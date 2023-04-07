IRS releases ‘strategic operating plan’ with $80 billion budget

The Internal Revenue Service on Thursday released its long-awaited $80 billion proposal to improve taxpayer services and put more pressure on wealthy tax evaders. The agency said the main goal is to implement a more fair tax experience for all Americans.

According to the IRS website, “As the IRS moves to implement the Strategic Operating Plan, the agency is focused on pursuing high-income and high-wealth individuals, complex partnerships and large corporations that are not paying the taxes they owe. As a result, the IRS has no plans to increase the audit rate for households making less than $400,000.”

With the largest infusion of funds in IRS history, the Biden administration hopes the collect billions in taxes that would otherwise be unpaid. “The effort is a key part of President Biden’s economic agenda, which aims to reduce the nation’s $7 trillion of uncollected tax revenue and use the funds to combat climate change, curb prescription drug prices and pay for other initiatives prized by Democrats,” per The New York Times.

The increase in funds is controversial for many Americans, particularly within the Republican Party, who believe giving more power to the IRS will only hurt more middle- and lower-income Americans.

The Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse at Syracuse University reported that an increase in tax audits by the IRS impacted lower-income Americans more than other income levels. According to the report, “Low-income wage earners with less than $25,000 in total gross receipts (were) being audited at a rate five times higher than for everyone else.”

IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said in a statement that the IRS is making five core changes. “Now that we have long-term funding, the IRS has an opportunity to transform its operations and provide the service people deserve. Through both service and technology enhancements, the experience of the future will look and feel much different from the IRS of today. This plan charts the course forward for the IRS and tax administration.”

The five objectives, per the IRS website, are:



Deliver rapid, up-to-date technology, data and analytics to operate efficiently. Focus more on “expanded enforcement” on taxpayers with “complex tax filings and high-dollar noncompliance” to help close the tax gap. Create a diverse and productive workforce to better serve taxpayers. Drastically enhance taxpayer services to meet obligations and collect tax incentives for which taxpayers qualify. Make improvements that speed up resolution of taxpayer issues.

The IRS had 78,661 employees as of 2021 and plans to hire an additional 30,000 more by the end of 2025. FoxBusiness said that, of those new hires, 8,782 hires will specialize in enforcement while another 13,883 will be working in taxpayer services.

“The new enforcement employees will be ‘exclusively’ focused on high-earning households, larger partnerships and companies, according to Werfel,” Fox reported.