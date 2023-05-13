High school track: 2A region championship recaps

The four 2A regions held their region track and field championships this Wednesday and Thursday. Here’s a look at the team champions and individual champions for each event heading into the state meet at BYU next Thursday and Saturday.

North Summit High School’s boys track team won the Region 16 championship on its home track this past week. Provided by North Summit

Region 16 championships

At North Summit High School

Girls team scores



Millard, 127 North Summit, 122.5 North Sevier, 87 Gunnison Valley, 23.5 Duchesne, 14

Girls individual winners



100 meters — Trey Torgerson, North Sevier, 12.70

200 meters — Oakley King, Millard, 27.09

400 meters — Scarlett Brock, North Summit, 59.30

800 meters — Trey Torgerson, North Sevier, 2:22.84

1,600 meters — Kyra Moat, Millard, 5:43.49

3,200 meters — Julia Rust, North Summit, 12:13.54

100 hurdles — Kara Camp, Millard, 16.35

300 hurdles — Cale Torgerson, North Sevier, 46.40

4x100 relay — North Sevier, 53.75

4x400 relay — North Summit, 4:14.34

Sprint medley — North Summit, 4:38.42

High jump — Cale Torgerson, North Sevier, 5’00

Long jump — Kara Camp, Millard, 17’05.50

Shot put — Caislee Lunt, Millard, 33’07

Discus — Brooklin Goble, North Sevier, 97’11

Javelin — Caislee Lunt, Millard, 106’04

Boys team scores



North Summit, 91 Millard, 84 North Sevier, 78 Duchesne, 63 Gunnison Valley, 56

Boys individual winners



100 meters — McKade Nelson, North Summit, 11.30

200 meters — Jet Hill, Gunnison Valley, 22.84

400 meters — Jet Hill, Gunnison Valley, 51.30

800 meters — Keaton Hallows, North Sevier, 1:59.52

1,600 meters — Michael Ralphis, Millard, 4:46.59

3,200 meters — Camden Moat, Millard, 10:09.71

110 hurdles — Brody Jacobs, Duchesne, 16.80

300 hurdles — Isaiah Ortiz, Duchesne, 42.73

4x100 relay — North Summit, 45.03

4x400 relay — Millard, 3:42.09

Sprint medley — Millard, 3:45.28

High jump — Cody Hammond, Gunnison Valley, 6’03

Long jump — Brody Jacobs, Duchesne, 20’11

Shot put — Blaine Anderson, North Sevier, 47’07.50

Discus — Blaine Anderson, North Sevier, 154’03

Javelin — Luke DeGraffenried, Millard, 161’05

Region 17 championships

At University of Utah

Girls team scores



St. Joseph, 240 APA West Valley, 161 Rowland Hall, 126 Draper APA, 8 UM Hillfield, 6

Girls individual winners



100 meters — Jada Crockett, Rowland Hall, 13.03

200 meters — Jada Crockett, Rowland Hall, 26.14

400 meters — Jada Crockett, Rowland Hall, 58.80

800 meters — Carolina Corcoran, Rowland Hall, 2:38.55

1,600 meters — Carolina Corcoran, Rowland Hall, 5:56.88

3,200 meters — Emilia Pinchak, St. Joseph, 14:03.99

100 hurdles — Cicily Flores, St. Joseph, 20.43

300 hurdles — Cicily Flores, St. Joseph, 54.00

4x100 relay — Rowland Hall, 55.05

4x400 relay — APA West Valley, 5:07.98

Sprint medley — St. Joseph, 5:26.51

High jump — Addisen Willardsen, St. Joseph, 4’06

Long jump — Alexsen Willardsen, St. Joseph, 14’05.50

Shot put — Leticia Calderon, APA West Valley, 26’11.75

Discus — Eliza Berg, St. Joseph, 69’10

Javelin — Sarah Snell, St. Joseph, 139’01

Boys team scores



Rowland Hall, 182 APA West Valley, 136 UM Hillfield, 110 St. Joseph, 46 Draper APA, 25

Boys individual winners



100 meters — Joe Cashiola, Rowland Hall, 12.41

200 meters — Evan Jahn, Rowland Hall, 24.48

400 meters — Will Cunningham, Rowland Hall, 54.18

800 meters — Ezra Shilling Rabin, Rowland Hall, 2:05.19

1,600 meters — Ezra Shilling Rabin, Rowland Hall, 4:39.49

3,200 meters — Ezra Shilling Rabin, Rowland Hall, 10:20.55

110 hurdles — Jamo Oleksy, Rowland Hall, 17.87

4x100 relay — APA West Valley, 49.02

4x400 relay — UM Hillfield, 4:24.00

Sprint medley — Rowland Hall, 4:06.60

High jump — Adis Halaba, APA West Valley, 6’02

Long jump — Adis Halaba, APA West Valley, 18’08.50

Shot put — Quinn Ekberg, UM Hillfield, 39’10

Discus — Sam Zimmerman, UM Hillfield, 120’10

Javelin — Gavin Wolf, St. Joseph, 138’07

Region 18 championships

At American Heritage High School

Girls team scores



Maeser Prep, 86 American Heritage, 53 Wasatch Academy, 3

Girls individual winners



100 meters — Anne Marie Gibbs, American Heritage, 13.25

200 meters — Eva Kreitzer, Maeser Prep, 27.91

400 meters — Georgia Steele, American Heritage, 1:06.37

800 meters — Susanna Gubler, Maeser Prep, 3:01.62

100 hurdles — Bree Harmon, American Heritage, 17.56

300 hurdles — Bree Harmon, American Heritage, 49.84

4x100 relay — Maeser Prep, 53.85

4x400 relay — American Heritage, 4:58.89

Sprint medley — American Heritage, 4:47.23

High jump — Katie Olsen, Maeser Prep, 4’06

Long jump — Eleanor Hambergr, Maeser Prep, 21’01

Shot put — Ciara Hernandez, Maeser Prep, 29’07

Discus — Caitlyn Herbert, Maeser Prep, 69’04.75

Javelin — Patty Keeley, Maeser Prep, 95’00

Boys team scores



Maeser Prep, 92 American Heritage, 42 Wasatch Academy, 5

Boys individual winners



100 meters — Eli Brickey, Maeser Prep, 12.21

200 meters — Jaden Grunkemeier, Maeser Prep, 25.22

400 meters — Eli Brickey, Maeser Prep, 54.48

800 meters — LeGrand Callister, American Heritage, 2:07.99

1,600 meters — Austin Allred, Maeser Prep, 4:43.17

3,200 meters — Jacob Pearson, American Heritage, 12:50.94

300 hurdles — Ty Parkinson, Maeser Prep, 55.83

4x100 relay — Maeser Prep, 47.39

4x400 relay — Maeser Prep, 4:10.79

Sprint medley — Maeser Prep, 4:23.83

High jump — Eli Brickey, Maeser Prep, 5’10

Long jump — Eli Brickey, Maeser Prep, 19’05.50

Shot put — Seth Larsen, Maeser Prep, 38’05.50

Discus — Seth Larsen, Maeser Prep, 91’09.25

Javelin — Aidan Simmons, Maeser Prep, 105’11

Region 19 championships

At Southern Utah University

Girls team scores



Parowan, 175 Kanab, 174 South Sevier, 85 Beaver, 79 Enteprise, 56 San Juan, 33

Girls individual winners



100 meters — Brentlee Mineer, Parowan, 13.36

200 meters — Brentlee Mineer, Parowan, 27.63

400 meters — Kenidee Glazier, Kanab, 1:00.54

800 meters — Kenidee Glazier, Kanab, 2:32.73

1,600 meters — Kenidee Glazier, Kanab, 5:47.33

3,200 meters — Kenidee Glazier, Kanab, 12:04.30

100 hurdles — Brentlee Mineer, Parowan, 15.19

300 hurdles — Brentlee Mineer, parowan, 48.50

4x100 relay — Enterprise, 54.04

4x400 relay — Parowan, 4:40.39

Sprint medley— Enterprise, 4:59.73

High jump — Madi Orton, Kanab, 5’05

Long jump — Madi Orton, Kanab, 16’02.25

Shot put — Taylor Janes, Kanab, 32’10

Discus — Addilyn Guymon, Parowan, 109’06

Javelin — Haylie McQuivey, Kanab, 105’05

Boys team scores



Kanab, 175 San Juan, 118 Enterprise, 101 South Sevier, 76 Beaver, 72 Parowan, 69

Boys individual winners

