Ken Niumatalolo talks the past, present and future after getting fired by Navy

Former Navy head football coach Ken Niumatalolo has moved west after being fired last December, as he was hired as UCLA’s “director of leadership” on the last day of March.
On Friday, The Athletic published a Q&A between Niumatalolo and writer Chris Vannini in which Niumatalolo talked about his time at Navy, his new job and his hopes for the future as far as coaching is concerned.
Here are some of the highlights.
- Niumatalolo said he was presented with “some other opportunities” after getting fired, including TV jobs, but the UCLA opportunity felt like the best one.
- On what his job entails: “My things are purely life lesson stuff. My discussions with guys has been words of wisdom for someone who’s been around this game for 34 years.”
- On if he wants to be a head coach again: “I believe so. I want to give it one more shot. ... I still have a desire to do that.”
- On no longer being a stake president in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints: “In The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, you always fluctuate. You don’t stay in one position. ... There’s another ward here. You just go to church and you see whatever calling there is.”
