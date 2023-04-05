Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, April 5, 2023 | 
Food U.S. & World Entertainment

Happy National Burrito Day! Here’s where you can get free (or really cheap) burritos

Chipotle, Del Taco, El Pollo Loco and a number of other restaurants are offering deals

By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson Lottie Elizabeth Johnsonlottiejohnson@deseretnews.com
SHARE Happy National Burrito Day! Here’s where you can get free (or really cheap) burritos
National Burrito Day falls on April 6.

National Burrito Day falls on April 6.

Provided by Chipotle

National Burrito Day — celebrated each year on the first Thursday of April — has arrived.

This year, restaurant chains including Chipotle, El Pollo Loco and Moe’s Southwest Grill are celebrating the big day, which falls on April 6.

Here’s a running list of deals and promotions for National Burrito Day.

Note: This list is not all-inclusive, and deals are subject to be changed. This list will be updated as more deals come through.

Related

National Burrito Day Deals 2023

Chipotle

  • The Chipotle Twitter account will drop codes throughout the day that customers can text to 888-222 for a chance to snag a free burrito, according to a news release sent to the Deseret News. The account will be giving out 10,000 free burritos on April 6.
  • Customers who use the promo code “DELIVER” for orders on the Chipotle app and website will have the delivery fee waived on April 6, according to the news release.
  • Additionally, Chipotle is giving away 20,000 free burritos on Grubhub starting April 5. The promotion applies to orders that are $20 or more — no promo code is needed; the offer will automatically be applied to eligible Chipotle orders at checkout on Grubhub, per the news release. The deal runs through April 8, or while supplies last.

Del Taco

  • Del Yeah! Rewards members can get any burrito for free with a $10 purchase on April 6, according to information sent to the Deseret News.

El Pollo Loco

  • El Pollo Loco rewards members will receive a special buy one, get one free burrito offer on April 6, according to a news release sent to the Deseret News. The deal is valid for all burritos on the El Pollo Loco menu.
  • Customers who order via the app or El Pollo Loco website on April 6 will receive free delivery.  

Maverik

  • Customers at Maverik can receive 50% off all burritos from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 6, according to a news release sent to the Deseret News. The deal applies to customers who have the Nitro loyalty card and is limited to 10 burritos per customer.
  • Maverik will also give 1,000 rewards members a free burrito offer, which can be accessed through the app.
  • Customers who sign up for a Nitro card on April 6 will receive an offer for a free Bonfire burrito that must be redeemed before receiving the half-off National Burrito Day offer, per the news release.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

  • Moe’s Southwest Grill is running a buy one, get one 50% off burrito deal on April 6, according to its website.

Rubio’s Coastal Grill

  • Rubio’s is offering all burritos on its menu for $7.99 on April 6, according to its website. You can use the promo code “BURRITO” to access the deal online and in the app, or scan a QR code at a store.

Taco Bell

  • Customers who use the Taco Bell app can get a free Grilled Cheese burrito with an order of at least $20 from April 6-9, USA Today reported.
  • Customers who order Taco Bell through DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates and Grubhub can get a free burrito with orders $20 and up from April 6-9.

Next Up In Utah
Opinion: Trump isn’t above the law. But he shouldn’t be unjustly below it either
Could the infamous ‘State Street River’ return following record-breaking snowfall?
Florida Senate passes 6-week abortion ban
Why this new Utah office focuses on family-friendly policies
Friends remember Salt Lake woman killed while ice climbing as ‘force of nature’
Johnson & Johnson offers $8.9 billion in baby powder settlement