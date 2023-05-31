Utah congressmen say they’ll miss the ‘dean’ of the delegation

After Utah Rep. Chris Stewart announced Wednesday morning that he will retire from Congress, the three other members of Utah’s congressional delegation, Reps. Blake Moore, John Curtis and Burgess Owens, released a statement where they praised Stewart and said how much they’d miss the “dean” of the delegation.

The statement reads:

“As a delegation, we are deeply saddened by the announcement of our dear friend, Rep. Chris Stewart. Throughout our time in this institution, he has warmly embraced each of us and played a vital role in our collective achievements for the people of Utah. As the Dean of our delegation, Chris has been an invaluable source of guidance, and we know that his wisdom will remain accessible during the remainder of his time here and after his departure. Utah is losing a dedicated public servant, and his presence will be greatly missed within these chambers. As he transitions to prioritizing time with Evie, we extend our thoughts and support to him and his entire family.”

Stewart’s announcement comes a day after sources confirmed to the Deseret News that he would soon announce his retirement.

“It has been one of the great honors of my life to serve the good people of Utah in Congress,” Stewart’s statement says before citing his “wife’s health concerns” as his reason for retiring.

Stewart, who represents Utah’s 2nd Congressional District, stretching from St. George to North Salt Lake and Bountiful, has served in Congress since he first won election in 2012, making him Utah’s most senior House member.

Stewart currently serves on the House Intelligence Committee, the Appropriations Committee, and on the Judiciary Committee’s Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, where he has been a recent critic of the FBI and its handling of sensitive partisan investigations.

Stewart has also frequently spoken out about issues related to foreign affairs, including the war in Ukraine and America’s relationship with China.

Stewart was reelected in 2022 by a margin of 33 percentage points.

Though Stewart has been talked about as a possible Senate candidate if Sen. Mitt Romney decides not to run again, sources told the Deseret News that a run for the Senate was not the reason for his decision to resign.

Stewart said he would retire from Congress “after an orderly transition can be ensured.” Utah code gives the governor seven days after the seat is officially vacant to issue a proclamation calling for a special congressional election.

