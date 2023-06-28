Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, June 28, 2023 | 
Former BYU running back Sione Finau reportedly transferring to Utah State

Finau’s best season in four years at BYU came during the 2019 season

By Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
Brigham Young Cougars running back Sione Finau runs the ball against the Boise State Broncos.

BYU running back Sione Finau runs the ball against the Boise State Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Finau is reportedly transferring to Utah State.

Ravell Call, Deseret News

It’s been more than a year since onetime BYU running back Sione Finau entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Now, it appears he has a new place to play.

On Wednesday, KSL Sports Zone’s Jake Hatch first reported that Finau shared the news on Instagram that he will join Utah State.

Finau played 21 games over four seasons for BYU, from 2018 to 2021. He entered the transfer portal in spring 2022.

Finau ran for 407 yards and two touchdowns as a Cougar, most of those totals coming during the 2019 season when he rushed for 359 yards and two touchdowns while contributing during the back half of the season.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder is a Kearns High product who was named the Deseret News Region 6 MVP and earned 4A first team all-state honors as a defensive back during his senior season in 2015. 

Utah State is looking to replace its leading rusher last season, Calvin Tyler Jr., an Oregon State transfer who ran for 2,006 yards and 14 touchdowns over two seasons in Logan.

Tyler signed as an undrafted free agent with the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason.

The Aggies’ second-leading rusher last season, sophomore Robert Briggs, is back. Briggs ran for 353 yards and a touchdown in 2022, though Utah State did not have any other running backs net 100 rushing yards last season.

Quarterback Cooper Legas ran for 303 yards and two touchdowns.

