Happy National Burrito Day! Here’s where you can get free (or really cheap) burritos

National Burrito Day — celebrated each year on the first Thursday of April — has arrived.

This year, restaurant chains including Chipotle, El Pollo Loco and Moe’s Southwest Grill are celebrating the big day, which falls on April 6.

Here’s a running list of deals and promotions for National Burrito Day.

Note: This list is not all-inclusive, and deals are subject to be changed. This list will be updated as more deals come through.

National Burrito Day Deals 2023

Chipotle

The Chipotle Twitter account will drop codes throughout the day that customers can text to 888-222 for a chance to snag a free burrito, according to a news release sent to the Deseret News. The account will be giving out 10,000 free burritos on April 6.

Customers who use the promo code “DELIVER” for orders on the Chipotle app and website will have the delivery fee waived on April 6, according to the news release.

Additionally, Chipotle is giving away 20,000 free burritos on Grubhub starting April 5. The promotion applies to orders that are $20 or more — no promo code is needed; the offer will automatically be applied to eligible Chipotle orders at checkout on Grubhub, per the news release. The deal runs through April 8, or while supplies last.

Del Taco

Del Yeah! Rewards members can get any burrito for free with a $10 purchase on April 6, according to information sent to the Deseret News.

El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco rewards members will receive a special buy one, get one free burrito offer on April 6, according to a news release sent to the Deseret News. The deal is valid for all burritos on the El Pollo Loco menu.

Customers who order via the app or El Pollo Loco website on April 6 will receive free delivery.

Maverik

Customers at Maverik can receive 50% off all burritos from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 6, according to a news release sent to the Deseret News. The deal applies to customers who have the Nitro loyalty card and is limited to 10 burritos per customer.

Maverik will also give 1,000 rewards members a free burrito offer, which can be accessed through the app.

Customers who sign up for a Nitro card on April 6 will receive an offer for a free Bonfire burrito that must be redeemed before receiving the half-off National Burrito Day offer, per the news release.

This week on National Burrito Day, April 6th, we will have half-off burritos for all Nitro card holders from 5 am-5 pm! (limit is 10 burritos) 🎉

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Moe’s Southwest Grill is running a buy one, get one 50% off burrito deal on April 6, according to its website.

Rubio’s Coastal Grill

Rubio’s is offering all burritos on its menu for $7.99 on April 6, according to its website. You can use the promo code “BURRITO” to access the deal online and in the app, or scan a QR code at a store.

