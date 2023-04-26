This 4-star linebacker from Utah just entered the transfer portal

Corner Canyon High’s Harrison Taggart was one of the top prospects from Utah in the 2022 college football recruiting class, and ultimately he chose to play at Oregon.

After one year in the Ducks program, though, Taggart has had a change of heart, announcing on social media Wednesday morning that he has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Taggart, who plays inside linebacker, was rated a four-star prospect in the 247 Sports composite rankings coming out of high school.

Three of the major recruiting services — 247 Sports, ESPN and On3 — had him as a top 5 prospect from Utah in the 2022 class, with On3 having him the highest at No. 3.

Taggart played in three games last season for Oregon, totaling nine snaps on defense and one on special teams.

By utilizing a redshirt season in 2022, Taggart will have four years of eligibility wherever he ends up.

When he was first making his college decision, Utah made his final five — along with fellow Pac-12 programs USC, UCLA and Arizona — before committing to Oregon.

Taggart, who was also a track star at Corner Canyon, finished his high school career with 244 tackles, 7.5 sacks, six interceptions and four defensive touchdowns. As a senior for the Chargers, he had 100 tackles, 2.5 sacks, three interception and a defensive touchdown.

The spring transfer portal window closes Sunday.