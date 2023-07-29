Church of Jesus ChristFaithHolland family gathers in St. George, Utah, for graveside service of Sister Patricia T. HollandThe cemetery lies just six blocks northeast of the St. George Utah Temple, where Elder and Sister Holland were married 60 years agoPublished: July 29, 2023, 2:55 p.m. MDTView CommentsShareFamily members gather for the graveside service of Sister Patricia Terry Holland, wife of Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in St. George, Utah, on Saturday, July 29, 2023. | Nick Adams, for the Deseret News By Church News