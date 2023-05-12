High school soccer: 6A/5A recap from Friday’s first round games

6A First Round

Bingham took a 3-2 lead heading into halftime and then tacked on four more goals in the second half as the 11th-seed Miners rolled past No. 22 Granger for the 6A first round win. Dawson Jackson was on fire with a hat trick in the second half and overall netting four goals. Ben Pulsipher assisted three goals.

Copper Hills’ Zane Fenstermaker netted the tying goal in the second half to send the game into OT. With no goal scores in OT, the game resulted to penalty kicks, with No. 14 Copper Hills edging No. 19 Weber 5-4 in penalties to advance to the 6A second round.

West Jordan and Salt Lake Academy could not buy a goal in the second half or overtime to send the game into penalty kicks, where No. 23 seed West Jordan edged the 10th-seeded home team to pull off the 6A first round upset.

American Fork made a great comeback win coming out of halftime scoring two goals and obtaining the win. Lewis Knecht and Bodie Ford knocked in the second half goals.

Jeffery Aguilar knocked in the first goal for Hunter in the first half. After a tough overtime, no team could knock in a goal. Ceasar Arellano knocked in the golden goal in double overtime.

No. 20 seed Herriman pulled off the 6A first round upset at No. 13 seed Riverton as it scored two goals in the first half and tacked on another in the second half.

Mountain Ridge’s Tony Campos knocked in a goal and also assisted on the other goal scored by Eli Welch to take an early 2-0 lead heading into overtime. Ben Maw couldn’t be stopped not allowing any goals to get past him through the whole match.

Ryken Hamblin scored a pair of second half goals on assists from Easton Cragun and Gio Fuentes, and then Syracuse keeper Ty Richardson earned the shutout in goal as the 12th-seeded Titans blanked No. 21 seed Layton for the 6A first round win.

5A First Round

Jiyivan Arumaugarasa, William Cox, Christian Kercher and Clay Numbers all found the back of the net as No. 15 seed Olympus scored three goals in the second half to knock off No. 18 seed Cedar Valley for the 5A first round victory.

Nico Golesis scored a pair of goals, while Jax Jameson and Dante Stock tacked on one each as No. 12 seed Skyline jumped out quickly against No. 21 East en route to the comfortable 5A first round win. Kyler Madsen added an assist for the Eagles.

No. 13 seed Provo was in complete control of No. 20 seed Bonneville up 4-1 at the half, but the visiting Lakers stormed back in the second half sending the game into overtime tied 5-5. Neither team scored in OT, with Bonneville eventually winning in penalty kicks 3-1. Ryder Hassell scored a pair of regular goals for Bonneville, with Omar Pinon, Dennison Anderson and Bryant Nolasco burying penalties in the shootout.

Box Elder’s Jackson Faerber knocked in the only goal assisted by Warren Hansen as the 17th-seed Bees hit the road to knock off No. 16 seed Viewmont in the 5A first round.

Dustin Searle scored two goals, with Collin Glazier and Briggs Bronson scoring as well — all in the second half — as No. 9 seed Timpanogos dominated No. 23 Cottonwood in the 5A first round to book its spot in the second round. Brigham Conover earn the shutout in goal for the T-Wolves.

Bountiful’s Javier Moreno assisted on first half goals by both Evan Drueding and Elias Pacheco, and then the defense of the 11th-seeded Redhawks held of No. 22 seed Northridge’s push in the second half as it held on for the 5A first round.

The Bengals breezed past Tooele, putting five goals past the Buffaloes to advance into the 5A second round, where they will face Alta. Brighton junior Tanner Panter scored two and assisted two in the playoff victory.

Davis Dellenbach, Nic Janssen and Bryce Stone helped secure No. 10 seed Park City’s spot in the 5A second round as they all scored goals in the second half in the win over No. 23 Spanish Fork. Stone’s goal was assisted by Evan Tsandes, while Spanish Fork’s goals were scored by Caleb Moller and Carter Jones.