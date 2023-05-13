High school softball: 6A/5A/4A recap from Saturday’s playoff games

6A playoffs

Isabella Knight homered twice and drove in six runs and Paisley McQueen homered twice as well with three RBIs as No. 14 seed West Jordan rolled past No. 19 Layton for the Game 1 win in the 6A playoff series.

No. 11 seed Mountain Ridge blanked No. 22 seed American Fork for the Game 1 win in the 6A regional playoff series. It was a dominant win for the Sentinels. Four different players recorded two RBIs for Mountain Ridge.

No. 10 seed Syracuse gets its first win of the series against No. 23 seed Clearfield. Syracuse put its mark on the game early with six runs in the first inning. Titan’s Jazmine Prathan recorded three RBIs and one home run in the 6A playoff victory.

No. 18 seed Copper Hills pounded out 14 runs on 11 hits and then only allowed one hit to No. 15 seed Taylorsville as the Grizzlies rolled to the Game 1 win in the 6A regional playoff series. Anslie Yazzie went 4 for 4 with a triple and home run and drove in three runs, while Kennedy Jennings doubled and homered and drove in six runs in the win.

No. 17 seed Hunter edged No. 16 seed Westlake in Game 1 of the 6A regional series on Saturday. Ivy Ben Doer and Trinidi Gasu both drove in a pair of runs to lead the Wolverines. Game 2 will be played on Monday. Kenya Lapuaho earned the win for Hunter as she struck out six in seven innings.

The ninth-seeded Pirates scored 20 runs on 16 hits in three innings to secure the easy win over No. 24 seed Corner Canyon in Game 1 of the 6A regional playoff series. Sammy Gallegos had six RBIs including hitting three home runs to lead Cyprus.

Fremont’s four runs in the first inning set the tone as it rolled past No. 21 seed Roy in Game 1 of the 6A regional playoff series. Audrey Cooper only allowed three hits to get past her. Jessie Broadbent had four RBIs including sending one out the park.

Jewel Korth doubled and recorded three RBIs, while Serena Roth recorded six strikeouts as No. 13 seed Davis rolled past No. 20 seed Lone Peak in just three innings in Game 1 of the 6A regional playoff series.

5A playoffs

Jettlee Ioane went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI, while Gracie Jensen and Lydia Tibbals each drove in three runs as No. 19 Maple Mountain earned the road victory over No. 14 Cedar Valley in Game 1 of the 5A regional playoff series.

Stansbury’s one run in the seventh inning was just enough as the No. 11 seed Stallions edged No. 22 Wasatch for the Game 1 win in the 5A regional playoff series. Madison Stephensen had an RBI and triple in the win.

No. 10 seed Salem Hills earned a dominant 19-5 victory over No. 23 seed Hillcrest in Game 1 of the 5A playoff series. Both teams scored three runs in the first inning, but then the Skyhawks scored nine runs in the second inning and never looked back en route to the easy win.

No. 15 Bonneville only needed five innings to take care of business against No. 18 seed Murray in Game 1 of the 5A regional playoff series. Emmaline DeGroot had three RBIs including recording a double and a homer. She also earned the win on the mound with three strikeouts.

No. 13 Payson scored 11 runs on 13 hits to pick up the easy win over No. 20 Northridge in Game 1 of the 5A regional playoff series. Payson had 10 RBIs of which Kenli Miller had three including smacking one out of the park.

No. 12 seed Orem dominated No. 21 seed Brighton in the first game of the 5A regional playoff series. Orem’s Alli Mickelsen recorded 14 strikeouts to earn the win, while at the plate she added a double, home run and three RBIs.

Madison Fell doubled and homered and drove in six runs as No. 9 Timpview rolled past No. 24 Mountain View in Game 1 of the 5A regional series. Timpview scored five runs in the first inning and pulled away for good with three runs in the sixth. Abigail Hansen earned the victory as she pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts.

No. 16 seed Timpanogos led the whole way against No. 17 seed Skyline in Game 1 of the 5A regional playoff series. Timpanogos used a seven-run second inning to jump ahead 8-0 and all but seal the game for the Timberwolves. Kelci Gingras and Jade Askerlund each homered in the win.

4A playoffs

Cedar City made quick work of Logan in Game 2 of the 4A Super Regional series to complete the 2-0 sweep. Hayley Ennis went 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs to lead the way for Cedar, while Lexus Ludlow, Mya Bishoff and Marley Geddes all homered in the win.

Elizabeth Horsley and Austin Terry both drove in a pair of runs as Hurricane won Game 2 of the 4A Super Regional series at Mountain Crest to force a decisive Game 3.

Skylee Haramoto drove in three runs and then on the mound struck out five in five innings as Sky View completed the 2-0 sweep over Dixie in the 4A Super Regional playoff series.

Sophie Staheli, Riley Askland and Paisley Lantz all drove in a pair of runs as Crimson Cliffs took care of business in Game 2 of the 4A Super Regional series to complete the 2-0 sweep over Green Canyon. Lantz homered as well for the Mustangs.

Alyssa Staheli went 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs while Avery Thorkelson went 2 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs as Snow Canyon completed the 2-0 Super Regional sweep of Pine View to advance to the bracket play rounds next week.

Aspen Leishman doubled, homered and drove in three runs, and then she earned the win on the mound after pitching four innings as Mountain Crest bounced back in Game 3 of its 4A Super Regional series to beat Hurricane.

