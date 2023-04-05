Happy National Burrito Day! Here’s where you can get free (or really cheap) burritos
Chipotle, Del Taco, El Pollo Loco and a number of other restaurants are offering deals
National Burrito Day — celebrated each year on the first Thursday of April — has arrived.
This year, restaurant chains including Chipotle, El Pollo Loco and Moe’s Southwest Grill are celebrating the big day, which falls on April 6.
Here’s a running list of deals and promotions for National Burrito Day.
Note: This list is not all-inclusive, and deals are subject to be changed. This list will be updated as more deals come through.
National Burrito Day Deals 2023
Chipotle
- The Chipotle Twitter account will drop codes throughout the day that customers can text to 888-222 for a chance to snag a free burrito, according to a news release sent to the Deseret News. The account will be giving out 10,000 free burritos on April 6.
- Customers who use the promo code “DELIVER” for orders on the Chipotle app and website will have the delivery fee waived on April 6, according to the news release.
- Additionally, Chipotle is giving away 20,000 free burritos on Grubhub starting April 5. The promotion applies to orders that are $20 or more — no promo code is needed; the offer will automatically be applied to eligible Chipotle orders at checkout on Grubhub, per the news release. The deal runs through April 8, or while supplies last.
Del Taco
- Del Yeah! Rewards members can get any burrito for free with a $10 purchase on April 6, according to information sent to the Deseret News.
El Pollo Loco
- El Pollo Loco rewards members will receive a special buy one, get one free burrito offer on April 6, according to a news release sent to the Deseret News. The deal is valid for all burritos on the El Pollo Loco menu.
- Customers who order via the app or El Pollo Loco website on April 6 will receive free delivery.
Maverik
- Customers at Maverik can receive 50% off all burritos from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 6, according to a news release sent to the Deseret News. The deal applies to customers who have the Nitro loyalty card and is limited to 10 burritos per customer.
- Maverik will also give 1,000 rewards members a free burrito offer, which can be accessed through the app.
- Customers who sign up for a Nitro card on April 6 will receive an offer for a free Bonfire burrito that must be redeemed before receiving the half-off National Burrito Day offer, per the news release.
This week on National Burrito Day, April 6th, we will have half-off burritos for all Nitro card holders from 5 am-5 pm! (limit is 10 burritos) 🎉— Maverik, Inc. (@Maverik) April 4, 2023
We will also be loading free burritos onto some MavFan loyalty accounts on their Nitro card for that day! 🌯https://t.co/tmJ8Is3pE9 pic.twitter.com/BdZzmVeehi
Moe’s Southwest Grill
- Moe’s Southwest Grill is running a buy one, get one 50% off burrito deal on April 6, according to its website.
Rubio’s Coastal Grill
- Rubio’s is offering all burritos on its menu for $7.99 on April 6, according to its website. You can use the promo code “BURRITO” to access the deal online and in the app, or scan a QR code at a store.
Taco Bell
- Customers who use the Taco Bell app can get a free Grilled Cheese burrito with an order of at least $20 from April 6-9, USA Today reported.
- Customers who order Taco Bell through DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates and Grubhub can get a free burrito with orders $20 and up from April 6-9.