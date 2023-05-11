High school boys tennis: Brighton seizes narrow lead over Highland after Day 1 of 5A state tournament

If the first day is any indicator, the chase for this year’s 5A boys tennis state championship is going to be a tight one.

After the first two rounds of the tournament on Thursday at the Liberty Park Tennis Center, Brighton leads with 27 team points, with Highland close behind with 25 points and Skyline with 24 points.

Brighton and Highland are better positioned to make at the run at a tight in Saturday’s final round as they each have a team participating in four of the five positions, whereas Skyline only has three teams remaining.

The Eagles have won the past three 5A state championships, but it will have to play nearly flawlessly on the final day to make it a four-peat.

Related 5A state tournament scores and schedules

All three of Brighton’s singles teams advanced to the semifinals on Thursday, Ford Owen (first singles), Owen Hopkin (second singles) and Cameron Grass (third singles).

Brighton’s other semifinalist is at second doubles.

Like Brighton, Highland also advanced all three singles positions into the semifinals, Oliver Messicek (first singles), Van Beurden-Brugnoli (second singles) and Cooper Fletcher (third singles). It also has a team in the second doubles semifinals.

Brighton and Highland players only go head to head in one match, the third singles match between Grass and Fletcher.

Based on seeding, Brighton is favorite to pull away from Highland on Saturday as its teams are the higher seed in all four semifinals, while Highland is the lower seed in all four.

First singles No. 1 seed Nathan Tullis had no problem with his two matches on Thursday, winning in the Round of 16 6-0, 6-0 and then the quarterfinals 6-0, 6-3.

He’s on a collision course to meet No. 2 seed Ford Owen from Brighton, the defending first singles state champ.

