the concept, because it’s very, very different. But somehow Finn Wolfhard — who is one crazy smart kid — correctly guessed what it was going to be about. But aside from Finn, no one else knows!”

When does ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 come out?

The fifth and final season of “Stranger Things” is set to land on the streaming platform in 2024 — a specific date has not been announced.