Could BYU football play a bowl game in Mexico soon?

Last month, multiple outlets reported that the Big 12 Conference is planning on playing some football and basketball regular season games in Mexico, potentially beginning as soon as 2024.

Now, the conference reportedly has its eye on postseason play there.

On Wednesday night, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that the Big 12 “is exploring” the idea of creating a bowl game that would be played in Monterrey, which is about 400 miles south of Texas.

Thamel reported that the goal is to start playing the game following the 2026 regular season.

The game, Thamel reported, “is expected to be the first-ever postseason collegiate bowl game in Mexico between two American college football teams.”

The conference that would have the opponent tie-in is still to be determined, Thamel reported.

The Mexico game would become the second bowl game played outside of the United States, joining the Bahamas Bowl.

According to reporting from Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger in May, Estadio BBVA in Monterrey, a 53,000-seat stadium, would be the site of Big 12 regular season football games beginning in 2025.

Basketball games are expected to be played during the 2024-25 season, Dellenger reported, with the 22,300-seat Arena CDMX in Mexico City being the likely location.

Both in May and on Wednesday, it was reported that the Big 12 would also be looking to hold games of other sports such as soccer and baseball in Mexico.

BYU will formally join the Big 12 on July 1.

