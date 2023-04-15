Facebook Twitter
Jesús Ferreira, Bernard Kamungo lift FC Dallas over Real Salt Lake 2-1

By Associated Press
Fans cheer as FC Dallas forward Bernard Kamungo celebrates

Fans cheer as FC Dallas forward Bernard Kamungo (77) celebrates after his goal with teammates Jader Obrian, left, Jesus Ferreira (10) and Jáder Obrian (8) during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Real Salt Lake, Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Frisco, Texas.

LM Otero, Associated Press

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jesús Ferreira scored early, Bernard Kamungo subbed in and scored late and FC Dallas defeated Real Salt Lake 2-1 on Saturday night.

Ferreira’s fourth goal of the season for Dallas (4-2-2) came in the fifth minute with assists from Geovane Jesus and Sebastian Lletget.

Jefferson Savarino pulled Real Salt Lake (2-5-0) even in the 68th minute, getting assists from Justin Meram and Brayan Vera.

Kamungo used assists from Marco Farfan and Jáder Obrian to score the match-winner in the 88th minute, helping Dallas beat RSL for the first time at home in the last six match-ups. Dallas posted a 15-1-2 record in its first 18 home matches with RSL.

Real Salt Lake outshot Dallas 15-4 with a 5-2 advantage in shots on goal.

Maarten Paes turned away four shots for Dallas. Zac MacMath did not make a save for Real Salt Lake, which has conceded the first goal in all seven matches this season.

Dallas travels to play New York City FC on Saturday. Real Salt Lake returns home to host San Jose on Saturday.

