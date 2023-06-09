Ken Niumatalolo talks the past, present and future after getting fired by Navy

Former Navy head football coach Ken Niumatalolo has moved west after being fired last December, as he was hired as UCLA’s “director of leadership” on the last day of March.

On Friday, The Athletic published a Q&A between Niumatalolo and writer Chris Vannini in which Niumatalolo talked about his time at Navy, his new job and his hopes for the future as far as coaching is concerned.

Here are some of the highlights.

